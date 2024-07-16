How to Have a Hard Conversations With Your Teachers: 3 Tips for Principals
School & District Management

How to Have a Hard Conversations With Your Teachers: 3 Tips for Principals

By Olina Banerji — July 16, 2024 3 min read
Photo of two women having discussion.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Nashville , Tenn. -

If there’s one key leadership skill that principals need, it’s the art of conversation. This skill has come into sharp focus as the role has become more complex and demanding, school leaders say.

“We notice that the size of our plates hasn’t increased, but more and more is being put on it,” said Julie Kasper, principal at Century High School in Hillsboro, Ore., during a July 15 panel discussion here at the UNITED school leadership conference, organized by the National Associations of Secondary and Elementary School Principals.

That overflowing plate can often mean that leaders, who need to seek out difficult conversations, avoid them. “We become less open to feedback and opinions that are different from our own,” Kasper said.

Kasper has been an educator for the past three decades—20 years as a teacher, and the last 10 as a principal. This means she’s had to have “hard conversations” with teachers she professionally grew up with. Despite how challenging they are, Kasper said these conversations need to be done, especially when teacher morale is low or the school’s climate and culture needs work.

Kasper, along with Benjamin Feeney, the principal of Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lampeter, Pa., laid out three tips to make hard conversations with teachers easier. These principles, they said, could also work for conversations with parents, students, and other stakeholders in the school’s community.

Get organized first

Both Feeney and Kasper stressed the importance of “keeping notes” from the conversation.

Delicate issues that principals need to address with teachers—from a pattern of being late to the need to improve classroom management—can cause concern and anxiety among teachers. Having a digital record of the notes can help, so they can revisit the conversation when they are feeling calmer.

Both principals also recommend coming back to the conversation in 24 hours to ensure that teachers are clear about what needs to change.

“Even if you had a five-minute conversation during bus duty, make sure that you follow up within 24 hours,” Kasper said.

Identify the right conversation

Not all types of conversations need to happen in the same way.

Conversations meant to praise or acknowledge a win for a teacher—like an improvement in their student’s state assessment scores—can be more informal. And principals should take into account how teachers want to be recognized.

“I’ve surveyed faculty on how they like to receive gratitude, and not every teacher wants to be called out publicly. It’s mortifying for some people,” Feeney said. Instead, they would prefer a one-on-one conversation.

See also

Thank you card inside a brown envelope left on desk
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center Forget the Free Food and Gift Cards. Here's the Kind of Recognition Teachers Really Want
Madeline Will, March 18, 2024
4 min read

For harder conversations, he and Kasper suggested a “three-point” conversation: sitting side-by-side with a teacher and a piece of data or information that needs to be addressed. This could be an angry email from a parent, or the number of failing grades a teacher has given in the semester compared to the rest of the department.

“You’re sitting beside them [during the conversation]. The receiver [of the bad news] has something to look at,” Kasper said. “The non-verbal message is that, ‘I’m your partner. We’re in this together.’ It can break down the defensiveness on both sides.”

Collect data before making assumptions

It’s tricky to walk into a hard conversation without any preconceived notions, the principals said. In addition to keeping emotions in check, principals must also make sure they don’t assume what a teacher or staff member is going through.

This is where collecting data helps, Feeney said.

Consider a teacher who finds classroom management difficult and needs the principal to intervene. “As a principal, I have to decide, do I want to prove a point, or do I want to change their behavior?” he said.

Instead of telling the teacher what to do, the principal could instead assign an instructional coach to work with the teacher and build their skills in classroom management.

“People don’t always want to hear what they aren’t good at,” Kasper said. “But it’s our job to coach up … and sometimes coach out.”

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Do Superintendents Do in the Summer?
In their own words, superintendents describe what keeps them busy while students are on break.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Photo of woman working at office desk.
E+
School & District Management Principals' Unions Are on the Rise. What Are Their Demands?
Across the country, principals are organizing for better working conditions.
Olina Banerji
8 min read
Illustration of hands shaking with smaller professional people standing on top, with hands in the air, celebrating.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management How Principals Are Outsourcing Their Busywork to AI
Principals are chipping away at their administrative to-do lists with a little help from AI.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Education technology and AI Artificial Intelligence concept, Women use laptops, Learn lessons and online webinars successfully in modern digital learning, Courses to develop new skills
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion How to Let Your Values Guide You as a School Leader
Has your “why” become fuzzy? Here are four steps to keep principals motivated and moving forward.
Damia C. Thomas
4 min read
Silhouette of a figure inside of which is reflected public school life, Self-reflection of career in education
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼