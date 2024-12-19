The Top 10 Most-Read Opinions on Education of 2024
From advice on teaching about the election to resources for teachers and principals
December 19, 2024 1 min read
Collage illustration of megaphone and numbers 1 through 10.
Education Week + Getty
With 2025 fast approaching, let’s review the most-read opinion blog posts and essays of 2024. Revisit the insights and advice from education professionals that you found most pertinent this year, from advice for teaching about the 2024 presidential election to classroom management.

1. Post-Election Advice for the Classroom From a Teacher

Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week

Teacher Jess Lifshitz shares what educators can say to their students or families if they express concerns or anxiety about election-related classroom discussions.
Read more


2. Why I Told an Excellent Teacher It Was Time to Leave Teaching

Illustration of two silhouettes in a school hallway having a conversation about the future.
Vanessa Solis/Education Solis via Canva

Leadership means being honest, even when it might go against the immediate needs of your school, writes former principal Matthew Ebert in a principal-advice column.
Read more


3. What My Professors Never Told Me About Teaching

Illustration of a black female on the side of a steep terrain pushing an oversized apple uphill. The sky is stormy and there are papers flying through the air. The terrain shows an old school desk, a chalkboard with math equations and a clock, both stuck in the side of the steep hill.
Jess Suttner for Education Week

In graduate school, teacher Jherine Wilkerson learned how to set up a classroom—but not how to survive one.
Read more


4. ‘Academic Rigor Is in Decline.’ A College Professor Reflects on AP Scores

The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week

The College Board’s new tack on AP scoring means fewer students are prepared for college, argues history professor Steven Mintz.

Read more


5. Student Laziness Is a Myth. Here’s Why

Screen Shot 2024 03 12 at 6.45.38 AM
Canva

Holding fast to the idea that students are lazy leaves no room for understanding what got in the way of their success, says principal Kyle Coppes.
Read more


6. Transitioning Out of Teaching Is Hard. Here’s What I’ve Learned

A solitary woman is highlighted in a spotlight.
iStock/Getty Images

For teachers looking to change careers, the skills they’ve honed in the classroom don’t always easily translate to their resume, says Julie Packett.
Read more


7. 5 Urgent Classroom Issues for Teachers, According to Larry Ferlazzo

Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty

Larry Ferlazzo shares what he thinks educators and researchers need to know.
Read more


8. What Students Want From Their Teachers, in Their Own Words

hewaschill

Teachers should try to connect with their students so they know the teacher has their back.
Read more


9. After the Georgia School Shooting, I’m No Longer Shocked. I’m Furious

Anonymous silhouette of lone student casting an ominous shadow onto the entrance of a public school building.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images

School leader Sarah Berman asks who could have prevented the killings at Apalachee High.
Read more


10. Nobody Wants to Look Stupid: Resources for Teaching About Executive Functions

Little girl inside head of woman papercut vector illustration. Psychology, inner child, human individuality and memory of childhood healing concept
iStock/Getty Images

Executive functioning is a learned skill, explains educational therapist Lexi Peterson. Here’s how to teach it to your students—and yourself.
Read more


Feeling inspired? Consider submitting your own opinion essay or writing a Letter to the Editor.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

