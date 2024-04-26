How Much High Schoolers Think Their Educators Care About Them
Student Well-Being

How Much High Schoolers Think Their Educators Care About Them

By Arianna Prothero — April 26, 2024 2 min read
Horizontal banner image of group of multiracial teenage high school students standing against blue background wall. Student belonging.
Daniel de la Hoz/iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools are earning mixed reviews from high school students on two key indicators of how well they encourage a sense of belonging.

That’s according to a recent survey by the EdWeek Research Center, which polled a nationally representative sample of 1,056 students in grades 9-12 in February and March.

The survey asked students whether the adults in their school care about their well-being and success and whether students feel like they are accepted and welcomed in their school community.

Although more than half of students answered positively to both questions, there are some concerning trends in the data. A significant proportion of students indicated that they feel disconnected—a troubling sign given the challenges schools are facing with student disengagement and chronic absenteeism.

A majority of students—57 percent—say the adults in their school care about them at least a moderate amount , but 1 in 5 students say the adults care little or not at all about their well-being and success.

Students are much more likely to say they feel accepted and welcomed in their school community overall, with 86 percent agreeing with that statement. That percentage drops slightly for students who are not heterosexual or students who come from low-income families.

Students who feel connected to school are more likely to attend and perform well and less likely to misbehave and feel sad and hopeless. There are even health benefits well into adulthood linked to a strong connection to school as an adolescent.

Schools are using a variety of strategies to bolster a sense of belonging among their students.

See also

Students at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Woodinville, Wash., play during recess on April 2, 2024. Students have access to cards with images and words on them so all students, including those who do not speak, can communicate on the playground.
Students at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Woodinville, Wash., play during recess on April 2, 2024. Students have access to cards with images and words on them so all students, including those who do not speak, can communicate on the playground.
Meron Menghistab for Education Week
Special Report Relationships Matter: Building Strong Student-School Connections
April 14, 2024

Educators at Thomas Kelly College Preparatory have homed in on freshman year as a key time to make sure students have a strong connection to the Chicago high school.

“If you’re a 9th grader, nothing is more important to you than belonging,” Grace Gunderson, a counselor at the 1,700-student school who leads its newly formed freshman success team, said in a recent Education Week special report. “If we can get those kids involved in band, or ‘Hey, I play on the soccer team,’ or ‘Hey, I always eat lunch in Ms. Gunderson’s office,’ now, they have a connection. They have a reason to keep coming to school.”

The 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which is administered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that students feeling connected to their school was associated with a lower prevalence of several risk factors, such as poor mental health, drug use, and missing school because students felt unsafe. In that survey, 61 percent of high schoolers reported feeling connected to peers and the adults in their schools.

A more recent survey of middle and high school students by YouthTruth, a nonprofit that surveys students and families for school districts, asked specifically about students connections to their teachers. The results of that survey aligned closely with the EdWeek Research Center findings.

On both of the survey questions, the EdWeek Research Center’s analysis did not find any statistically significant differences among students by race or gender.

Taken together, the data in the charts below show that while high schools have room for improvement in ensuring that all students feel that they belong and are connected to the adults in their schools, there is a solid foundation to build from.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety K-12 Essentials Forum Strengthen Students’ Connections to School
Join this free event to learn how schools are creating the space for students to form strong bonds with each other and trusted adults.
Register
Tue., April 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframing Behavior: Neuroscience-Based Practices for Positive Support
Reframing Behavior helps teachers see the “why” of behavior through a neuroscience lens and provides practices that fit into a school day.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
Wed., May 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar Math for All: Strategies for Inclusive Instruction and Student Success
Looking for ways to make math matter for all your students? Gain strategies that help them make the connection as well as the grade.
Content provided by NMSI
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion To Boost Student Mental Health, Support Teachers
Once extra federal aid vanishes, teachers will be faced with serving in the role as ill-equipped mental health professionals.
Beth Fisher
4 min read
Screenshot 2024 04 14 at 9.54.39 PM
Canva
Student Well-Being Opinion Farewell: Ask a Psychologist Says Goodbye
Angela Duckworth announces the sunsetting of the Character Lab and the Education Week Opinion blog.
Angela Duckworth
3 min read
Vector flat cartoon character with positive thoughts being nurtured over an abstract watercolor landscape.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Sensvector/iStock + Digital Vision Vectors/Getty
Student Well-Being What’s Really Holding Schools Back From Implementing SEL?
Principals see their schools as places that promote students' social-emotional growth.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Vector of a professional dressed in a suit and tie and running in a hurry while multitasking with a laptop, a calendar, a briefcase, a clipboard, a cellphone, and a wrench in each of his six hands.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being What This School Used as the Main Ingredient for a Positive Climate
When systemic and fully integrated, the practice has the power to reduce bad behavior and boost teacher morale, experts say.
Libby Stanford
10 min read
Carrie White, a second-grade teacher, makes a heart with her hands for her student, Tyrell King-Harrell, left, during an SEL exercise at Yates Magnet Elementary School in Schenectady, N.Y., on March 28, 2024.
Carrie White, a 2nd grade teacher, makes a heart with her hands for her student, Tyrell King-Harrell, left, during an SEL exercise at Yates Magnet Elementary School in Schenectady, N.Y., on March 28, 2024.
Scott Rossi for Education Week
Load More ▼