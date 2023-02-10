5 Ways Teachers Can Confront Students’ Exposure to Andrew Tate and Other Online Extremists
Student Well-Being

5 Ways Teachers Can Confront Students’ Exposure to Andrew Tate and Other Online Extremists

By Madeline Will — February 10, 2023 5 min read
Police officers escort Andrew Tate from the Court of Appeal after they appealed the decision to extend their arrest by another 30 days term in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Divisive influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, are held on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.
Police officers escort Andrew Tate, who makes self-improvement videos for men that are laden with offensive, misogynistic comments, from a court in Bucharest, Romania, on Feb. 1. Tate and his brother Tristan, are being held on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape.
Andreea Alexandru/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Students are online more than ever before, but the internet can be a dangerous place, filled with extremist views that can radicalize young people.

For instance, teachers have reported that middle and high school boys have been captivated by Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer who makes self-improvement videos for men that are laden with offensive, misogynistic comments. Tate was arrested in Romania in December on charges of rape and human trafficking, but his videos and interviews remain on the internet—and students are still repeating his rhetoric in class, teachers say.

But Tate is just one extremist on the internet. Young people are exposed to all sorts of online hate that—if left unchecked—can lead to radicalization.

Here are five tips for combating radicalization among students, drawn from American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center’s guides for educators and caregivers.

1. Recognize the warning signs

Young people who are more susceptible to extremist rhetoric tend to be lonely or isolated, bored, or experiencing trauma or loss. They might also feel angry or like something has unjustly been taken from them, and are looking for a scapegoat to blame. PERIL and the SPLC also write that some former extremists say that their radicalization began when they started sharing inappropriate material as a joke or as a way to shock authority figures.

If a student’s behavior or word choices, relationships with peers, or emotional well-being suddenly changes, that could be a sign that something is wrong. An increase in bullying others is also a red flag, according to PERIL and the SPLC.

Teachers should also watch out for potentially harmful, biased, or discriminatory language. Here are some of the red flags that a young person has been exposed to radicalizing material:

  • belief in male supremacy or expressions of misogyny, which could include policing girls’ behaviors;
  • belief in antisemitic conspiracy theories;
  • belief in the necessity of violent insurrections (including the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection or a theoretical second Civil War);
  • blaming immigrants for societal shortcomings;
  • sharing racist stereotypes and other concepts, including that white people are being replaced or oppressed by people of color;
  • looking forward to societal chaos or collapse.

2. Stay tapped into the conversation

Teachers should also be aware of the dangers online that their students are likely to encounter. PERIL and the SPLC urge educators to familiarize themselves with modern hate symbols, including those that are masked by edgy memes and humor. That way, they’ll be able to identify extremists’ content if it makes its way into the classroom.

Here’s a more innocuous example: If students are making repeated references to Bugatti, the luxury sports car, they might be watching Andrew Tate videos. The influencer’s infamous retort, “What color is your Bugatti?,” has been popularized as a way of bragging about one’s possessions.

If teachers see things like emojis, flags, or other symbols being used in unexpected ways, they should ask students what they mean and approach those conversations with curiosity rather than suspicion, experts say. Otherwise, students will shut down.

3. Don’t ignore problematic behavior, but don’t shame students either

Teachers have a responsibility to call out offensive or harmful statements, experts say. But those types of comments should be confronted without disparaging the student. Ridiculing and scolding have actually been shown to strengthen problematic beliefs, according to PERIL and the SPLC.

“Shame can drive youth further into online communities that convert hurt feelings into a sense of betrayal or anger,” experts at those organizations write.

Fostering a respectful dialogue is typically more effective. Educators could ask open-ended questions like, “What values do you stand for?” or “What kind of person do you want to be?”

These conversations might be better had one-on-one rather than in front of peers, so students feel more comfortable sharing their views.

4. Teach media literacy skills

Learning how to identify disinformation and misinformation online is a key skill for students to have. Teachers and school librarians can work together to teach students how to spot propaganda and determine credible information. (The News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan education nonprofit, has free resources available for educators, as well as a “viral rumor rundown” blog, which breaks down examples of mis- and disinformation.)

Pasha Dashtgard, the director of research at PERIL, said in a recent interview that teaching young people how to identify the strategies and tactics that extremists use to radicalize others—such as scapegoating marginalized groups and cherry-picking facts—can be particularly effective. When the students then see those kinds of strategies in their social media feed, they often get angry, saying, “How dare you try to trick me?,” he said.

“Just like a vaccine, if you give people a dose of propaganda and you explain to them that this person or these people are going to use the following strategies for manipulating you, they’re much less likely to believe it” when they come across the content organically, Dashtgard said.

It can also help to have conversations about current events—like protests against police violence—in the classroom so that students have the necessary context and understanding when they read about it online.

5. Get started early

PERIL and the SPLC say that it’s much easier to prevent people from becoming radicalized in the first place than it is to de-radicalize them. Educators should talk to students at a young age about media literacy, making sure their social media feed reflects their personal values, and what kinds of behaviors are tolerated at school.

And teachers don’t have to do this alone: PERIL and the SPLC write that every trusted adult in a young person’s life—from family members to coaches to religious leaders—can play an important role in inoculating against extremism. The two groups also produced a guide with strategies for strengthening a young person’s network of supporters.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., February 13, 2023, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Mission Possible: Saving Time While Improving Student Outcomes
Learn how district leaders are maximizing instructional time and finding the best resources for student success through their MTSS framework.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Writing and the Science of Reading
Join us for this free event as we highlight and discuss the intersection of reading and writing with Education Week reporters and expert guests.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Millions of Students May Lose Medicaid Coverage. Schools Can Help Them Stay Enrolled
School communications could be critical to keeping millions of children's coverage from lapsing.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Image of a stethoscope and notebooks.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Leader To Learn From A 'Saleslady' Got One District to Prioritize Students' Mental Health
Over the past decade, Andria Amador has reshaped mental health in the Boston school district with a commitment to prevention over reaction.
Libby Stanford
9 min read
Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, holds out a bucket to Veda Peteet, 3, Zara Peteet, 5, and Tom Peteet, 40, while hosting a table at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass., on Jan. 21, 2023.
Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services for Boston Public Schools, with Veda Peteet, 3, Zara Peteet, 5, and Tom Peteet, 40, during a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Photo Essay PHOTOS: Mental Health and a Day at the Museum
EdWeek photographer Sophie Park reflects on her day with Andria Amador, a 2023 Leaders To Learn From honoree.
1 min read
Families pass by a table hosted by Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass., on January 21, 2023.
Families walk past a table staffed by Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services at Boston public schools, during Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Student Well-Being Q&A Schools Can Transform Student Mental Health. Here's How One District Leader Did It
Andria Amador teamed up with a renowned hospital and university to build a pipeline of mental health workers for the Boston school district.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Andria Amador, Senior Director of Behavioral Health Services for Boston Public Schools, stands for a portrait before hosting a table at Building Balance, a mental health event at the Museum of Science in Boston, Mass. on January 21, 2023.
Andria Amador, the senior director of behavioral health services in Boston, created a unique partnership with a local hospital, university, and community groups to create a mental health corps trained to meet students' needs.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Load More ▼