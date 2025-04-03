ICYMI: Lawsuits Over Trump’s Education Policies And More

Welcome to Education Week’s Weekly News Quiz! Test your knowledge on the latest news and trends in education.

In last week’s quiz, most of you were on top of the news about the national library system —nearly 80% correctly identified the recent presidential action that could impact it. You also did well on questions about special education and the Department of Education’s executive order .

But two topics tripped up many readers: While reading teachers spend less than a quarter of the class time on reading comprehension; that’s still magnitudes more than 1970s . State education chiefs are asking for more flexibility under Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) .

Think you can beat last week’s stats? Let’s dive into this week’s quiz.