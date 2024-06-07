Gaming Is Part of Teen Life. These Districts Use It for Better Student Outcomes
School Climate & Safety

Gaming Is Part of Teen Life. These Districts Use It for Better Student Outcomes

By Lauraine Langreo — June 07, 2024 4 min read
Connor Allen, of Cranberry, Pa. picks his character before a round of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" during the Steel City Showdown esports tournament at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, on May 11, 2019 in Pittsburgh.
Students get ready before an esports tournament at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, on May 11, 2019 in Pittsburgh.
Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Playing video games is a huge part of daily teen life, and more schools are using gaming to reach disengaged students.

The vast majority (85 percent) of teens in the United States play video games, with 4 in 10 saying they play them at least once a day, according to a nationally representative Pew Research Center survey of 1,423 teens ages 13-17 conducted Sept. 26 to Oct. 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, esports, in which people play video games competitively on teams, is gaining a greater foothold in K-12 schools.

The Consortium for School Networking’s 2024 State of EdTech Leadership report mentioned esports for the first time in the 11 years the nonprofit has been conducting its survey. It found that 39 percent of districts have esports initiatives.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, which has been conducting its High School Athletics Participation Survey since 1971, captured esports participation data for the first time in its 2022-23 survey. It found that 20,001 boys and 3,921 girls participated in esports during that school year.

‘More than just playing a game’

The Grapevine-Colleyville district in Texas established its esports program in 2018 in response to the growing gaming industry and the rising popularity of collegiate esports, said Kyle Berger, the district’s chief technology officer.

The district wanted its esports program to be “more than just playing a game,” Berger said. So the district developed a curriculum to go along with the after-school esports clubs and teams.

The esports class is an elective for middle and high school students in the district that teaches them how digital sports work and what the industry looks like, Berger said. For instance, an esports team has many parts: players, technical support, marketing, those who broadcast the event, and those who do an analytical review of the gameplay. This means a student who enrolls in an esports class, or even participates after school, can take on any of these roles.

Students who participate on esports teams typically meet after school to practice and prepare for competitions statewide and even nationwide. And through esports, kids learn a lot of soft skills, such as communication and collaboration, Berger said.

After school building shutdowns in the early days of the pandemic, the Moreno Valley district in California turned to scholastic esports as a way to reengage students, not just for academics but also for social development. Moreno Valley students can also take an esports class and/or participate in after-school esports clubs or teams.

“Taking something that [students] love—video games—and putting them in a classroom with like-minded peers and a caring adult is a game changer when it comes to not just camaraderie and collaboration and teamwork, but also a reduction in toxicity,” said Peter Whitmore, the esports coordinator for the Moreno Valley district.

“It’s those soft skills that are not always measurable but certainly noticeable when seeing them in person,” Whitmore added.

Finding ‘a niche’ for students

When the Grapevine-Colleyville program launched, “it was probably the biggest thing that I underestimated in my career, regarding the amount of interest the students would have,” Berger said. “We had an overwhelming response.”

Survey data from the Grapevine-Colleyville district show that 70 percent of the students now participating in esports had not been involved in any other school activity.

“We know, in education, if a student is involved in something—clubs or any kind of event—that drastically will impact their academics,” Berger said. “We were excited to see that we found something, a niche, for kids who didn’t have [extracurricular activities].”

See Also

Monique Paes, the esports advisor for Bronx River High School in New York, has turned her classroom into an online gaming haven for her esports students.
Monique Paes, a teacher and the esports adviser for Bronx River High School in New York City, has turned her classroom into an online gaming haven for students.
Courtesy of Monique Paes
School Climate & Safety Q&A Using Esports to Build a Classroom Community: One Teacher's Story
Lauraine Langreo, January 13, 2023
3 min read

Laurie Lehman, the esports project manager for the Albuquerque schools in New Mexico, said she also found that esports was “a way to reach students that you couldn’t reach any other way.”

Albuquerque’s survey data show that 55 percent of students now involved in esports had not been involved in other extracurricular activities. For Moreno Valley, it’s 60 percent.

The big challenges to building a program

One of the biggest challenges is the cost of an esports program, according to district leaders.

For instance, gaming requires stronger computers and monitors; other parts of an esports program (such as marketing and live-streaming) also require more equipment; and districts’ networks will need to be reprogrammed to allow gaming.

Berger said one solution is to leverage the computers and other equipment that districts already provide for their career and technical education classes. Often, those tools are state-of-the-art because they are used to prepare students for future careers.

Another challenge is finding staff to coach the esports teams or to sponsor the after-school clubs, district leaders say. One coach recruiting solution that the Moreno Valley district is using is to provide stipends for coaches.

See Also

Gerilyn Williams, a middle school math teacher in New Jersey, stands in her classroom.
Gerilyn Williams, a middle school math teacher in New Jersey, says students now look forward to math class as a result of the gamification of her instruction.
Photo courtesy of Gerilyn Williams
Teaching Q&A How Gamifying Instruction Improved Student Test Scores in This Teacher's Classroom
Lauraine Langreo, October 11, 2023
3 min read

Districts also have to combat misconceptions about video games, district leaders said. There have been studies that link gaming to addictive and sometimes aggressive behaviors, but there are also studies that link gaming with better cognitive skills. In K-12 scholastic esports, students play age-appropriate multiplayer games, such as League of Legends, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros that don’t feature violence. Coaches also train students to have good sportsmanship.

Districts that have esports programs say the benefits outweigh the costs.

In the two school years that Moreno Valley has had its esports program, it has seen positive student outcomes. District data show that students who participated in esports saw improvements in attendance and behavior. In the 2022-23 school year, district data also show correlations between esports participation and higher scores on the English/language arts and math state standardized tests.

“It’s not cheap up front, but it pays for itself” when you look at the student outcomes, Whitmore said.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Tue., June 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Portrait of a Graduate: A Decade of Transforming Education
Explore the findings and insights in the exclusive Battelle for Kids Future of Portrait of a Graduate report and see how you can leverage them.
Content provided by Battelle For Kids
Register
Mon., June 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar From Chaos to Clarity: How to Master EdTech Management and Future-Proof Your Evaluation Processes
The road to a thriving educational technology environment is paved with planning, collaboration, and effective evaluation.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., June 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Special Education Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table - Special Education: Proven Interventions for Academic Success
Special education should be a launchpad, not a label. Join the conversation on how schools can better support ALL students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Video 3 Steps for Schools to Use Relationships as a 'Prevention Strategy'
Research has shown that strong school relationships can be a prevention strategy for chronic absenteeism, misbehavior, and other challenges.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Four high school students work together on an experiment in an AP chemistry class at a high school in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Four high school students work together on an experiment in an AP chemistry class at a high school in Los Angeles, Calif. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Allison Shelley/EDUimages
School Climate & Safety Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Sue State Police, Settle With City for $2M
The families say they also agreed a $2 million settlement with the city, which will be used on better training for local police.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other items at a memorial on June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The families of 19 people who were killed or injured in the shooting and their attorneys are set to make an announcement, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.
Crosses are surrounded by flowers and other items at a memorial on June 9, 2022, for the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The families of 19 people who were killed or injured in the shooting and their attorneys are set to make an announcement, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Friday will mark the two-year anniversary of the shooting where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
Eric Gay/AP
School Climate & Safety Opinion How Do Restorative Practices Work?
Traditional punitive measures tend to reap more misbehavior.
Larry Ferlazzo
13 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety What Helped These K-12 Leaders After School Shootings
School shootings leave deep and lasting impact on the community, including those charged with leading students and staff in the aftermath.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
School staff cheer as students returned to in-person classes at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, following a shooting on Oct. 24, 2022, that killed a student and a teacher. Kacy Shahid, then the school's principal, faced the challenge of guiding the school community through recovery as she struggled herself to process the events.
School staff cheer as students returned to in-person classes at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, following a shooting on Oct. 24, 2022, that killed a student and a teacher. Kacy Shahid, then the school's principal, faced the challenge of guiding the school community through recovery as she struggled herself to process the events.
Jim Salter/AP
Load More ▼