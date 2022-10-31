New Guide Pairs Research and Policy on Recruiting, Retaining Teachers of Color
Recruitment & Retention

New Guide Pairs Research and Policy on Recruiting, Retaining Teachers of Color

By Ileana Najarro — October 31, 2022 3 min read
Maria Ramadane, the instructor of the career switcher course, talks to her students during class at James Monroe High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Va.
Maria Ramadane, the instructor of the career switcher course, talks to her students during class at James Monroe High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, Va.
Tristan Lorei/The Free Lance-Star via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A new guide offers researchers, policymakers, district and school leaders, and classroom teachers alike insights for engaging in evidence-based policies and other actions that can be taken to meet the urgent need to recruit and retain teachers of color.

The Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers, co-edited by education scholars Conra D. Gist and Travis J. Bristol, and published in late October by the American Educational Research Association, features new research affirming why more teachers of color are needed in K-12 schools, and, crucially, how to achieve this.

“It points to teacher development system changes that need to take place,” said Gist, an associate professor of teaching and teacher education in the College of Education at the University of Houston.

The book is organized into 11 domains of inquiry, breaking down each of the factors involved when implementing successful programs and policies for recruiting and retaining local educators of color. These domains include program design in teacher preparation and other training, the role of minority-serving institutions, human resource development and induction, mentorship, and more.

It’s designed to have multiple entry points for all readers, Gist said. For instance, classroom teachers can get ideas on mentorship and support programs, such as what factors to look for in such programs.

103122 Teachers of Color Handbook BS
Courtesy of Exarte Design

Rita Kohli, cofounder and co-director of the conference group Institute for Teachers of Color Committed to Racial Justice, was among the contributing editors and writers. Her sections focused on professional development for and by teachers of color and Indigenous teachers.

One of her key takeaways for readers: that “professional development generally centers white teacher learning and often does not embody the knowledge, experiences, or needs of teachers of color,” she said.

“Thus teachers of color feel compelled to meet their own needs through critical professional development spaces that are more holistic, or affinity spaces.”

An evolving conversation

The conversation around the need for more teachers of color and how to best support them really started following the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education. The decision launched a historic period of desegregation, but it also ultimately led to a drastic loss of educators of color, especially Black educators, said Eric Duncan, assistant director for P-12 policy at the nonprofit Education Trust.

Data show how a growing number of public school students are students of color; in fact, they now make up more than half of the nation’s school-age population. So there’s been a renewed urgency to better match educators with the diversity of the nation and new generations of students, Duncan said. That urgency is also tied to conversations around the opportunity gap students of color face in public schools. Qualified teachers of color can play a role in ensuring these students’ success and closing those gaps.

National narratives on diversity suggest that there’s still a necessity for research affirming the need for these educators. Just this week, the Supreme Court is once again hearing a case addressing the topic of affirmative action in college admissions, a case that’s expected to have implications for K-12 school diversity plans.

And while there has been work underway to diversify the teaching profession—the National Center for Teacher Residencies is now developing and scaling up 14 teacher apprenticeship models including at historically Black colleges and universities—the handbook blends research and policy together in a way that helps more localized, evidence-based conversations take hold, Gist said.

She hopes readers can walk away with ideas on how to take action to support more teachers of color in classrooms across the country, and how to build a continuum of support for them.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Teachers of Color Teacher Pipeline Retention Research

Events

Wed., November 02, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We Maximize Student Learning?
Host Peter DeWitt and John Hattie discuss how to deepen student learning while allowing students to pursue their academic interests.
Register
Tue., November 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar How Whole-Child Student Data Can Strengthen Family Connections
Learn how district leaders can use these actionable strategies to increase family engagement in their student’s education and boost their academic achievement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., November 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Engaging English Learners With Asset-Based Approaches
Discover asset-based approaches to drive engagement amongst English learner students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention Q&A Answering a District's Call for Bilingual Teachers, a Mother and Daughter Leave Puerto Rico for Virginia
Lesliean Luna and Gabriela Muriente answer a school district's call for their language skills and teaching expertise.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Lesliean Luna teaches her third grade class at Laurel Ridge Elementary School in Fairfax, Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Lesliean Luna teaches her 3rd grade class at Laurel Ridge Elementary School in Fairfax, Va., earlier this month.
Elizabeth Frantz for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention School Districts Look Overseas to Fill Teacher Shortages
District leaders say tapping into a teacher pipeline beyond the mainland U.S. is vital.
Elizabeth Heubeck
7 min read
Gabriela Muriente teaches her third grade class at Bailey’s Upper Elementary School in Falls Church, Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Gabriela Muriente, who moved from Puerto Rico to teach in the mainland United States, leads her 3rd grade Spanish immersion class at Bailey’s Upper Elementary School in Falls Church, Va., earlier this month.
Elizabeth Frantz for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention 5 Strategies States Are Using to Fill Teacher Shortages
After months of scrambling, states have settled on a handful of practices. But experts say some could weaken the quality of teaching.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Photo of job section in newspaper.
Photo of job section in newspaper.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Recruitment & Retention Opinion What One School Is Doing to Keep Its Teachers
In just three years, my school boosted teacher retention from 63 percent to 100 percent. Here's how.
Sarah Yost
5 min read
Illustration of people linking arms together surrounding a school building
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼