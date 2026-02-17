What School Leaders Should Do When Parents Are Detained (DOWNLOADABLE)
School & District Management

What School Leaders Should Do When Parents Are Detained (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Ileana Najarro — February 17, 2026 1 min read
Valley View Elementary School principal Jason Kuhlman delivers food donations to families from the school Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Columbia Heights, Minn.
Valley View Elementary School Principal Jason Kuhlman delivers food donations to school families on Feb. 3, 2026, in Columbia Heights, Minn. School leaders in the Twin Cities have been trying to assuage the fears of over immigration enforcement.
Liam James Doyle/AP
School leaders serving immigrant students and families have long prepared for the possibility of needing to arrange care for a student in the event that federal immigration agents detain parents or guardians.

But advocates say more school leaders are now actively seeking guidance as immigration enforcement increases in communities across the country. Most recently, educators in Minnesota found themselves grappling with fear among families about a surge of enforcement in the state. On Feb. 12, federal officials said the immigration enforcement surge—which has drawn protests and set many school communities on edge—would end after more than two months.

Ensuring a student’s safety when a parent or guardian is detained typically falls to school leaders, operating under district policies and state law, said leaders at ImmSchools, a national nonprofit that works with K-12 schools to support undocumented students and their families.

State and local guidelines may vary and take precedence, but there are some general best practices school leaders can follow.

Giancarlo, 10, left, and Yair, 3, pray with their mom, right, before Giancarlo is picked up for school Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Minneapolis.
Giancarlo, 10, left, and Yair, 3, pray with their mom, right, before Giancarlo is picked up for school Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in Minneapolis. School leaders in the Twin Cities and elswhere must ensure protocols are in place in the event parents or guardians are detained by federal immigrartion officers, advocates say.
Liam James Doyle/AP

Advocates say that includes:

  • Regularly requesting updated emergency contact information from all families, including any copies of notarized power of attorney forms.
  • Training front desk staff and school administrators on established protocols for when parents/guardians are detained by immigration agents.
  • Being flexible to work with emergency contacts who themselves may be fearful of immigration enforcement (this could mean keeping a student later or releasing them from school earlier to accommodate the emergency contact’s schedule).
  • And avoiding any assumptions of neglect from parents, with the ultimate goal of family reunification.

For an overview of recommended guidance, see the downloadable below.

Download the Checklist (PDF)

For additional resources, including templates for emergency contact information, review this toolkit from Fugees Family, an organization that works with schools on serving newcomer immigrant students.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

