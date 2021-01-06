Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
Data Snapshot: What Teacher and Student Morale Looks Like Right Now
Special Report
Special Report
Student Well-Being Infographic

Data Snapshot: What Teacher and Student Morale Looks Like Right Now

By EdWeek Research Center — January 06, 2021 1 min read
Mood Emojis shown in the form of a chart with data graphs ghosted behind them.
Gina Tomko/Education Week + Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers and students are struggling to maintain morale and motivation as the pandemic school year reaches the halfway point. The EdWeek Research Center conducted nationally representative surveys of K-12 teachers and middle and high school students to capture current attitudes for both groups. Here are some highlights.

Data: How has the coronavirus pandemic affected levels of motivation?
Data chart teachers' view of morale among students, teachers and administrators at their school.
Data chart students' view of morale among students, teachers and administrators at their school.
Data: How did your students (or you) react when you (or your teachers) stopped grading or counting grades during the pandemic?
Data: How are you feeling these days about the future?

EdWeek Research Center
Articles under this byline were written by staffers of the EdWeek Research Center.
Related Tags:
Student Motivation Coronavirus

Coverage of social and emotional learning is supported in part by a grant from The Allstate Foundation, at AllstateFoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

A version of this article appeared in the January 06, 2021 edition of Education Week as A Look at Teacher and Student Morale

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

Student Well-Being Opinion Student 'Compliance Does Not Equal Engagement'
Four educators share suggestions for how schools can maintain student engagement, especially during the teenage years.
Larry Ferlazzo
15 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Cultivate Confidence in Students
Help students calibrate their learning to be just-hard-enough—because experiencing a series of small wins can be transformative.
Angela Duckworth
3 min read
How do I help students recover from failure?
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Whitepaper Building a Trauma-Informed Learning Environment
Download this white paper to learn how to recognize trauma and gain strategies for helping students cope and engage in learning.
Content provided by n2y
Student Well-Being What Student Age Groups Are Most Vulnerable to Pandemic-Related Trauma?
New research finds that young adolescents are the most vulnerable to long-term problems from trauma. Here's how schools can help.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Lonely middle school boy sits on windowsill at looking out the window.
SDI Productions/E+/Getty
Load More ▼