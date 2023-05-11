Does Your State Require Education on Teen Dating Violence?
Student Well-Being

Does Your State Require Education on Teen Dating Violence?

By Caitlynn Peetz & Laura Baker — May 11, 2023 1 min read
Close crop of two teens from the chest down, sitting on a wall holding hands
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School is where young people spend so much time during their formative years, often cultivating their first romantic relationships. So, it’s a logical place for students to learn about the qualities of a healthy relationship and the signs of relationship abuse.

But not every state requires that schools teach their students about healthy relationships and teen dating violence, which can have lifelong consequences. Experts say that such education is critical to combating and preventing abuse in youth relationships.

As of June 2022, 37 states and the District of Columbia, had at least one law addressing teen dating violence in secondary schools. But the requirements vary greatly from state to state, according to a National Institutes of Health report and research in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

See Also

High school couple holding hands from behind and walking down an empty school corridor
E+/Getty
Student Well-Being Teen Dating Violence Has Lifelong Consequences. Here's How Schools Can Help
Caitlynn Peetz, May 9, 2023
5 min read

Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia require prevention education, and nine states simply encourage the effort. Fewer than half of those with laws (14) required districts to develop a districtwide policy addressing teen dating violence, 10 dedicated funding for violence prevention programs and policies, and 12 outlined explicit consequences for not complying with the laws.

Some of those states require education for students only, while others also require education for school staff and parents, or some combination of the three groups. One state, New Hampshire, has a requirement that applies to school staff only, with training focused on signs to watch for that a student might be in a toxic relationship and when and how to intervene.

Thirteen states as of last June still had no mandate written into law that would require schools to address teen dating violence.

“This is an issue that is relevant to 100 percent of young people,” said Megan Shackleton, chief program officer for the One Love Foundation, a nonprofit that teaches youth about healthy relationships and relationship abuse. “So many young people are going to experience unhealthy behaviors, and they need this education.”

Below is a breakdown of state requirements for teen dating violence education:

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., May 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How New Laws Have Shaped Literacy Teaching—And What’s Next
Learn about the impact of state mandates on reading instruction in schools, including insights on new practices, research findings, and legislative developments.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Math Foundations For All
Examine the roots of early math instruction, including fluency, word problems, parent engagement, and how to help struggling students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Despite Their Promise, School Mental Health Screenings Face Resistance
Some states are adopting laws to help schools screen all students for symptoms of anxiety and depression. But some parents oppose them.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
Illustration of a large gauge showing sad, smiling, and happy emoji faces with a person in each of the three sections and a female character holding an arrow that is pointing to the smiley face in the center.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Q&A How to Ease Students’ Academic Anxieties When Learning Speeds Up
Anxious students need to learn to gradually face their academic fears—not escape them, a researcher says.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Week 4: Boosting Student Confidence 2700x1806
Adam Niklewicz for Education Week
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Fix Classroom Misbehavior
An insight from the science of habit can make all the difference between continued misbehavior and good conduct.
Asaf Mazar
1 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Political Anger Directed at LGBTQ+ Youth Is Stressing Them Out. How Schools Can Help
A series of new surveys show that the mental health of LGBTQ+ youth is suffering.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of a rainbow flag pin on a blue jean jacket.
Hleb Usovich/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼