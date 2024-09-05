What We Know About the Students and Teachers Killed in Apalachee High Shooting
School Climate & Safety

What We Know About the Students and Teachers Killed in Apalachee High Shooting

By Brooke Schultz — September 05, 2024 3 min read
Mourners pray during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalachee High School, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Mourners pray during a candlelight vigil for the slain students and teachers at Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Mike Stewart/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

“Very sweet and so caring.” The “sweetest, most loving soul.” A “beloved” teacher and wife. A protector of his students.

The loved ones of the four victims who died in a shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday are remembering them on Thursday, as the community reels from the fatal attack that also injured nine others.

Apalachee High School math teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie and 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo were killed in the first major school shooting of the new academic year. (Spellings of the names have not been confirmed by authorities.)

“This is home for me. I was born and raised here. I went to school in this school system. My kids go to this school system,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Wednesday, speaking outside the high school. “My heart hurts for these kids. My heart hurts for our community.”

Eight students and one teacher were injured in the shooting and were taken to various area hospitals surrounding Barrow County, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta. They are all expected to recover, officials said Wednesday.

The shooter, a 14-year-old student, surrendered immediately after police arrived at the school following reports of an active shooter. He will be charged with murder and tried as an adult, officials said.

Since the start of 2024, there have been 23 school shootings that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to an Education Week analysis. There have been 205 such shootings since EdWeek began tracking those data in 2018.

The community held a candlelight vigil at a local park Wednesday night for the slain students and teachers. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week, and grief counselors are being made available.

Fundraisers have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the families of the victims.

Here’s what we know so far about the four victims.

Christian Angulo, 14

Christian Angulo
Christian Angulo
via GoFundMe

Christian Angulo, a 14-year-old freshman at Apalachee, was described as a “very good kid and very sweet and so caring,” by his sister, Lisette Angulo, in a GoFundMe raising money for his funeral expenses.

“He was so loved by many. His loss is so sudden and unexpected,” she wrote. “We are truly heartbroken.. He really didn’t deserve this.”

Richard Aspinwall, 39

Richard Aspinwall
Richard Aspinwall
via Barrow County Schools

Richard “Ricky” Aspinwall, a 39-year-old math teacher who served as the defensive coordinator for Apalachee’s football team, “lost his life protecting his students,” wrote the organizer of a GoFundMe set up to support his family. Aspinwall leaves behind two young children and his wife.

“We will carry you heavy in our hearts,” Apalachee Football posted on X. “We love you Coach A!!!”

Aspinwall previously coached at Mountain View High School in Lawrenceville, Ga., and at Dunwoody High School in DeKalb County, Ga., according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cristina Irimie, 53

Cristina Irimie
Cristina Irimie
via GoFundMe

Nicolae Clempus’ first memory of Cristina Irimie was her dancing.

The 53-year-old math teacher was then a young Romanian traditional dancer. Clempus first saw Irimie, 23 years ago, at a Romanian festival when he first moved to the United States from Romania.

“Even when she danced, she was radiating happiness,” Clempus, who is the priest at Saint Mary Romanian Orthodox Church in Dacula, Ga.

He recalls her as joyful. She was volunteering with the church. After she stopped dancing herself, she became an instructor for the dance group at the church, sharing her talent with children. She spent time offering math tutoring lessons to children.

“She’s going to be remembered through all these things,” he said. “We will remember her smile, remember her dedication. Her example for serving.”

She was a “beloved teacher, wife, daughter and friend,” wrote the organizer of a fundraiser for her family. The funds will help with funeral expenses and other support for the family.

“She dedicated her life to shaping the minds and hearts of students and the community,” the organizer wrote. “To honor her legacy, we are coming together to help her family during this tragic time.”

Mason Schermerhorn, 14

Mason Schermerhorn
Mason Schermerhorn
via GoFundMe

Fourteen-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, a freshman, was “the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile and will be missed dearly,” wrote the organizer of another fundraiser. His photo had been circulated widely when his family couldn’t reach him after the shooting, WSB-TV reported.

The funds will support the family.

“Please keep this sweet family in your prayers and help out if you can,” the organizer wrote.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Personalized Learning Webinar Personalized Learning in the STEM Classroom
Unlock the power of personalized learning in STEM! Join our webinar to learn how to create engaging, student-centered classrooms.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., September 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Students Speak, Schools Thrive: The Impact of Student Voice Data on Achievement
Research shows that when students feel heard, their outcomes improve. Join us to learn how to capture student voice data & create positive change in your district.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., September 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: How Can We ‘Disagree Better’? A Roadmap for Educators
Experts in conflict resolution, psychology, and leadership skills offer K-12 leaders skills to avoid conflict in challenging circumstances.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Why Responding to Student Threats Is So Complicated
News that the FBI got a tip a year before a Georgia school shooting sparked questions about whether the attack could have been avoided.
Evie Blad & Olina Banerji
8 min read
Barrow Sheriff Jud Smith provides an update on the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024.
Barrow Sheriff Jud Smith provides an update on the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024.
John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via TNS
School Climate & Safety A Panic Button May Have Saved Lives in Ga. School Shooting. Here's What We Know
Police said an emergency system that alerted them to a shooting at Apalachee High School kept the tragedy from becoming worse.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Flowers are placed at the foot of the welcome sign to Apalachee High School for a makeshift memorial Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Flowers are placed at the foot of the welcome sign to Apalachee High School for a makeshift memorial Thursday morning, Sept. 5, 2024, in Winder, Ga. Police said an emergency alert system that was new to the school notified them to the emergency, allowing them to respond quickly and prevent the attack from becoming deadlier.
John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via TNS
School Climate & Safety Q&A How Peer Mentors Can Ease the Transitions to Middle and High School
Advice on how to build peer mentor program.
Elizabeth Heubeck
6 min read
Student in a school hall opening their locker.
E+
School Climate & Safety Reported Essay Schools Are Now Political Battlegrounds. We've Been Here Before
U.S. history is filled with moments of polarization. What’s different about today?
Lauraine Langreo
8 min read
Information globes come connected and disconnected surrounded by modern and historical modes of media
Eva Vázquez for Education Week
Load More ▼