A Spooky Question Facing Schools This Halloween: Should Kids Get to Dress Up?
A Spooky Question Facing Schools This Halloween: Should Kids Get to Dress Up?

By Jennifer Vilcarino — October 28, 2025 1 min read
Ash Smith puts on his plague doctor mask during a Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2023, at Coloma Elementary School in Coloma, Mich.
Ash Smith puts on his plague doctor mask during a Halloween party on Oct. 31, 2023, at Coloma Elementary School in Coloma, Mich. Some schools have banned or limited Halloween costumes.
Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP
Dressing up has been a part of Halloween since the 18th century, but the costume tradition has evolved in schools in recent years. While some schools still embrace the tradition, others have limited what students can wear or banned costumes altogether.

In 2024, spending on costumes nearly reached $3.8 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. The most popular costume among kids was Spider-Man, with 2.6 million kids planning to dress as the superhero, followed by a ghost, a princess, and a witch.

Not all costumes are wholesome, though—some can be scary, gory, or downright offensive. For example, at one high school in New Jersey this month, students posted on social media that they were going to dress up as Holocaust victims for Halloween. Some school leaders are hesitant to introduce the possibility of students coming to school dressed as something inappropriate. In addition, some families do not celebrate Halloween due to their religious beliefs.

Illustration of people sticking post-it paper of business plan short notes on big calendar.
iStock/Getty
Families & the Community A Guide to Building a School Calendar That Maximizes Attendance
Evie Blad, October 27, 2025
5 min read

In an informal social media poll of 758 educators conducted by Education Week, 67% said their school does allow students to dress up for Halloween. Twenty-seven percent said their school does not.

Educators shared more details about kids dressing up in the comment section. Here are some of their responses, edited lightly for clarity.

Some schools celebrate Halloween in an educational way

My elementary school does “Dress Like a Book Character Day” during Red Ribbon Week [a drug and alcohol prevention campaign], and it always just happens to fall on Halloween.
Greg H.
Our elementary school does a “storybook character” dress-up day on Halloween. Students are encouraged to dress up and bring the book that inspired them! We do have rules like no bloody/gory costumes, no masks, and no weapons.
Madison N.
We have Red Ribbon Week dress-up days the week of Halloween. The students can dress up for the theme of the day.
Nicole R.

Other schools have limitations and guidelines on Halloween costumes

My 6th graders [do] not, after they all showed up as gangsters and street walkers. Last year, only preschoolers and kindergartners [were allowed to dress up]. They paraded through the classrooms. It was a great way to celebrate.
Edward K.
Yes. No masks or accessories, not overly scary. They bring them to school, and we do a parade at the end of the day for the parents.
Calais Elementary School
K-2 dresses up. [Grades] 3-5 either go bowling or have parties in their room.
Judith M.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

