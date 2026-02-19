Simulations Aim to Prepare Superintendents to Handle Political Controversies
School & District Management

Simulations Aim to Prepare Superintendents to Handle Political Controversies

By Evie Blad — February 19, 2026 3 min read
021926 AASA NCE KD BS 1
Superintendents and attendees get ready for the start of the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 11, 2026. A team of highlighted new scenario-based role-playing tools that district leaders can use to prep for tough conversations with school board members and other constituencies.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Superintendents’ work is inherently political, but that increasingly challenging dimension of the job is often overlooked in their training and professional development.

“This is not something you want to learn on the job,” said Jennifer Perry Cheatham, a former superintendent who is now a senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Now, she and others are announcing one possible solution—new resources meant to help address those gaps through case studies and simulations.

Cheatham led a panel of superintendents and experts on district leadership as they unveiled the training tools at the National Conference on Education hosted by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, in Nashville this month. Cheatham also announced the launch of the Initiative on Superintendent as Civic Leader at Harvard, which aims to provide professional support for superintendents and inform preparation programs around the country.

The group has published two case studies on how hypothetical districts might respond to “culture war” issues and debates over changes to math curriculum.

Then, in the spring, researchers from the University of Texas, Harvard, and the University of Southern California plan to roll out interactive simulations that will allow superintendents to discuss hypothetical crises before they face them in real life.

Simulations can be delivered online or in-person

Simulations have gained ground in teacher preparation, principal preparation, and other K-12 areas but are less common in educational leadership training.

The simulations, which can be completed virtually or in-person, include discussion guides and video modules that show actors portraying the roles of parties like school board members and parents, said Rachel White, an associate professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Texas.

Talking through three scenarios—related to discipline and safety, school closings and consolidations, and teacher recruitment and retention—participants must discuss how they will address the priorities and concerns of various constituents while meeting the needs of students.

“It’s a blessing to be able to step back for minute and engage in low-stakes thinking on these complex topics,” said Jenny McGown, superintendent of the Klein, Texas, school district, who helped pilot the simulations.

The benefits could also flow back to school board members and other constituencies that work with superintendents, leaders at the conference said. The simulations may be useful for helping school board members understand the factors that contribute to district leaders’ decisionmaking—and fuel discussions with fellow district leaders.

The work comes as superintendents must navigate local disputes over controversial decisions like school closures, state-level concerns about school finance and accountability, and dramatic shifts in federal funding and policy. Issues like critical race theory and transgender students’ rights have also become flash points.

In a May 2025 survey of 208 district leaders administered by RAND, 61% of respondents identified “the intrusion of political issues and opinions” as one of the top three issues that took up the largest share of their time.

Last year, a predecessor to the new Harvard initiative released a “political leadership fieldbook” for superintendents, which includes exercises to help district leaders create strategies for setting a shared vision, communicating priorities, and building relationships.

“The role of the superintendent has changed,” Cheatham said. “When we do the job well ... we are, in fact, civic leaders. It is a team sport to ensure the health, wellness, and education of our communities and young people.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Superintendents District Leadership Communications

Events

Tue., March 03, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Bridging the Math Gap: What’s New in Dyscalculia Identification, Instruction & State Action
Discover the latest dyscalculia research insights, state-level policy trends, and classroom strategies to make math more accessible for all.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., March 05, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Belonging as a Leadership Strategy for Today’s Schools
Belongingisn’ta slogan—it’sa leadership strategy. Learn what research shows actually works to improve attendance, culture, and learning.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
Tue., March 10, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Too Many Initiatives, Not Enough Alignment: A Change Management Playbook for Leaders
Learn how leadership teams can increase alignment and evaluate every program, practice, and purchase against a clear strategic plan.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What School Leaders Should Do When Parents Are Detained (DOWNLOADABLE)
School leaders are increasingly in need of guidance due to heightened immigration enforcement.
Ileana Najarro
1 min read
Valley View Elementary School principal Jason Kuhlman delivers food donations to families from the school Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Columbia Heights, Minn.
Valley View Elementary School Principal Jason Kuhlman delivers food donations to school families on Feb. 3, 2026, in Columbia Heights, Minn. School leaders in the Twin Cities have been trying to assuage the fears of over immigration enforcement.
Liam James Doyle/AP
School & District Management Opinion Why Bad Bunny’s Half-Time Performance Was a Case Study for School Leadership
The megastar’s show was an invitation in a challenging moment. Did you catch it?
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
3 min read
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Charlie Riedel/AP
School & District Management Texas Leader Named Superintendent of the Year
The 2026 superintendent of the year has led his district through rapid growth amid a local housing boom.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
2 min read
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens speaks after being announced as AASA National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026.
Superintendent Roosevelt Nivens of the Lamar Consolidated schools in Texas speaks after being named National Superintendent of the Year in Nashville, Tenn. on Feb. 12, 2026, at the National Conference on Education sponsored by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
School & District Management On Capitol Hill, Relieved Principals Press for Even More Federal Support
With the fiscal 2026 budget maintaining level K-12 funding, principals look to the future.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
In this image provided by NAESP, elementary school principals gathered on Capitol Hill recently to meet with their state's congressional delegations in Washington
Elementary school principals gathered on Capitol Hill on Feb. 11, 2026,<ins data-user-label="Madeline Will" data-time="02/12/2026 11:53:27 AM" data-user-id="00000175-2522-d295-a175-a7366b840000" data-target-id=""> </ins>to meet with their state's congressional delegations in Washington. They advocated for lawmakers to protect federal K-12 investments.
John Simms/NAESP
Load More ▼