4 Things to Know About the Affirmative Action Showdown Before the Supreme Court
Law & Courts

4 Things to Know About the Affirmative Action Showdown Before the Supreme Court

By Mark Walsh — October 28, 2022 9 min read
supreme court SOC
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Oct. 31 in two cases that may well hold the future of race in school admissions in the balance, both for K-12 and for higher education.

The cases of Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina (No. 21-707) and Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College (No. 20-1199) have been years in the making. But the justices have been flooded with briefs from legal scholars, educators at all levels including K-12, including teachers’ unions, public officials, corporations, generals, and other military experts, and students.

Here are four things to consider as the high court takes up these important cases.

The legacy of ‘Brown v. Board of Education’ continues to be debated

The Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which held school facilities separated by race to be “inherently unequal,” is widely considered the court’s most important decision of the 20th Century, if not more. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh called Brown “the greatest moment in Supreme Court history” during his 2018 confirmation hearings.

But in the legal briefing for the Harvard and North Carolina affirmative action cases, the parties and their allies are engaged in a vigorous debate about the meaning of Brown, specifically whether the desegregation decision broadly requires schools and colleges to be “colorblind” when it comes to considering race and ethnicity.

“The position that prevailed in Brown is that the Constitution denies any authority to use race as a factor in affording educational opportunities,” Students for Fair Admissions argues in its merits brief.

Harvard responds in its brief that “no equivalence can sincerely be drawn between the segregation Brown rightly condemned and a university’s limited consideration of race among many characteristics to assemble a diverse class with many different backgrounds.”

The University of North Carolina, in its merits brief, also takes issue with Students for Fair Admission’s reading of Brown. The university says the landmark decision held that “the arbitrary separation of students based on race violates equal protection. Institutions like UNC that seek to bring students of diverse backgrounds together are the rightful heirs to Brown’s legacy.”

Meanwhile, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the same legal organization that won the Brown decision under its then-leader Thurgood Marshall, argues in a brief that “Brown did not espouse [SFFA’s] version of ‘colorblindness,’ which would require decisionmakers to willfully ignore ongoing racial inequality. ... To the contrary, Brown explained how the racial caste system established through chattel slavery demeans and subordinates Black people and thus promised to secure their equality in our educational system and as citizens of our democracy.”

Brown was based on the 14th Amendment’s equal-protection clause. At an oral argument earlier this month in a case about race consideration in congressional redistricting, Jackson, the court’s newest justice expressed her view that the drafters of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment intended the equal protection guarantee to be “race neutral” or “race blind.”

“And even more than that, I don’t think that the historical record establishes that the founders believed that race neutrality or race blindness was required, right?” Jackson said during the Oct. 4 arguments in Merrill v. Milligan.

K-12 groups highlight the importance of racial and ethnic diversity in schools

As Education Week has reported, numerous K-12 groups have filed briefs in the case, emphasizing the pipeline between high schools and colleges and that importance of diverse student enrollments is not limited to higher education.

“While this issue is not before the court in these consolidated cases, diversity is also a compelling interest in elementary and secondary schools,” says the friend-of-the-court brief of the Council of the Great City Schools, the association of the nation’s largest urban school systems.

The brief makes detailed arguments about the persistence of racial segregation at the K-12 level, citing a Government Accountability Office report from earlier this year showing that in 2020-21, “more than a third of students (about 18.5 million) attended a predominantly same-race/ethnicity school—where 75 percent or more of the student population is of a single race/ethnicity.”

Approximately half of all Black and Hispanic students attended schools with predominantly—75 percent or more—minority enrollment, the council says in the brief. “Because of racial isolation and educational inequality, race-neutral higher education admissions procedures are often inadequate to produce diverse college and university enrollments,” it says.

And there continues to be a need for narrowly tailored but race-conscious remedies for student assignment at the K-12 level, as permissible under the Supreme Court’s 2007 decision in Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District, the council’s brief says.

That decision barred most voluntary race-conscious measures for assigning students to schools, but did allow (under Justice Anthony M. Kennedy’s controlling concurrence in the case): strategic selection of sites for new schools; attendance boundaries drawn with “general recognition of the demographics of neighborhoods”; allocation of “resources for special programs”; “targeted” recruiting of students and faculty; and “tracking enrollments, performance, and other statistics by race.”

“As Justice Kennedy pointed out in his concurrence, the Constitution does not mandate that public schools sit idly by as the problems of segregation and racial isolation continue to grow,” the council’s brief says.

One brief examines the quirks of racial and ethnic classification in U.S. education

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who has been skeptical of race-conscious government actions in education and other contexts, wrote in a 2006 redistricting case, “It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.”

A provocative brief filed on the side of challengers to affirmative action focuses on some of the details of the “divvying.” The brief raises questions about the racial and ethnic classifications used in American education.

“Harvard and UNC use racial and ethnic categories that are arbitrary and irrational in the context of pursuing diversity” and thus fail scrutiny under the U.S. Constitution, argues the brief of David E. Bernstein, a professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and the author of a forthcoming book, Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America.

Harvard and UNC classify students based on five racial categories: (1) Asian; (2) Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander; (3) Hispanic; (4) White; (5) African American; and (6) Native American, says Bernstein’s brief.

The categories are not unique to those schools, as they match the classifications used by the U.S. Department of Education, though the federal government has also offered “two or more races” in Census forms and other surveys for years now. Bernstein says these classifications stem from a 1970s effort by the federal Office of Management and Budget to standardize race and ethnicity data collected across the federal government.

“The racial and ethnic categories that Harvard, UNC, and universities across the country use in their admissions policies were created by executive-branch bureaucrats who specifically warned that they were not scientific or anthropological in nature and should not be used to determine eligibility for benefits in race-conscious policies,” Bernstein’s brief says. “The categories are imprecise, over- and underinclusive, and are not narrowly tailored to achieve educationally beneficial diversity.”

Bernstein also makes the point that applicants self-report their racial and ethnic identities, and that Harvard and UNC, as well as other colleges, do not make any attempt to verify such selections.

“The problem with relying on self-identification is that it invariably results in inaccuracies and disparate treatment of similarly situated applicants,” the brief says. “This is due to fraudulent and exaggerated claims of minority ancestry, confusion about how to self-identify, and inconsistent classification of multiracial applicants.”

The North Carolina case is stealing some of the spotlight from Harvard

Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr. wrote the controlling opinion in Regents of the University of California, v. Bakke, the 1978 decision that rejected racial quotas in student admissions but allowed for some consideration of race to promote diversity in higher education. He pointed to Harvard College’s plan as a constitutional means to achieve that goal. The “Harvard plan” used race or ethnicity as a plus factor in some admissions decisions but did not employ racial or ethnic quotas.

So some legal observers have viewed it as fitting that the Supreme Court would decide the future of affirmative action in education based on a challenge to Harvard’s more recent iteration of assigning “a plus factor” to underrepresented racial and ethnic minority group members in admissions.

But Students for Fair Admissions, the nonprofit group that challenged Harvard’s use of race, also sued the University of North Carolina at the same time. That case was moving slower than the Harvard case, and was awaiting a hearing in a federal appeals court (after a federal district judge upheld UNC’s use of race) when the Harvard case reached the high court.

But the justices accepted the invitation of SFFA to take up the North Carolina case alongside the one from Harvard. It seems likely that the justices wanted to consider the issue under both Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars race discrimination in federally funded educational programs (covering Harvard and UNC), as well as under the 14th Amendment’s equal-protection clause, which governs a state university such as UNC but not a private institution such as Harvard.

Initially, the two cases were consolidated for argument and the Harvard case would have likely taken much of the attention.

With Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joining the court in June, upon the retirement of Justice Stephen G. Breyer, she made it clear that she would recuse herself from the Harvard case. (She served on Harvard’s Board of Overseers until early this year.)

But she is participating in the North Carolina case. That led the court to separate the cases into two, distinct arguments. And based on its traditions, the court will hear the North Carolina case first on Monday, allowing Jackson to take the bench with her colleagues. Then, before the Harvard case is called, Jackson will slip out and return to her chambers, and her eight colleagues will remain to consider more recent versions of the “Harvard plan.”

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Wed., November 02, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We Maximize Student Learning?
Host Peter DeWitt and John Hattie discuss how to deepen student learning while allowing students to pursue their academic interests.
Register
Tue., November 08, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar How Whole-Child Student Data Can Strengthen Family Connections
Learn how district leaders can use these actionable strategies to increase family engagement in their student’s education and boost their academic achievement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., November 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Engaging English Learners With Asset-Based Approaches
Discover asset-based approaches to drive engagement amongst English learner students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Legal Challenges to 'Divisive Concepts' Laws: an Update
Since last year, four states have seen eight lawsuits challenging "divisive concepts" laws.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Image of a gavel
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Parkland School Shooter to Get Life Sentence for Killing 17
The Florida jury could not reach a unanimous agreement on a death sentence for Nikolas Cruz.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg, families of the victims, embrace in the courtroom while waiting for an expected verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver, and Fred Guttenberg, family members of some of the victims, embrace in the courtroom while waiting for an expected verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter at the Broward County courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP
Law & Courts A School Librarian Pushes Back on Censorship and Gets Death Threats and Online Harassment
Amanda Jones lost her legal battle against online harassers this week but vows to continue to press her case.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Amanda Jones, a librarian in Livingston Parish, La., pictured on Sept. 13, 2022. Jones is suing members of a Facebook group who harassed her virtually after she spoke against censorship in a public library meeting. Jones received angry emails and even a death threat from people across the country after she filed the lawsuit.
Amanda Jones, a librarian in Livingston Parish, La., is suing members of a Facebook group who harassed her virtually after she spoke against censorship in a public library meeting.
Claire Bangser for Education Week
Law & Courts Affirmative Action Cases Lead What Could Prove Another Momentous Supreme Court Term
The cases on race in college admissions could affect K-12. The justices will also weigh copyright, American Indian law, and LGBTQ rights.
Mark Walsh
7 min read
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022.
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Load More ▼