Be Careful About What You Publish
Opinion
Families & the Community Letter to the Editor

Be Careful About What You Publish

April 16, 2024 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I am a retired public school science teacher who taught in a district north of Cincinnati for 32 years. I am a lifetime member of the Ohio Education Association-Retired and the National Education Association-Retired. When I was active in the classroom, I was a full member of the National Science Teaching Association and participated in their conventions.

This is a totally irresponsible opinion piece and made me want to cancel my subscription immediately (“Why Educators Often Have It Wrong About Right-Leaning Parents,” March 4, 2024). As an analytical thinker and science teacher, I wanted you to know why I am shocked by your publication of this anti-public-school trope.

During my career, I was ambushed by activists at “Meet the Teachers” night who wanted to know my views on the Big Bang Theory. Our conservative school board directed all science teachers to write and submit their views on evolution. Life science teachers had to attend a professional development session on how we could read Bible passages while teaching evolution. I was verbally excoriated in the hallway by a parent who believed my teaching about pollution’s impact on health and the environment was scaring kids about chemicals. I have been given books to read that counter mainstream views about environmental issues and copies of texts relating all science to the will of God. A responsible science teacher cannot meet such people in the middle—they are flat out wrong and not calling them out further undermines the public’s faith in the great science being done in our country.

By publishing an opinion piece that argues educators “have it wrong” about right-leaning parents, you gave tacit endorsement to the dissemination of wrong, misleading, and twisted facts in public education. This is dangerous for our society and the mission of public schools in our democracy. Think about this when you wonder why smart young men and women are not lining up to be science teachers.

Marilyn Fowler
Retired Science Teacher
Aurora, Ind.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Wed., April 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Your Questions on the Science of Reading, Answered
Dive into the Science of Reading with K-12 leaders. Discover strategies, policy insights, and more in our webinar.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., April 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Breaking the Cycle: How Districts are Turning around Dismal Math Scores
Math myth: Students just aren't good at it? Join us & learn how districts are boosting math scores.
Register
Tue., April 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Tackle The Biggest Hurdles To Effective Tutoring
Learn how districts overcome the three biggest challenges to implementing high-impact tutoring with fidelity: time, talent, and funding.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Families & the Community Letter to the Editor We Mustn’t Downplay the Dangers of the Right and Far Right
A letter to the editor argues that an opinion essay minimizes the dangers of politics on the right.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Families & the Community Letter to the Editor Don’t Politicize Parenting. We Need Bridges, Not Fences
"I saw no solutions here or a desire to be a partner in bridging the gap," writes this letter to the editor about an opinion essay.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Families & the Community What Schools Can Do With All Those Leftover Solar Eclipse Glasses
Campaigns to recycle eclipse glasses are creating ways to teach lessons in recycling and sharing.
Elizabeth Heubeck
1 min read
Myers Elementary School students watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Myers Elementary School students watch the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, in Grand Blanc, Mich.
Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP
Families & the Community Chronic Absenteeism Is a Crisis. Do Parents Get It?
Survey data suggests many parents of students with high rates of absences are not concerned.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Photo from behind of a mother with her arms around her son and daughter who are both wearing school bookbags.
E+
Load More ▼