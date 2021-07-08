Are Schools Ready to Reopen Full-Time This Fall? Federal Data Show Spotty Progress
School & District Management

Are Schools Ready to Reopen Full-Time This Fall? Federal Data Show Spotty Progress

By Sarah D. Sparks — July 08, 2021 4 min read
Student attending class from a remote location.
E+
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

While nearly all schools had moved to offer at least some in-person instruction this spring, new federal data suggest some schools were significantly farther along than others in getting all students back on campus full time.

In the last of five monthly federal surveys conducted this spring and summer, the National Center for Education Statistics found close to three-quarters of the nation’s 4th and 8th grade students were receiving at least some in-person instruction by the end of the year, with 52 percent of 4th graders and 46 percent of 8th graders attending in person five days a week.

On closer inspection, however, the data show that only white students had a majority attending full-time, in-person in both primary and middle schools. For the most part students of color still attended school partly or fully remote, with limited live interactions with teachers—particularly in schools in towns and smaller rural communities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that racial gaps in access to in-person learning have in some cases even widened this spring, particularly for older students.

Asian-American students remained the group least likely to return to in-person instruction of any kind, with more than half still learning entirely online and little more than 1 in 4 on campus five days a week when the school year drew to a close. Experts have noted higher concern from Asian-American parents about the safety of returning their students to school, both in the risk of exposure to the coronavirus and from potential bullying and hate crimes against Asian-American students, which spiked in the months after the pandemic began in Wuhan, China.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona expressed confidence that schools will all be on the same page by the end of summer.

“It remains my expectation that in the upcoming academic year, all schools will offer full-time, in-person learning opportunities five days a week to every student. Today’s data shows that this goal is more than within reach—as long as schools continue to take key prevention and mitigation precautions as we recover and reemerge from the coronavirus pandemic,” Cardona said in a statement on the results.

“Educators and school leaders across the country are already proving that students can safely learn and thrive inside their classrooms, and that as a nation, we can provide the social, emotional, academic, and mental health supports to deliver on the promise of an excellent and equitable education for every child,” he said.

Campus safety from outbreaks are still a concern

By the end of May, only about 1 in 5 students attended a primary or middle school where all or nearly all of their teachers had received at least one dose of vaccine to protect against SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Most of the vaccines require two doses, set a month apart, followed by a two-week buffer period, so schools that got a late start may have difficulty ensuring all their staff are protected before reopening in-person classes this fall.

Vaccines for students younger than 12 are unlikely to be distributed before the start of school, and recent studies suggest immunizing all adults and older students and universal masking remain the most effective ways to prevent campus outbreaks, particularly as highly transmissible new strains of the coronavirus gain traction.

This was the final installment of NCES’s first pandemic-related school study, which surveyed staff from a nationally representative sample of 2,200 schools with a 4th grade and 2,100 schools including an 8th grade. Researchers looked at how schools were reopening and instructing students each month from January through May.

Chris Chapman, the statistics agency’s associate commissioner for sample surveys, announced that in August, it will launch a new, expanded study of school and district staff from 1,200 elementary, middle, and high schools. The IES School Pulse Panel will continue to track to what extent schools continue to use remote and hybrid instruction, as well as information on staffing , what mental health and special education supports schools provide, how they are helping students recover from learning loss, and the strategies they are using to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks as they reopen.

“The overall numbers from May are better than anyone could have reasonably expected when we launched this survey earlier this year,” said Mark Schneider, the director of the Institute of Education Sciences, the Education Department’s research agency, which oversees NCES. “Reopening schools and welcoming back students was the first step, but the hardest work is still to come. We must do all we can as a nation to ensure that all students, especially the most high-need students who have already borne the brunt of the coronavirus and its effects, recover from any learning losses.”

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management The Fastest-Improving City School Districts Aren't the Ones You Might Expect
An analysis of how much city districts are overcoming their demographic odds reveals some surprising success stories as well as others where progress is slipping.
Stephen Sawchuk
8 min read
urban 1207362069 072021 blue
piranka/E+
School & District Management What the Research Says CDC: Students of Color Still Got Less In-Person Instruction as School Buildings Reopened
New research from the Centers for Disease Control finds that students of color returned to in-person, but often hybrid, classes.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Teresa Vazquez, a teacher in Fort Wayne, Ind., remotely teaches Spanish to students at Monroe High School in Albany, Ga., last year.
Teresa Vazquez, a teacher in Fort Wayne, Ind., remotely teaches Spanish to students at Monroe High School in Albany, Ga., last year.
Courtesy of Elevate K-12
School & District Management More Than 1 Million Students Didn't Enroll During the Pandemic. Will They Come Back?
Education Week analyzed state data to gather a more comprehensive understanding of this year's enrollment loss.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Students participate in class outside at the Woodland Pond School, a private school located near Bangor, Maine. Maine experienced one of the nation's largest drops in student enrollment this school year, according to an EdWeek analysis.
Students participate in class outside at the Woodland Pond School, a private school located near Bangor, Maine. Maine experienced one of the nation's largest drops in student enrollment this school year, according to an EdWeek analysis.
Photo courtesy of Woodland Pond School
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Sponsor Drive Improvement in Your School With Harvard’s Certificate in School Management and Leadership
Aubree Mills had two dilemmas she needed to address: One was recruiting and retaining good teachers at the Ira A. Murphy Elementary School
Content provided by Harvard Graduate School of Education
Load More ▼