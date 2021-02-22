Fauci’s Latest on Vaccines for Young Kids: Not Likely This Year
Student Well-Being

Fauci’s Latest on Vaccines for Young Kids: Not Likely This Year

By Arianna Prothero — February 22, 2021 2 min read
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Joe Biden visits the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health on Feb. 11, 2021, in Bethesda, Md.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as the president visits the National Institutes of Health on Feb. 11.
Evan Vucci/AP
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A COVID-19 vaccine probably won’t be ready for young schoolchildren until 2022, the country’s top infectious disease expert has said.

In a recent White House press briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, walked back his comments from a ProPublica interview, published Feb. 11, in which he said he was hopeful that children as young as 1st grade would be able to start getting vaccinated in the fall.

Other experts in infectious disease and pediatrics had said that timeline was overly optimistic. In particular, the American Academy of Pediatrics has raised concerns that there has not been enough urgency among vaccine developers in getting trials done for children under 16.

In a White House press briefing Friday, Fauci said it was unlikely there would be enough data from vaccine trials to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for elementary-age children until the first quarter of next year.

The new prediction is more in line with what other health experts have been saying.

However, Fauci said it is quite possible that a vaccine could be ready for approval for older adolescents in the fall, although not necessarily at the start of the school year.

“It is highly likely that sometime in the fall we will have data that will give us the capability of saying the safety and comparable efficacy in children 12 to 17, 18 years old,” he said. “Again, the final decisions we always leave to the FDA. I’m trying to give you a road map of what likely will happen.”

Other experts have told EdWeek that they think a vaccine could be approved for middle and high school students in the fall, although they caution that just because a vaccine is approved doesn’t mean it will be widely available.

See Also

Vaccine in a bottle with a syringe.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Explainer COVID-19 Vaccines and Schools: Your Questions Answered
Education Week Staff, January 5, 2021
7 min read

Currently, some teenagers can get the two vaccines given emergency authorization so far by the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and the German company BioNTech was approved for ages 16 and up. The vaccine created by U.S. biotechnology company Moderna has been approved for ages 18 and up.

However, because higher-risk groups such as the elderly, the immunocompromised, and frontline health-care workers are being prioritized in the initial phases of states’ rollouts, it’s unlikely that 16- to 19-year-olds will be getting widely vaccinated any time soon, unless they are immunocompromised.

Vaccine trials in children are done first in older age brackets, eventually working down to infants. Pfizer and Moderna are currently studying their vaccines in children 12 and older. Pfizer has said it plans to start trials for children ages 5 to 11 in the first half of 2021.

Developing a COVID-19 vaccine for children is more complicated than simply lowering the dosage because children’s immune systems are different from adults. The vaccines that have been approved in the United States do not use a live virus, but rather genetic material that triggers an immune response in the body. Children’s immune systems operate differently than those of adults.

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.

Events

Tue., February 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Centering BIPOC Student Voices and Experiences in Your School District’s Equity Work
Register to watch Panorama’s Student Voice Panel on Celebrating and Affirming the Racial and Cultural Identities of BIPOC Students.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., February 24, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Early Childhood Live Online Discussion The Impact of the Coronavirus on Early-Childhood Learning
Join Peter DeWitt and his guests on A Seat at the Table as they discuss the implications of coronavirus on early-childhood learning.
Register
Thu., February 25, 2021, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Recruiting and Retaining a More Diverse Teaching Workforce
We discuss the importance of workforce diversity and learn strategies to recruit and retain teachers from diverse backgrounds.
Content provided by EdWeek Top School Jobs
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Director of Education
Lexington, Kentucky
Lexington Public Library
Great Oaks AmeriCorps Fellow August 2021 - June 2022
New York City, New York (US)
Great Oaks Charter Schools
President and CEO
Alexandria, Virginia
National Association of State Boards of Education
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Load More ▼

Read Next

Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Forging Student Connections & Growth Mindsets
In this Spotlight, discover ways to foster a growth mindset to re-connect and engage with students.
Student Well-Being Fauci Says Young Kids Could Start Getting Vaccinated by September
A COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 1st grade may be approved by next school year, said Fauci. But some public health experts aren't so sure.
Arianna Prothero & Madeline Will
5 min read
First grade teacher Bella Legault bends down to greet a nervous incoming student at Foundation Preparatory School in New Orleans on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
First grade teacher Bella Legault bends down to greet a nervous incoming student at Foundation Preparatory School in New Orleans on Oct. 12.
Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP
Student Well-Being Opinion Helping Students Outsmart Their Smartphones
Kids know they study better without their phones. Here’s how to not leave them to their own devices.
Angela Duckworth
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion Students Respond to Adults' Fixation on 'Learning Loss'
A Boston educator shares three guidelines for responding to "learning loss" she developed based on conversations with her students.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼