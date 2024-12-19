With 2025 fast approaching, let’s review the most-read opinion blog posts and essays of 2024. Revisit the insights and advice from education professionals that you found most pertinent this year, from advice for teaching about the 2024 presidential election to classroom management.

1. Post-Election Advice for the Classroom From a Teacher

Teacher Jess Lifshitz shares what educators can say to their students or families if they express concerns or anxiety about election-related classroom discussions.

Read more





2. Why I Told an Excellent Teacher It Was Time to Leave Teaching

Leadership means being honest, even when it might go against the immediate needs of your school, writes former principal Matthew Ebert in a principal-advice column .

Read more





3. What My Professors Never Told Me About Teaching

In graduate school, teacher Jherine Wilkerson learned how to set up a classroom—but not how to survive one.

Read more





4. ‘Academic Rigor Is in Decline.’ A College Professor Reflects on AP Scores

The College Board’s new tack on AP scoring means fewer students are prepared for college, argues history professor Steven Mintz.

Read more





5. Student Laziness Is a Myth. Here’s Why

Holding fast to the idea that students are lazy leaves no room for understanding what got in the way of their success, says principal Kyle Coppes.

Read more





6. Transitioning Out of Teaching Is Hard. Here’s What I’ve Learned

For teachers looking to change careers, the skills they’ve honed in the classroom don’t always easily translate to their resume, says Julie Packett.

Read more





7. 5 Urgent Classroom Issues for Teachers, According to Larry Ferlazzo

Larry Ferlazzo shares what he thinks educators and researchers need to know.

Read more





8. What Students Want From Their Teachers, in Their Own Words

Teachers should try to connect with their students so they know the teacher has their back.

Read more





9. After the Georgia School Shooting, I’m No Longer Shocked. I’m Furious

School leader Sarah Berman asks who could have prevented the killings at Apalachee High.

Read more





10. Nobody Wants to Look Stupid: Resources for Teaching About Executive Functions

Executive functioning is a learned skill, explains educational therapist Lexi Peterson. Here’s how to teach it to your students—and yourself.

Read more





Feeling inspired? Consider submitting your own opinion essay or writing a Letter to the Editor .