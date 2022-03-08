Classroom Technology Video

VIDEO: The Tech Tools That Are Here to Stay

By Kevin Bushweller, Benjamin Herold & Emma Patti Harris — March 8, 2022 3:44
Education Week
The pandemic has forever altered the way educators and administrators do business--from checking on students’ math understanding to conducting meetings to providing mental health supports.
This shift is driven, in large part, by a myriad of technology tools that took root during the pandemic. But are they here to stay?
Over the past two years, the EdWeek Research Center has been surveying teachers, principals, and district leaders about tech use in schools. Watch the video above to see how things are changing.

Kevin Bushweller
Assistant Managing Editor; Director of Editorial/Business Collaboration Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
Benjamin Herold
Contributing Writer Education Week
Benjamin Herold is a contributing writer covering learning environments and ed-tech issues for Education Week.
Emma Patti Harris
Deputy Managing Editor, Visual and Immersive Experiences Education Week
Emma Patti Harris is a deputy managing editor for Education Week who oversees visuals and immersive experiences.

This video is sponsored by Spectrum. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

