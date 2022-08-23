Is Judging Principals by Test Scores a Mistake?
School & District Management

Is Judging Principals by Test Scores a Mistake?

By Lauraine Langreo — August 23, 2022 5 min read
Tight crop of a student holding a pencil doing classwork or taking a test.
Principals said using student test scores as a metric in evaluating their effectiveness as a leader isn’t a bad idea, but other factors should also be considered.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Decades of research shows that principals can significantly benefit student outcomes, such as grades and college plans.

But what about standardized test scores? A new study suggests that a principal’s impact on test scores is likely much smaller than previously believed.

The study, a working paper published by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University and not yet peer-reviewed, found that existing approaches linking principals to test scores are flawed and attribute to principals effects that aren’t under their control.

“This is not a study that says that principals are not important. Principals are absolutely important,” said Brendan Bartanen, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of education policy at the University of Virginia, in an interview.

Instead, what the study suggests is that “we need to be very careful about trying to infer the performance of a principal on the basis of the [test-score] outcomes of students,” Bartanen added.

Existing research on the topic has used test scores to measure the effectiveness the of certain school leadership policies and practices. For example, one research study found that replacing a below-average principal with someone in the above-average category can add more months of learning in math and in reading during a single school year. Another found that students who attended schools with principals trained by a certain program had slightly higher achievement scores than students who didn’t attend a school with principals in the program.

And principals who spoke with Education Week insisted that they do believe they have a major impact on all student outcomes—and that includes test scores.

“I feel like as the building leader, you’re the person who’s charged with altering the trajectory of a child,” said Ronnie Harvey Jr., the 2022 Louisiana Principal of the Year. “The principal plays a major part in setting the climate and the culture inside of a school building. If the culture of the school is very chaotic—it’s not conducive to learning—that’s gonna play a part in how instruction is given out on that campus.”

“If that tone is not set, then I guarantee there’s going to be a direct correlation seen in outcomes,” Harvey added.

See Also

Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8 Center principal Marchel Woods, center rear, greets parents dropping off their children for class on Oct. 5, 2020, at the Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8 Center in Miami.
Principal Marchel Woods, center rear, greets parents dropping off children at the Carrie P. Meek/Westview K-8 Center in Miami. A new study quantifies the connection between principal effectiveness and students' academic achievement.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
School & District Management Top-Tier Principals Spark Big Gains in Student Learning. A New Study Shows How Much
Denisa R. Superville, February 16, 2021
7 min read

Nearly all states include measures of student progress over time, or what researchers call “value-added” measures, into their principal-evaluation systems. To analyze whether this is an effective metric, Bartanen and his co-authors reviewed data from New York City, Oregon, and Tennessee and compared the variations in student achievement within schools.

They expected that if principals were a primary cause of student success, schools that had the same principal for extended periods of time would see less variability, and schools that changed principals would see more variability. But neither was the case, the researchers found.

Instead, they found that other school factors unconnected to principals seemed to be driving these variations. Though there might be a correlation between student performance and principal effectiveness, there doesn’t appear to be a cause-and-effect relationship, Bartanen said.

The researchers concluded that these value-added measures produce “biased estimates of principal effects.”

The use of value-added measures in education has long been controversial. States rushed to integrate them into systems for evaluating teachers in the 2010s, but many have since backed off. Teachers’ unions in particular said the systems didn’t fairly evaluate their work.

Evaluating effectiveness through other metrics

Principals who spoke with Education Week said using student test scores as a metric in evaluating their effectiveness as a leader isn’t a bad idea, but other factors should also be considered.

“I see nothing wrong with looking at test scores,” said Larry Haynes, who has been a principal at Oak Mountain Middle School in Birmingham, Ala., for 18 years. But it’s also important to consider other outcomes, such as whether students are ready for the next grade level or whether they’re college and career ready, he said.

Harvey said principals should also be evaluated on the “compassion and the social-emotional wellbeing of our staff and our students.”

“You have to be the CEO of your campus, and when I say that I mean chief empathy officer,” said Harvey, who was the principal of Washington-Marion Magnet High School in Lake Charles, La., for four years. He’s now an administrative director of special education and alternative programs for the Calcasieu Parish school district.

“As a principal, you have to worry about creating a culture where everyone feels love, everyone feels the compassion, and everyone feels like they have the opportunity to be able to grow—as a student, as an individual, as a responsible adult that’ll be an asset for your community,” Harvey said.

See Also

Photo of principal in school hallway.
Getty
School & District Management Study: New Leaders-Trained Principals Boost Student Scores in Some Schools
Denisa R. Superville, May 15, 2014
3 min read

Teachers, students, and parents should also have the opportunity to evaluate their principals and should play a big part in that, said Haynes, the 2022 Alabama Principal of the Year.

Bartanen hopes this research leads education policymakers and district leaders to reexamine “what we look for when we’re thinking about effective leaders” and the “perceived connection between principal performance and student outcomes.”

There’s more work to be done when it comes to figuring out how to measure a principal’s effectiveness—a task that is more challenging than measuring a teacher’s effectiveness, Bartanen said.

“Principals aren’t providing direct instruction to students in classrooms,” he said. “If there are impacts on student outcomes or student test scores, that’s mediated through their influence over school-level things that are directly related to their job,” such as hiring and retaining effective teachers, managing budgets, setting a strong vision for the school, and implementing teacher evaluation systems.

Bartanen said the research suggests there shouldn’t be a heavy reliance on student test scores to try to understand whether a principal is doing their job well, Bartanen said. When there isn’t such a hyper focus on test scores, principals will be able “to focus on other aspects of their role and other aspects of students’ lives,” he added.

See also

A Black female elementary school principal sits in a circle of chairs with two students. She holds a clipboard as she waves a finger at a student.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Evaluating Principals Through Test Scores: Harder Than You'd Think
Jaclyn Zubrzycki, December 17, 2012
3 min read

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Wed., August 24, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Roadmap to Multisensory Early Literacy Instruction: Accelerate Growth for All Students 
How can you develop key literacy skills with a diverse range of learners? Explore best practices and tips to meet the needs of all students. 
Register
Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management A Principal's Guide to Recovery After a School Shooting
Principals who led schools during or in the aftermath of a shooting wrote a guidebook of advice and lessons learned.
Denisa R. Superville
7 min read
Hand holding another hand
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Lacking Bus Drivers, Schools Make Tough Calls on Transportation
Three districts talk about how they've had to revise their transportation plans this school year and get the message to families.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Three students wearing cloth face masks look out the windows of a yellow school bus.
Students in Freeport, Maine, head home on a school bus earlier this year.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
School & District Management The Two Principals' Associations Are Growing Closer. Their Leaders' Priority? Listening
In an interview, the groups' new leaders described plans to work closer together—and shared ideas for the upcoming school year.
Denisa R. Superville
5 min read
Support mental health, leaders connecting jigsaw puzzle pieces making the shape of a large head
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
School & District Management How to Re-Energize Teachers and Students This School Year
Educators shared suggestions on how schools can help students and teachers feel safe and connected.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Guy E. Rowe Elementary School teacher Lisa Cooper paints shelves in her kindergarten class at the Norway, Maine, school on Aug. 17, 2022. She and many other teachers and administrators are spending countless hours volunteering their time and using their own money to buy supplies and materials for their students and classrooms.
Guy E. Rowe Elementary School teacher Lisa Cooper paints shelves in her kindergarten class at the Norway, Maine, school on Aug. 17.
Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal via AP
Load More ▼