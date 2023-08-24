LGBTQ+ Students With Affirming Schools Report Lower Suicide Risk, Survey Finds
Student Well-Being

LGBTQ+ Students With Affirming Schools Report Lower Suicide Risk, Survey Finds

By Eesha Pendharkar — August 24, 2023 4 min read
A sticker with an LGBTQ Pride flag is viewed outside of a classroom door at a high school on Aug. 8, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.
A sticker with an LGBTQ Pride flag is displayed on a classroom door at an Orlando, Fla., high school. LGBTQ+ students who had access to protective factors like Gay-Straight Alliances (GSAs), gender-neutral restrooms, and representation in curriculum and sex education reported lower suicide risk, according to The Trevor Project.
Phelan M. Ebenhack via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Respecting LGBTQ+ students’ pronouns, representation in history curriculum and sex education, and offering access to supportive student groups and gender-neutral restrooms can significantly lower their suicide risk.

That’s according to a survey released Thursday by The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ advocacy organization that annually surveys LGBTQ+ students about their mental health.

In a survey that included almost 16,000 middle and high school students nationwide, the organization found that about 70 percent said they had access to at least one protective factor in school.

The Trevor Project defined the five protective factors as:

  1. Learning about LGBTQ+ people and their experiences in sex education;
  2. Learning about LGBTQ+ stories and people in history class;
  3. Having access to a gender-neutral restroom;
  4. The presence of an on-campus gender and sexuality alliance, or a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA), and;
  5. Teachers who respect students’ pronouns.

LGBTQ+ students are at a higher risk of suicide than their cisgender or straight peers, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the presence of one or more of those factors lowers the risk and increases chances that students will think their school affirms their identity, The Trevor Project report finds.

LGBTQ+ middle and high schoolers with access to at least one of those school-related protective factors had 26 percent lower odds of attempting suicide in the past year compared with their peers without access to any of those supports, according to the report.

The new analysis uses the data from The Trevor Project’s annual report on mental health, released earlier this year.

For the 2023 report, the organization surveyed more than 28,000 LGBTQ+ young people between the ages of 13 and 24 across the country, between Sept. 1 and Dec. 12, 2022. For this report, researchers analyzed a subset of responses from 15,791 young people—who were between ages 13 to 18 and attended middle or high school—to find out what factors led students to believe schools were affirming and what impact that made on their mental health. The Trevor Project decided to ask students about the five factors listed in the report based on organizationwide brainstorms and research-based evidence of what helps LGBTQ+ students at school, said Jonah DeChants, a senior research scientist at the organization.

LGBTQ+ middle and high school students who had at least one of those school-related protective factors were three times more likely to call their school LGBTQ-affirming, according to the report. Overall, 55 percent of the almost 16,000 middle and high school respondents said their school was affirming.

Knowing what protective factors make LGBTQ+ students’ experiences better is crucial for districts, especially now, when dozens of state laws and district-level policies aim to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ students to use affirming pronouns and restrooms of their choice, participate in school athletics, and have access to books that represent their community, DeChants said.

“Given these anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation that we saw that passed last year, which are now starting to actually come into implementation in school districts across the country, it’s important to really highlight the fact that these protective factors are concrete actions that schools can take to help affirm their LGBTQ students and support their mental health and minimize their suicide risk,” he said.

The report does not specify whether access to protective factors varied by state or was lower in states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Suicide risk and protective schools

When middle and high schoolers who responded to the survey did not have access to any protective factors, their risk of attempting or considering suicide in the past year was higher compared with those who did, the report says.

Seventeen percent of LGBTQ+ middle and high school students who did not have access to gender-neutral restrooms at their school reported attempting suicide in the past year, compared with 14 percent who had access.

LGBTQ+ students who were taught history that included LGBTQ+ stories and people reported lower rates of attempting suicide in the past year (14 percent), compared with those who were not taught about those topics (16 percent).

Nineteen percent of transgender and nonbinary secondary school students who reported that most or all their teachers respect their pronouns reported attempting suicide in the past year, compared with 22 percent of those who reported fewer teachers respected their pronouns.

Finally, 14 percent of LGBTQ+ students with access to a GSA or similar club on campus reported attempting suicide in the past year, compared with 18 percent who did not have that access.

Learning about LGBTQ+ experiences in sex education was not associated with significantly different rates of suicide attempts but was associated with lower rates of considering suicide in the past year, the report says.

Access to protective factors varies

Among all LGBTQ+ student respondents in middle school and high school, 57 percent attended a school with a GSA or similar club in the most recent school year, 29 percent had access to a gender-neutral restroom, 15 percent were taught sex education that included discussions about LGBTQ+ people and experiences, and 14 percent were taught history that included stories about the community.

More specifically, 25 percent of transgender and nonbinary middle and high school students said most or all teachers respected their pronouns. However, only 1 percent of students had access to all five protective factors.

High school students who responded to the survey had better access to all those factors compared with middle schoolers.

“That to me speaks to the need to provide some of these in middle school settings, because there’s clearly a need,” DeChants said.

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.

Events

Mon., August 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Reading and Retention Mandates: Is it Effective?
Learn how states are overhauling how reading is taught, and why one component—holding back students who aren’t reading on grade level—is among the most controversial requirements.
Register
Tue., August 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Building Authentic Communities to Support MTSS Systems
Join us as we reveal the key to empowering student success through data-driven impact, collaborative empowerment, and student-centric decisions.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Focus Your MTSS To Make a Positive Impact on Academic Success
Learn how to personalize education, make data-driven decisions, and create a thriving learning environment with MTSS.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being A New School Year, a New COVID-19 Variant. What Are Schools to Do?
School is starting, a new COVID-19 variant is circulating, and cases are rising. Here's advice for schools.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
African American elementary teacher blowing nose of young culturally diverse elementary school boy during a class in the classroom.
skynesher/E+
Student Well-Being Schools Can Help Students Maintain Medicaid Coverage. Here's How
These new resources can help administrators, teachers, and school nurses get the word out.
Evie Blad
1 min read
A woman in a white lab coat holds a stethoscope against the chest of a young girl in a blue dress.
E+
Student Well-Being What Educators Need to Know About Schools and Hot Weather
As record-setting high temperatures become the new normal, schools struggle to keep their students cool.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Close crop of the earth and a thermometer showing extreme hot temperature all in the haze of yellow and orange colors.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being 5 Tips to Support Students’ Mental Health as the School Year Begins
At least one measure shows teen mental health has improved from earlier in the pandemic, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Teenage girl sitting on floor at school
E+ / Getty
Load More ▼