The teaching workforce is getting older, and turnover is high , which speaks to the importance of teacher-retention strategies.

This ongoing series offers ideas on how districts can keep the educators they have now and will have in the future.

Millennials and Generation Z Are Different

Douglas Fisher and Nancy Frey are professors of educational leadership at San Diego State University and teacher leaders at Health Sciences High:

The generic answer we hear most often is that we need to support our new teachers to be successful. But what does that mean? What types of support are necessary, and what do we know about our new teachers such that we can customize the support they need and receive?

First and foremost, people who enter the teaching profession want to make a difference. Many enter the profession idealistically and hope to change the world. When told, directly and indirectly, that they are not living up to their aspirations, they quit and search for another vocation that allows them to have an impact. Those who support the growth and development of early-career teachers need to recognize this fact and help them see the impact that they are having.

We think of this as harvesting the small wins. To build educators’ efficacy, they need to see the relationship between their efforts and the outcomes. As their coaches and leaders, we should be looking for opportunities to directly address this relationship.

For example, we may use the sentence frame, “When you did x, I noticed y” to help them recognize the impact of their efforts.

In addition, we need to recognize the generational differences between leaders and early-career teachers. Many leaders and coaches are baby boomers or Generation X. In general, their preferred style is annual evaluations and feedback. Typically, these generations strive for efficiency and are driven by work. These generations take work home and often prefer to work independently.

Compare that with Millennials and Generation Z. Their view of work is different but not wrong. Unfortunately, they interpret comments and actions from older generations that the way they view the world and their beliefs about work are not acceptable and thus look for organizations that honor their values.

Millennials and Generation Z tend to want much more immediate feedback and feedback that is actionable. They want to know, regularly, how they are doing and what they can do to improve. Annual evaluations, which are the staple of older generations and many school system formal agreements, simply do not work for these employees.

In addition, they have a different relationship with work. Generally speaking, they do not expect to take work home, plan lessons at night, or grade papers on the weekends. Importantly, older generations are not right about this, just different.

If we want to retain teachers, especially those from younger generations, we need to alter our thinking and practices about feedback, support, and outside-of-workday expectations. We need to recognize the experiences and needs of these generations and create organizations that respect them for what they bring.

There are many benefits to be found in a multigenerational workforce, including mentoring, multiple perspectives, and knowledge transfer. And there are some challenges when generations clash.

Of course, not everyone fits neatly into the conventions of their born generation, but there is a fair amount of evidence to suggest that the context in which we were born impacts the views we have of the world. Thus, it is wise to understand the needs of our colleagues and strive to create a place that respects and values their contributions, allowing them to realize their aspirations and dreams of having an impact on the world.

More Than Money

Andrea Terrero Gabbadon (she/her/ella) is an author, scholar, and teacher educator. She is a former classroom teacher and assistant principal of a comprehensive urban public high school and emphasizes culturally responsive and sustaining education, school racial climate, and educator diversity:

Recently, a school district in the county where I live made headlines by raising the salaries of beginning teachers by $10,000. The move was remarkable and widely celebrated as a significant step toward addressing high teacher-turnover rates that have plagued the district for years but reached even higher levels since the global pandemic. Nearly immediately after the district’s press release announced this novel policy, local headlines lauded the district’s commitment to teaching, especially understanding of the financial challenges faced by new teachers and teachers of color.

Months later, the district continues to face challenges in retaining teachers, with disproportionate turnover rates among teachers of color and new hires. This ongoing issue calls into question the effectiveness of salary increases alone in addressing teacher turnover. While it’s indisputable that teachers deserve competitive, professional salaries , it is also clear that salary increases alone are insufficient. To genuinely support and retain teachers, especially those in underresourced and under-funded schools, leaders must look beyond financial incentives and focus on enhancing the overall working conditions in which teachers find themselves. Three ways to do this is through professionalizing the work of teachers, centering teachers’ voices, and supporting teacher autonomy.

Professionalizing the Work of Teachers

Professionalizing the teaching profession involves more than offering competitive salaries; it requires creating an environment where teachers are respected as professionals and experts at their craft. Historical perspectives once held teaching as a prestigious career, particularly for Black educators who were highly educated, influential, and well-respected in their communities. However, the unintended effects of education reform and shifts in public perception have eroded this stature, necessitating a return to practices that reinforce the professionalism of teaching.

One way leaders can professionalize the work of teachers is through mentorship. Researchers argue that effective mentors provide the professional, social, and emotional support that is particularly needed to sustain teachers early in their career. Mentorship programs should provide consistent, ongoing support tailored to the unique challenges faced by new teachers, particularly in demanding school environments. Structured mentorship beyond initial orientation sessions can significantly ease the professional journey of early-career educators.

Leaders can also professionalize the work of teachers by developing clear pathways for career advancement. Districts must redesign opportunities for growth and leadership that allow teachers to see a future in their profession that allows for growth without moving into administration. This includes creating pathways to take on roles like lead teachers, curriculum developers, and subject-matter specialists.

Centering Teacher Voices

Teachers possess intimate knowledge of their students’ needs, yet their voices, lived experiences, and everyday insights often go underutilized in policymaking. To rectify this, it is crucial for leaders to incorporate teacher feedback directly into decisionmaking processes, thus making policies more reflective of on-the-ground realities.

One action leaders can undertake to transform this understanding into action is to establish teacher-advisory councils. These councils should include a diverse array of teachers and be endowed with genuine influence over educational policies and curriculum decisions. It’s essential to include historically marginalized voices in these groups to challenge and enrich the dominant narratives within educational discourse.

Supporting Teacher Autonomy and Leadership

Empowering teachers with autonomy and leadership opportunities significantly boosts job satisfaction and commitment. When teachers are trusted to make instructional decisions and their contributions are recognized, they feel more valued and invested in their roles. As I write elsewhere, leaders must actively champion teacher autonomy , positioning teachers as trusted experts.

Allowing teachers the freedom to adapt educational content to meet their students’ unique needs, supported by adequate resources, is critical for fostering innovative teaching practices. Of central importance is acknowledging the double bind that many educators of color face in the workplace and eliminating roadblocks to using pedagogical practices and materials that reflect the backgrounds of students and affirm their ethno-racial and cultural identities.

A Call to Action for Leaders

While the recent salary increases for teachers in the district of which I spoke earlier was a commendable step forward, it marks only the beginning. Altogether, we must again humanize the work of teachers to retain the educators we have and revitalize the teacher pipeline. By professionalizing the field, actively listening to teachers, and empowering them with leadership and autonomy, we can address the underlying causes of teacher turnover.

‘Sustaining Psychological Safety’

Dennisha Murff, Ph.D., is an award-winning administrator, author, adjunct professor, consultant, and relentless advocate for equitable education. Throughout her career, she has worked to incorporate equity, inclusion, anti-racism, and cultural responsiveness in her work:

Over the past few years, there has been a term ringing loud and clear across the nation: “teacher shortage.” This has had a tremendous impact on the teaching and learning taking place in our schools.

During my time as an elementary school principal, I remember the days when I could count on having 100 applicants for one position. Toward the end of my principalship, I would be lucky to find 15-20 candidates to interview. Times have changed, and with the changing times, we have to think differently about how to retain high-quality teachers.

As a school leader, I found several strategies to be particularly helpful, but the most impactful strategy involved creating and sustaining psychological safety for the teachers in the building.

We have always known teaching is complex, multifaceted, challenging, but exhilarating and rewarding for those with a passion and drive for the work. Unfortunately, over time, the passion and drive can get lost. Why does this happen? What steps can be taken to reduce or eliminate this?

For me, I believe one of the solutions is to create psychological safety in the workplace. I want educators to walk into the building excited about the day ahead, not repeatedly singing Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” to make it through the day.

As an educational leader, I wanted to know what motivated educators to stay. I have had the pleasure of working alongside outstanding educators in various roles throughout my career. Recruiting and hiring a highly qualified, diverse staff was the first step.

However, I knew that retaining them was the key to developing a positive and impactful school environment. I had to balance the professional learning opportunities with the personal touches needed to create a psychologically safe teaching and learning environment. There had to be a focus on PEOPLE.

When one thinks about psychological safety, many things may come to mind. For the purposes of this article, I want to focus on the relationship between psychological safety and the need for belonging and connection. Educators spend a great deal of time in the school building. For many, this is their “home away from home.” Psychological safety goes beyond a physically safe space. It requires the creation of a space where educators feel they are able to thrive, not just survive.

On countless occasions, I was able to observe teachers in action to discover how they embraced new teaching strategies, attained academic gains for students, and felt energized to continue the work. A resounding theme was they felt a sense of autonomy, belonging, and connection.

These three concepts created psychological safety for them in the workplace resulting in employee satisfaction. Teachers want to feel heard, valued, seen, and respected. They desire to know their work matters.

As a school or district leader, ask the following questions:

Do people feel free to take risks to grow professionally?

Are the people in the building and/or district free to share their opinions?

What is the response when the status quo is challenged?

When a mistake is made, are the responses productive or destructive?

These questions require deep self-reflection on one’s beliefs and actions. We know words are easy, but actions require commitment. As leaders focus on creating a psychologically safe teaching and learning environment, ponder these meaningful actions:

Embrace Shared Leadership



Model how to respond when mistakes are made.

Be open to constructive feedback.

Establish an environment for sharing new ideas.



Build Trust Throughout the School



Implement effective and consistent modes of communication.

Set clear expectations throughout the organization.

Demonstrate empathy and compassion through interactions with others.

Develop Collaborative Teams



Create norms to ensure opportunities for belonging and connection.

Identify the difference between an occasional vent and consistent negativity.

Embrace shared decisionmaking as a school community.

This work isn’t easy, and it takes time to develop, but it is well worth the effort! By creating a psychologically safe space where teachers feel a sense of autonomy, belonging, and connection, leaders are able to retain excellent educators who are champions for students, staff, and families.

Thanks to Doug, Nancy, Andrea, and Dennisha for contributing their thoughts!

Today’s post answered this question:

What are specific actions districts and individual schools should take to retain teachers?

In Part One , Erica Buchanan-Rivera, Diana Laufenberg, and Jehan Hakim shared their suggestions.

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on Twitter at @Larryferlazzo .

Just a reminder; you can subscribe and receive updates from this blog via email . And if you missed any of the highlights from the first 12 years of this blog, you can see a categorized list here .

