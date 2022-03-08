VIDEO: The Tech Tools That Are Here to Stay

The pandemic has forever altered the way educators and administrators do business--from checking on students’ math understanding to conducting meetings to providing mental health supports.

This shift is driven, in large part, by a myriad of technology tools that took root during the pandemic. But are they here to stay?

Over the past two years, the EdWeek Research Center has been surveying teachers, principals, and district leaders about tech use in schools. Watch the video above to see how things are changing.