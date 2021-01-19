Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
Are Today’s Students Set Up for Success? Nation Earns B-Minus in Latest EdWeek Index
Special Report
Special Report
Student Achievement From Our Research Center

Are Today’s Students Set Up for Success? Nation Earns B-Minus in Latest EdWeek Index

But challenges loom large for families pressed by pandemic
By Sterling C. Lloyd & Alex Harwin — January 19, 2021 7 min read
Increasing star ratings
DigitalVisionVectors/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The nation has made notable gains over the past decade on a wide-ranging basket of academic and socioeconomic factors that make up Education Week’s Chance-for-Success Index, earning it the first B-minus grade on the index in its current form since 2008.

But it’s far too early to tell whether that progress—which largely reflects 2019 federal data—can withstand the COVID-19 pandemic’s disruption of schooling nationwide and its devastating economic impact on families and communities.

First the good news: The nation earns a score of 79.5 out of 100 possible points and a B-minus letter grade on Education Week’s annual Chance-for-Success Index, which captures 13 cradle-to-career indicators that play into the chances for successful outcomes over a person’s lifetime, based on the most recent data available on a national basis. The current scoring system debuted in 2008.

Massachusetts (91.6) and New Jersey (89.6) post the nation’s highest scores and earn A-minus grades. Three other perennial leaders round out the top five: New Hampshire (87.9), Connecticut (87.5), and Minnesota (87.4). Those states receive B-plus grades, as does the District of Columbia, which reaches that mark for the first time. New Mexico (69.0) finishes at the bottom of the rankings, with the only D-plus.

But every state has substantial room for improvement on some aspect of the index. No state earns an A, and roughly half the states post mediocre grades between C-minus and C-plus.

And the prospects headed forward appear rocky, at least in the near term. As the pandemic shakes the nation’s economy, job losses and pay cuts may continue to put downward pressure on the index’s family income and parental employment variables.

Meanwhile, the shift to remote learning prompted by the pandemic has also caused widespread concern about learning loss for the nation’s K-12 and college students. Lack of access to adequate technology and disruption of young adults’ plans for postsecondary enrollment are just two of many barriers that may ultimately hinder academic participation and performance.

As a result of all these factors, educators and policymakers will have to contend with budget constraints and unfamiliar instructional models as they work to ensure that residents of their states have a solid chance for success.

Analysis uses a cradle-to-career lens

The index is designed to measure opportunities for residents of each state during three key stages of their lifetimes. Of the 13 indicators, four capture building blocks that support the development of young children. This “early foundations” category measures family income, parental education levels, parental employment, and the share of children whose parents are fluent in English.

The index’s “school years” category gauges student participation and performance in formal education from preschool to postsecondary. It includes six metrics: preschool and kindergarten enrollment, 4th grade reading test scores, results on 8th grade math exams, high school graduation rates, and postsecondary participation.

Ultimately, the education system is intended to produce graduates who can earn a living and be productive adults. But to make good on an education, students will benefit from completing a postsecondary degree and joining a workforce in which there are good opportunities for employment and earnings. The “adult outcomes” section of the index offers perspective on the availability of such opportunities. It measures adult educational attainment, annual income, and steady employment.

Results on the index reflect the EdWeek Research Center’s analysis of the most recent federal data. Reading and math test scores are taken from the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress. The index also incorporates 2017-18 adjusted cohort graduation rates published by the U.S. Department of Education. All other metrics rely on 2019 information from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. More details on data sources and methodology are available in the Sources and Notes section of the report.

Here are key takeaways from this year’s analysis:

1. The nation’s climb to a milestone with its first B-minus grade reflects gradual gains over time.

The nation’s score increased from 78.4 on the 2008 Chance-for-Success Index to 79.5 in 2021. The national score declined in the years following the Great Recession of 2008 as most states faced the lingering effects of that severe economic downturn. But the nation has improved slightly on the index every year since 2018. The 0.3 point increase in its score since last year’s report boosted its letter grade to B-minus for the first time.

Across the index, the nation’s strongest improvements since the 2008 report are in parental education and employment levels. The share of children with at least one parent with a postsecondary degree increased from 43.3 percent in 2008 to 52.3 percent in the 2021 report. The percent of children with at least one parent working full time and year-round jumped from 71.8 to 79.0.

QC Top Ranked
QC Bottom Ranked

2. The nation’s long-term gains have been driven largely by progress in the South.

The District of Columbia leads the nation in gains since the 2008 report. Its score increased from 76.4 in 2008 to 86.8 this year. Its letter grade improved from a C to a B-plus in that time. It made gains in family income, parent education, parental employment, kindergarten enrollment, 4th grade reading, and 8th grade math.

Three Southern states round out the top four in gains during this period: Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Each state saw gains of at least four points. All three states made gains in parental education and employment levels, as well as 4th grade reading and 8th grade math test scores. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas are other Southern states that also saw their scores improve by more than a point.

By contrast, Maryland and Vermont are the only states to decline by more than three points over that period. Both saw their grades drop from a B-plus to a B. Maryland lost ground in family and adult income, the percent of children whose parents are fluent English-speakers, kindergarten enrollment, and 8th grade math. Vermont saw its largest declines in the percent of children whose parents are fluent English-speakers, kindergarten enrollment, and 4th grade reading.

From a shorter-term perspective, Delaware and Rhode Island made the most improvement between the 2020 report and this year’s and are the only states to gain more than two points since last year. On the other hand, Vermont was the only state to decline by two points.

3. The striking disparities between the top- and bottom-ranked states on specific indicators shine a light on inequality.

The 22.6 points that separate Massachusetts and New Mexico, the highest- and lowest-scoring states on the index, illustrate the substantial differences in overall opportunities across states.

QC Most Improved
QC Largest Declines

Drilling down to identify the top- and bottom-ranked states on specific graded categories and indicators reveals similar disparities in key stages of the education pipeline. Children in New Hampshire have the strongest early foundations to prepare for school success while those in New Mexico have the weakest. Those states’ scores in that category differ by 22.1 points.

For instance, 77.7 percent of children in New Hampshire live in families with incomes at least 200 percent of the poverty level compared with just 51.9 percent in New Mexico, 49.0 percent in Arkansas, and 48.5 percent in Mississippi.

In the school years indicators, Massachusetts outpaces New Mexico by 28.7 points. Scores on 8th grade NAEP math tests highlight the disparities. In Massachusetts, 47.4 percent of 8th graders are proficient in math but only 20.7 reach that level in New Mexico.

Strong outcomes for adults in the District of Columbia result in an A grade and a score of 99.7 in that category. By contrast, Mississippi gets a D, with a score of 66.2. Roughly two-thirds of the District’s adults between the ages of 25 and 64 have a two- or four-year postsecondary degree. In West Virginia, only about 3 in 10 adults have that level of educational attainment.

The additional degrees translate into economic returns for the residents of the District where 7 in 10 adults earn incomes at or above the national median. Only 35.5 percent of adults have incomes at that level in Mississippi.

4. Across the indicators, state performance is characterized by peaks and valleys.

Many states post uneven results, leading in at least one area but lagging in another. In all, 17 states rank in the top 10 for at least one broad stage of the educational pipeline: early foundations, the school years, or adult outcomes.

At the same time, 16 states rank in the bottom 10 in at least one of those categories. Nearly every state (42) earns a top 10 ranking for at least one of the index’s 13 specific indicators. Most states (35) also land in the bottom 10 for at least one of those metrics. And while six different states rank first in the nation on at least one of the 13 metrics, nine states finish last on an indicator.

Sterling C. Lloyd
Assistant Director EdWeek Research Center
Sterling Lloyd manages the development of surveys and data analyses for the Education Week Research Center.
Alex Harwin
Research Analyst EdWeek Research Center
Alex Harwin is a quantitative research analyst for the EdWeek Research Center.
Related Tags:
State Rankings

Xinchun Chen, Contributor and Yukiko Furuya contributed to this article.
A version of this article appeared in the January 20, 2021 edition of Education Week as Nation Notches Progress on Chance-for-Success Index

Events

Wed., January 27, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar How to Make Learning More Interactive From Anywhere
Join experts from Samsung and Boxlight to learn how to make learning more interactive from anywhere.
Content provided by Samsung
Register
Thu., January 28, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table With Education Week: How Educators Can Respond to a Post-Truth Era
How do educators break through the noise of disinformation to teach lessons grounded in objective truth? Join to find out.
Register
Tue., February 09, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar The 4 Biggest Challenges of MTSS During Remote Learning: How Districts Are Adapting
Leaders share ways they have overcome the biggest obstacles of adapting a MTSS or RTI framework in a hybrid or remote learning environment.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
Superintendent, Dublin Unified School District
Dublin, California (US)
Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates
ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES
Larkspur, California
Tamalpais Union High School District
Special Education Teachers
Lancaster, PA, US
Lancaster Lebanon IU 13
Load More ▼

Read Next

Student Achievement Inside the Effort to Find and Help Disengaged Youth
When in-person learning abruptly ended last spring, schools and community groups sprang into action.
Christina A. Samuels
7 min read
Kahlil Kuykendall, program manager with Crittenton Services of Greater Washington, stands for a portrait at the Anacostia Community Museum, in Washington D.C., on Dec. 8, 2020.
Kahlil Kuykendall has worked through Crittenton Services of Greater Washington this year to help keep low-income students academically focused.
Graeme Sloan for Education Week
Student Achievement Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Student Engagement and Motivation?
Quiz Yourself: How do incentives impact student engagement and motivation?
Student Achievement What Would a National Tutoring Program Look Like? Can We Afford It?
A "pay it forward" tutoring corps could reach thousands of students and cost $5 billion to $15 billion, a new blueprint concludes.
Stephen Sawchuk
5 min read
Tutoring cost rising
E+/Getty
Student Achievement Should Schools Be Giving So Many Failing Grades This Year?
As the pandemic rages, schools are seeing a parallel surge in the numbers of students with Ds and Fs.
Stephen Sawchuk
12 min read
Image shows an illustration of a hand coming through a computer and grading a paper.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼