5 Habits of a School ‘Rethinker’
Opinion Blog


Rick Hess Straight Up

Education policy maven Rick Hess of the American Enterprise Institute think tank offers straight talk on matters of policy, politics, research, and reform. Read more from this blog.

School & District Management Opinion

5 Habits of a School ‘Rethinker’

Educators who practice them might be pleasantly surprised by the results
By Rick Hess — July 10, 2023 3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Rick Hess
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Rick Hess is a resident senior fellow and director of Education Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.

As regular readers know, my new book, The Great School Rethink, is now out. In recent weeks, I’ve spent a fair chunk of time fielding questions about it. Among the more popular is, “OK, so who qualifies as a ‘Rethinker’?” Does he? Does she?

For those who are inclined to ask, I can save you the trouble. That’s because I always give the same boring answer: Rethinking is about habits of mind, not a roster of names. If that’s an unsatisfying answer, I get it.

Fortunately, while I may not be able to offer a laundry list of Rethinkers, I can offer some insight into what makes someone a Rethinker. Rethinkers know that schools can do much better but are skeptical of overly hyped, one-size-fits-all solutions. A Rethinker is open to reimagining how schools use time, talent, money, or engage with families, and knows that all of this is wholly compatible with a deep commitment to public education. Ultimately, there are five habits that a Rethinker takes to heart.

Ask why ... a lot! The best way to resist the temptation to attack poorly understood problems with half-baked fixes is simply by asking “why?” As in, “Why is this person doing this task?” Or, “Why do we give that activity that much time?” Asking questions creates an opportunity to pause and reflect, which is almost invariably more valuable than a well-rehearsed answer. It’s not enough to ask the questions, though. It’s critical that Rethinkers also encourage others to ask them and that they foster a culture where asking “why?” is expected and valued.

Be precise. Years ago, in Cage-Busting Leadership, I shared an example of how imprecise thinking can stymie school and system leaders. I’d been digging into a big district’s efforts to stop routinely granting tenure to mediocre teachers. As I wryly noted: “There was much talk about better recruiting and improved evaluation. Yet, it soon became clear that a key reason no one was denied tenure was that the system had never bothered to generate the forms required to terminate a probationary teacher.” What’s the takeaway? Precision counts.

Take a deep breath. Education is filled with passionate people. That’s a good thing, but it also means a lot of people are sure they know what to do and are in a hurry to do it. This fuels a tendency to vilify the doubters (if I’m “for the kids” and you’re not with me, you must be anti-kid). It also yields planning that tends toward the haphazard and imprecise (because we’re in a hurry, it doesn’t matter if our plan is basically a mess of jargon on a cut-and-paste PowerPoint). A Rethinker should instead pause, take a deep breath, and then move deliberately.

Know that new problems may call for new solutions. When problems change, the answers may, too. This isn’t rocket science. Back in 1900, when 4 out of 5 jobs were on farms or in factories, a high school diploma wasn’t that important. Today, it’s crucial. A century ago, there was no simple way to travel across the country, track lots of information, or casually talk to experts around the globe. Today, this is all pretty routine. As things change, so do needs and possible solutions. A Rethinker doesn’t romanticize the new but knows that there are times when it makes sense to overhaul comfortable routines or reimagine familiar institutions.

Reject change for change’s sake. G. K. Chesterton famously suggested that we ought not “reform” things until we understand them. In his 1929 book The Thing, Chesterton wrote, “[Imagine] a fence or gate erected across a road. The more modern type of reformer goes gaily up to it and says, ‘I don’t see the use of this; let us clear it away.’ To which the more intelligent type of reformer will do well to answer: ‘If you don’t see the use of it, I certainly won’t let you clear it away.’” Chesterton’s point was that removing the fence without knowing why it’s there can lead to bad outcomes for those on both sides of the fence. In judging the merits of change, we should always keep in mind Chesterton’s fence.

Obviously, this is all easier said than done. It’s easy for leaders to spend all day scrambling, which means they spend more time reacting than rethinking. But, as so many leaders can testify, that’s a recipe for frustration. Educators who make time to find time to practice these habits might just be pleasantly surprised by the results.

The opinions expressed in Rick Hess Straight Up are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion The Simple Reason So Many Initiatives Fail
We often hear about initiative fatigue in education. What may be surprising is there's one reason why most fail.
James Marshall
5 min read
Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 1.29.27 PM
Canva
School & District Management Richmond, Va., Schools Rename the Last of Their Confederate-Named Schools
The name changes may mark a turning point in the nationwide campaign to rename schools named for Confederate figures.
Caitlyn Meisner
6 min read
Virginia's largest school system, Fairfax County Public Schools, has removed the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis, in Springfield, Va., on July 24, 2020. The school is in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington.
Virginia's largest school system, Fairfax County Public Schools, removed the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from one of its high schools in favor of the late Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis in 2020. Virginia has renamed more schools that were originally named<b>&nbsp;</b>after Confederate figures than most states.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
School & District Management A Fading School Reform? Mayoral Control Is Ending in Another City
Chicago will phase out mayoral control of its schools by 2027, becoming the latest city to drop the model.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago's 57th mayor on May 15, 2023, in Chicago.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson delivers his inaugural address after taking the oath of office on May 15, 2023. Johnson will have to oversee the city school district's transition from mayoral control to a fully elected school board.
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
School & District Management Opinion 'School Leaders Have 99 Problems, But NAEP Scores Ain't One'
Schools might want their students to perform at high levels, but there are more pressing and basic needs that must be addressed first.
Larry Ferlazzo
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼