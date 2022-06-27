What Schools Really Learned From Remote Learning
Classroom Technology

What Schools Really Learned From Remote Learning

By Mark Lieberman — June 27, 2022 2 min read
Young girl looking bored during online class at home.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Remote learning is—for now—a thing of the past in much of America’s K-12 system. But it’s not likely to stay that way forever.

Natural disasters driven by climate change, future outbreaks of COVID or other diseases, snow storms, and even efforts to save money on fuel costs could present schools with dilemmas over whether and how to maintain instruction. And some students are still learning remotely, if their district provides resources for that model.

School districts will need long-term strategies, then, for engaging students when they aren’t physically present in school buildings, two researchers argue in a new paper. Alvaro Brito, a doctoral student at Boise State University who serves as 21st century learning specialist at the Compton school district in California, and Devery Rodgers, assistant professor of educational leadership at California State University-Long Beach, argue that districts should:

  1. Empower teachers with online course design experience to lead remote teaching efforts.
  2. Support educators struggling with the basics of remote learning, rather than expecting them to learn on their own.
  3. Develop systems that use data to strengthen educators’ understanding of their students’ progress.
  4. Overcommunicate and collaborate, rather than working in isolation.

“Instead of anticipating things going ‘back to normal,’ create a “new normal” of embracing technology to facilitate student engagement,” Brito and Rodgers write.

The pair developed the paper by digging into the archives of their experiences helping teachers offer remote and hybrid instruction to students between March 2020 and June 2021.

They presented their findings virtually on June 26 during the International Society for Technology in Education annual conference in New Orleans. The session recording is available online for conference attendees.

The report offers an opportunity to learn from the unique circumstances of the pandemic, rather than leaving it behind and returning to the former status quo.

Many teachers and school staff members struggled to keep students engaged during the early period of the pandemic. But others found success using videoconferencing and other ed-tech platforms to maintain connections and keep students on track.

For more on the future of remote and hybrid learning, read Education Week reporter Alyson Klein’s interview with two online instruction experts. And follow along with all of Education Week’s ISTE 2022 coverage on edweek.org.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Wed., June 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Law & Courts Webinar Future of the First Amendment:Exploring Trends in High School Students’ Views of Free Speech
Learn how educators are navigating student free speech issues and addressing controversial topics like gender and race in the classroom.
Content provided by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation
Register
Thu., July 07, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Start Strong With Solid SEL Implementation: Success Strategies for the New School Year
Join Satchel Pulse to learn why implementing a solid SEL program at the beginning of the year will deliver maximum impact to your students.
Content provided by Satchel Pulse
Register
Tue., July 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology What Are the Barriers to Better Use of Technology in Special Education?
Researchers identify what special education teachers need to use technology more effectively.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Students in a computer class with worksheets and laptops.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Classroom Technology Q&A How to Move From Bad to Good Tech Use in Schools: What It Will Take
The CEO of ISTE outlines steps for improvement as educators gather for the nation's largest ed-tech conference.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Digital native students e-learning over computers at school.
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology Screen Time, SEL, Accelerated Learning, and More: 5 Stories to Read During ISTE 2022
The International Society for Technology in Education's first in-person conference in three years kicks off in New Orleans.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Technology Blended Learning Laptop 06212022 1300822108
Some of the ISTE sessions will explore how new technologies will affect the classroom, and others will focus on helping schools recover from pandemic-related learning disruptions.
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology School Shootings Are Fueling the Debate Over Cellphones in Class
Both pro- and anti-cellphone educators cite the same rationale for their stances: safety in a crisis.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
Emergency and urgency, dialing 911 on smartphone screen.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼