High Absenteeism Hits More Schools, Affecting Students With Strong Attendance, Too
Student Well-Being

High Absenteeism Hits More Schools, Affecting Students With Strong Attendance, Too

By Evie Blad — October 12, 2023 3 min read
Illustration of an attendance sheet.
Brad Calkins/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The proportion of students attending schools that had high or extreme rates of chronic absenteeism more than doubled from 26 percent during the 2017-18 school year to 66 percent during the 2021-22 school year, according to a new report.

And early state data from the 2022-23 school year suggest only modest improvement since then.

The analysis of federal data—conducted by the Everyone Graduates Center at Johns Hopkins University and Attendance Works—provides a new perspective on how unprecedented pandemic-era surges in absences have affected all students, even those with strong attendance.

Even students who are consistently present suffer when large numbers of their peers fail to show up, said Hedy Chang, the executive director of Attendance Works, an organization that promotes tracking and responding to data about student attendance.

The problem strains school resources as educators seek to address the hurdles that keep classmates out of school, she said. And it presents a major challenge for teachers, who are already stretched to address a wide variety of academic challenges caused by the pandemic’s disruption.

“These high levels of chronic absence are suggesting a level of disengagement that we have to address,” Chang said. “They can’t be left for just schools alone to address. We need community partnerships and infrastructure. This needs all hands on deck.”

State data shows little improvement

A student is deemed chronically absent when they miss at least 10 percent of school days. Nationwide, 29.7 percent of students, nearly 14.7 million, were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year, the latest federal data show.

And preliminary data show little improvement in the most recent school year. The 11 states that have reported attendance data from the 2022-23 school year had a combined chronic absenteeism rate of 27.8 percent, down from 30 percent the previous year. Among those states, Massachusetts had the most significant drop—from 27.7 percent to 22.2 percent. Virginia had the smallest drop in absenteeism though its overall rate is lower, from 20.1 percent in 2021-22 to 19.5 percent in 2022-23, the analysis found.

As the most recent national data on the crisis continues to roll out, exploring information from 2021-22 illustrates how higher levels of absences have affected students and schools who faced fewer challenges from the issue before the pandemic, Chang said.

In the 2017-18 school year, 26 percent of students were enrolled in a school where at least a fifth of students were chronically absent. In 2021-22, that number jumped to 66 percent of students.

That’s a concern, even for students with good attendance, because research has found that children’s academic performance and executive functioning skills are weaker in classrooms with higher rates of absenteeism.

Elementary schools see spikes in absenteeism

Chronic absenteeism was seen as “more of a high school problem” before the pandemic. But federal data show the crisis is affecting more elementary and middle schools, Chang said.

That means elementary schools that formerly addressed attendance concerns with one caseworker or counselor must now create comprehensive plans to reengage students, Chang said.

Schools have addressed absenteeism through a variety of strategies, including mentoring, social-emotional learning, home visits, and helping students build stronger peer relationships.

“We have to emphasize and build relationships into the core of how schools operate,” Chang said. “I think kids can learn and they can catch up, but they have to feel connected and motivated and supported by schools for that to happen.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Fri., October 13, 2023, 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar The K-12 Leader: Data and Insights Every Marketer Needs to Know
Which topics are capturing the attention of district and school leaders? Discover how to align your content with the topics your target audience cares about most. 
Register
Mon., October 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Harnessing Instructional Science to Achieve Systemwide Learning Gains
Examine the links between key educational frameworks and instructional science to boost student learning outcomes.
Content provided by Sourcewell
Register
Tue., October 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Lead for Improved Student Outcomes Using Real-Time, Real-Life Insights
Enhance your leadership skills by learning how to use lead measures to drive improvement in student outcomes.
Content provided by Branching Minds
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being From Our Research Center Students Are Missing School Because They're Too Anxious to Show Up
Students regularly miss school because of anxiety, depression, and sadness, according to a recent EdWeek Research Center survey.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Image of mental health and mental wellness.
Nataliia Prachova/iStock/Getty and Laura Baker/Education Week
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Help Students Back Off From Their Perfectionism
Perfectionism doesn’t make students more likely to be successful, research says. Here’s what you need to know.
Thomas Curran
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Trauma-Informed Instruction
This Spotlight will help you implement trauma-informed strategies, examine 5 tips to support students’ mental health, and more.

Student Well-Being Q&A Gen Z Members Are Very Optimistic. Should They Be?
Generation Z has faced a battery of challenges in recent years and will have to tackle big ones ahead.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Ninth graders paint a speaker shaped like cake for a capstone project on March 13, 2017, at MC2 STEM High School in Cleveland.
Ninth graders paint a speaker shaped like cake for a capstone project on March 13, 2017, at MC2 STEM High School in Cleveland.
Allison Shelley for EDUimages
Load More ▼