2 Students, 2 Teachers Killed in Georgia High School Shooting
School Climate & Safety

2 Students, 2 Teachers Killed in Georgia High School Shooting

Nine others with injuries have been taken to hospitals
By Brooke Schultz & Caitlynn Peetz — September 04, 2024 | Updated: September 04, 2024 4 min read
Police gather outside Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Police gather outside Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Mike Stewart/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Updated: This story was updated with additional information from law enforcement.

Two students and two teachers were killed by a 14-year-old student in a shooting at a high school in Georgia on Wednesday, officials said. It’s the first major school shooting of the new academic year, and the deadliest since six people were killed at The Covenant School in Tennessee in March 2023.

Nine others were injured in the shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Ga., and taken to area hospitals, Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, said during a news conference outside of the school Wednesday.

Hosey said the suspect would be charged with murder and tried as an adult. Police are coordinating charges with the district attorney, Hosey said.

The 16 schools in the district, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, will be closed through the remainder of the week, school officials said. Grief counselors will be available to community members.

Police were called to the school at approximately 10:20 a.m. for an active shooting, Hosey said. Law enforcement responded “within minutes,” along with two school resource officers assigned to the school, he said.

The suspect immediately surrendered and was taken into custody, Hosey said.

“This is home for me. I was born and raised here. I went to school in this school system. My kids go to this school system,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said. “My heart hurts for these kids. My heart hurts for our community.”

Apalachee High School has an enrollment of nearly 1,900 students, and is the state’s second largest public high school, according to state education records. It’s part of the Barrow County school system, which enrolls more than 15,000 students.

The first day of school was Aug. 1. It was students’ second day of classes following the Labor Day holiday.

One 17-year-old student said he was in chemistry class when he heard gunshots, according to ABC News.

“My teacher goes and opens the door to see what’s going on. Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there’s an active shooter,” the student said.

See Also

Sign indicating school zone.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Tracker School Shootings This Year: How Many and Where
January 4, 2024
3 min read

The community was planning to hold a vigil Wednesday evening at a local park, according to a Facebook post promoted by the local police department.

In a statement on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he has “directed all available state resources to respond” to the shooting.

“This is a day every parent dreads, and Georgians everywhere will hug their children tighter this evening because of this painful event,” Kemp said in a separate post.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and his administration will assist as necessary, according to the Associated Press. “What should have been a joyous back-to-school season in Winder, Georgia, has now turned into another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to tear our communities apart,” the president said in a statement.

At a campaign event in North Hampton, N.H., Wednesday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris—also the Democratic presidential nominee—called the shooting a “senseless tragedy.”

“It is just outrageous that every day, in our country, the United States of America, that parents have to send their children to school worried about whether or not their child will come home alive,” Harris said. “We’ve got to stop it.”

Rather than children being able to focus on schoolwork, she said, “some part of their big, beautiful brains are worried about a shooter busting through the door of the classroom.”

Former President Donald Trump wrote in a statement on the social media platform Truth Social that “our hearts are with the victims and loved ones” of people affected by the shooting.

“These cherished children were taken from us far too soon by a sick and deranged monster,” Trump wrote.

People leave Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
People leave Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Mike Stewart/AP

Since the start of 2024, there have been 23 school shootings that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to an Education Week analysis. There have been 205 such shootings since EdWeek began tracking such data in 2018. Prior to Wednesday’s shooting, seven people had been killed in shootings at schools this year.

There were 38 school shootings with injuries or deaths in 2023, a decrease from the 51 reported in 2022, but higher than the yearly totals from 2018 to 2021.

School shootings can have consequences for students’ health and well-being for years. But they can also have wide-reaching impacts on students’ achievement and schools budgets as many affected schools invest in beefed up security measures and lose students.

Students are evacuated to the football stadium after the school campus was placed on lockdown at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
Students are evacuated to the football stadium after the school campus was placed on lockdown at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
WSB via AP

AASA, The School Superintendents Association, wrote in a statement on X that “schools should always be safe havens for all, and we stand united in support of the community.” In its post, the organization promoted its School Safety and Crisis Planning toolkit, designed to provide a checklist of procedures before, during, and after a crisis for school and district leaders.

News of school shootings can be unsettling for students and educators, whether they were present for the event or not, according to the guide and other school safety experts.

Professional organizations, including the American School Counselor Association, Mayo Clinic, and National Association of School Psychologists, recommend that adults reiterate to children that schools are safe, and review safety procedures so students understand what measures are in place to keep them safe.

School and district leaders can also remind students how to report potential problems or behaviors that make them feel uncomfortable, and ensure staff members are observant of changes in individual students’ behavior following high-profile shooting events that could indicate they’re struggling with feelings of distress or anxiety.

It is also important to remember that, despite an increase in pace and scale in recent decades, mass school shootings are statistically rare events.

Still, a Pew Research Center survey released in April found that a majority of teachers are at least somewhat concerned about a shooting occurring at their school.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.
Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
School Shootings School Safety Georgia

Events

Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., September 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Students Speak, Schools Thrive: The Impact of Student Voice Data on Achievement
Research shows that when students feel heard, their outcomes improve. Join us to learn how to capture student voice data & create positive change in your district.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Reported Essay Schools Are Now Political Battlegrounds. We've Been Here Before
U.S. history is filled with moments of polarization. What’s different about today?
Lauraine Langreo
8 min read
Information globes come connected and disconnected surrounded by modern and historical modes of media
Eva Vázquez for Education Week
School Climate & Safety 'Hitting Kids Should Never Be Allowed': Illinois Bans Corporal Punishment in All Schools
Illinois will become the fifth state in the nation to prohibit corporal punishment in all schools.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 7, 2015.
Public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill., on Jan. 7, 2015.
Seth Perlman/AP
School Climate & Safety These Surprise Inspections Test Schools' Safety Practices
How do you check whether a school is adhering to safety-plan basics? Send in inspectors to try its doors.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Exterior view of a typical American school building seen on a spring day
iStock/Getty Images
School Climate & Safety Infographic What CDC Safety Data Reveal About School Absenteeism, in Charts
New federal data show a rising number of students feel unsafe at school.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
Illustration about warnings, with a businessman and woman each holding a with megaphone in front of a caution symbol.
Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼