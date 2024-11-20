What Schools Need To Know About Anonymous Threats—And How to Prevent Them
School Climate & Safety

What Schools Need To Know About Anonymous Threats—And How to Prevent Them

By Caitlynn Peetz — November 20, 2024 3 min read
Tightly cropped photo of hands on a laptop with a red glowing danger icon with the exclamation mark inside of a triangle overlaying the photo
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The number of schools receiving anonymous threats is on the rise, but there are some steps districts can take to reduce the likelihood of being targeted by hoax bomb and shooting threats.

Threatening messages sent via phone or email, posted on social media, or left in writing on school property by an unidentified person can cause major disruptions to school operations.

Though nearly always a hoax, all of them must be taken seriously and shared with law enforcement, and can result in school evacuations, lockdowns, a large police response, or the closing of school altogether, said Don Hough, the deputy associate director of the School Safety Task Force at the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

See Also

Barrow Sheriff Jud Smith provides an update on the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024.
Barrow Sheriff Jud Smith provides an update on the shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Sept. 4, 2024.
John Spink/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution via TNS
School Climate & Safety Why Responding to Student Threats Is So Complicated
Evie Blad & Olina Banerji, September 5, 2024
8 min read

Most of the threats—which have “significantly increased” in frequency in the past two years, Hough said—are made by students simply trying to disrupt the school day and get a day off.

It should be seen as a sign that the student “needs greater intervention and support from the community,” he said during a webinar on Nov. 18 hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. The threats could also include “swatting,” a term that refers to filing a false report with the aim of stoking chaos and provoking a large law enforcement response.

Much of the response to threats is out of schools’ hands—that’s up to police. But schools can prepare for them and try to prevent them, Hough said.

The payoff from prevention: fewer disruptions, more positive school culture

It’s no small task and it encompasses several key areas, Hough said, but the payoff could mean less disrupted class time, a more positive school culture, and a greater sense of safety.

To prepare, school leaders need to ensure their communities know when and how to report threats, Hough said. Specifically for threats made on social media, students should be reminded to “report, don’t repost,” he said.

“We all know … these threats can spread like wildfire on social media,” Hough said. “Too often, it’s through the school community before we have a handle on what’s said.”

It’s also important to train staff who are most likely to receive the threats—people who monitor emails to the school, control access to outside doors, and answer phone calls—about how to ask probing questions when on the line with someone making a threat.

If someone phones in a bomb threat, for example, the staff member needs to get as much specific information as possible by asking additional questions, like where the device is, when was it placed, and who is calling. Then the staff member needs to be prepared to repeat the information to law enforcement and school leadership, Hough said.

Schools should host “internet safety nights” or provide handouts to families with information about youth social media use, including what apps are available to children and what they’re used for. Schools should also make it clear what kind of behavior is unacceptable on social media, and that making threats online is “no different than making that threat in person,” Hough said.

“Make it clear that they’re taken seriously, that the process is transparent, and those online threats turn into real-world consequences,” he said.

Threats can be a “cry for help”

Often, when students make threats toward their school, it’s a “cry for help,” Hough said, so districts may be well served by prioritizing investments in mental health supports for students both to prevent potential problems in the future and to ensure schools have the ability to connect students to supportive services if they are identified as making a threat.

Perhaps the most important step schools can take now, before they are targeted with an anonymous threat, is to establish positive and collaborative relationships with local law enforcement, Hough said. It is helpful to establish which agency is responsible for which elements of the response, he said. For example, the police may be responsible for investigating the legitimacy of the threat and identifying who made it, while the school is responsible for communicating with families and for discipline, he said.

“There’s no single right answer in responding to these threats,” Hough said. “But too often schools wait until they’ve received a threat to build relationships. A plan has to be in place before that.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., November 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Scaling Tutoring through Federal Work Study Partnerships
Want to scale tutoring without overwhelming teachers? Join us for a webinar on using Federal Work-Study (FWS) to connect college students with school-age children.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
Register
Wed., December 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Letter to the Editor School Safety Should Be Built In, Not Tacked On
Schools and communities must address ways to prevent school violence by first working with people, says this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Opinion How One Big City District Is Addressing the Middle East Conflict
Partnerships are helping the Philadelphia schools better support all students and staff, writes Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr.
Tony B. Watlington Sr.
4 min read
Young people protesting with signs.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School Climate & Safety Students Feel Less Connected to School. Here's Why That Matters
There's a body of research that points to a number of benefits when students feel close to people at school.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
An illustration of a black broken chain link on a red background.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion ‘Homemade’ Solutions to School Safety Can Be Fire Hazards. Here’s What to Know
With the threat of school shootings, it’s natural to guard against intruders. However, this urgency can lead to equally unsafe measures.
Lauris Freidenfelds
4 min read
Photo of chained school doors.
istock
Load More ▼