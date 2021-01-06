Data Snapshot: What Teacher and Student Morale Looks Like Right Now

Teachers and students are struggling to maintain morale and motivation as the pandemic school year reaches the halfway point. The EdWeek Research Center conducted nationally representative surveys of K-12 teachers and middle and high school students to capture current attitudes for both groups. Here are some highlights.
Coverage of social and emotional learning is supported in part by a grant from The Allstate Foundation, at AllstateFoundation.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.
A version of this article appeared in the January 06, 2021 edition of Education Week as A Look at Teacher and Student Morale