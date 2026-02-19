Simulations Aim to Prepare Superintendents to Handle Political Controversies

Superintendents’ work is inherently political, but that increasingly challenging dimension of the job is often overlooked in their training and professional development.

“This is not something you want to learn on the job,” said Jennifer Perry Cheatham, a former superintendent who is now a senior lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Now, she and others are announcing one possible solution—new resources meant to help address those gaps through case studies and simulations.

Cheatham led a panel of superintendents and experts on district leadership as they unveiled the training tools at the National Conference on Education hosted by AASA, the School Superintendents Association, in Nashville this month. Cheatham also announced the launch of the Initiative on Superintendent as Civic Leader at Harvard, which aims to provide professional support for superintendents and inform preparation programs around the country.

The group has published two case studies on how hypothetical districts might respond to “culture war” issues and debates over changes to math curriculum.

Then, in the spring, researchers from the University of Texas, Harvard, and the University of Southern California plan to roll out interactive simulations that will allow superintendents to discuss hypothetical crises before they face them in real life.

Simulations can be delivered online or in-person

Simulations have gained ground in teacher preparation , principal preparation , and other K-12 areas but are less common in educational leadership training.

The simulations, which can be completed virtually or in-person, include discussion guides and video modules that show actors portraying the roles of parties like school board members and parents, said Rachel White, an associate professor of educational leadership and policy at the University of Texas.

Talking through three scenarios—related to discipline and safety, school closings and consolidations, and teacher recruitment and retention—participants must discuss how they will address the priorities and concerns of various constituents while meeting the needs of students.

“It’s a blessing to be able to step back for minute and engage in low-stakes thinking on these complex topics,” said Jenny McGown, superintendent of the Klein, Texas, school district, who helped pilot the simulations.

The benefits could also flow back to school board members and other constituencies that work with superintendents, leaders at the conference said. The simulations may be useful for helping school board members understand the factors that contribute to district leaders’ decisionmaking—and fuel discussions with fellow district leaders.

The work comes as superintendents must navigate local disputes over controversial decisions like school closures, state-level concerns about school finance and accountability, and dramatic shifts in federal funding and policy. Issues like critical race theory and transgender students’ rights have also become flash points.

In a May 2025 survey of 208 district leaders administered by RAND, 61% of respondents identified “the intrusion of political issues and opinions” as one of the top three issues that took up the largest share of their time.

Last year, a predecessor to the new Harvard initiative released a “political leadership fieldbook” for superintendents, which includes exercises to help district leaders create strategies for setting a shared vision, communicating priorities, and building relationships.

“The role of the superintendent has changed,” Cheatham said. “When we do the job well ... we are, in fact, civic leaders. It is a team sport to ensure the health, wellness, and education of our communities and young people.”