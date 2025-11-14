Schools Are Fielding Complaints Generated by AI. How You Can Tell
Artificial Intelligence

Schools Are Fielding Complaints Generated by AI. How You Can Tell

By Arianna Prothero — November 14, 2025 3 min read
Illustration of human arm pulling on strings of robot arm with pencil.
iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

More educators are getting complaints from parents that they suspect were written by AI. The problem, some educators say, is that AI-generated complaints can be very long, raising a litany of potential legal issues that then require more time—and even lawyers—to respond to.

How widespread is this problem? The EdWeek Research Center recently asked a nationally representative survey of teachers, principals, and district administrators that question.

Six percent of educators said they were certain a parent or student had used artificial intelligence to compose a complaint to or about them, and another 10% suspected that it had happened but couldn’t prove it.

While not eye-popping numbers, those percentages still add up to a sizable number of complaints and a good amount of time needed to respond to them.

The vast majority—three-quarters of survey respondents—said to their knowledge, parents and students had never used AI tools to compose a complaint to or about them. Ten percent of educators said they had received complaints but were certain they were not written with AI.

District and school leaders were more likely than teachers to report receiving AI-generated complaints. Nineteen percent of district leaders and 16% of school leaders said that “yes, definitely,” they had received an AI-drafted complaint. Another 19% of district leaders and 14% of school leaders said they suspected that parents or students had used AI to compose a complaint. Among teachers, 2% said they were certain they had received an AI-composed complaint and 8% suspected they had.

One in four educators reported that it took them more time to respond to a complaint they knew or suspected was composed with AI than it would to address a regular complaint. Part of the reason is that complaints written with AI can have a very legalistic tone and indiscriminately reference a litany of potential legal issues. This causes school and district staff (and their lawyers) to sink hours of time into responding to what might normally only take a few minutes, school and district leaders previously told Education Week. One superintendent estimated that complaints that once might have taken 15 minutes to review and respond to can now take three to four hours of staff time, not counting a lawyer’s time.

Even if an email has all the hallmarks of being AI-generated, legal and communication experts in education advise that teachers, and school and district leaders should respond to these complaints in the same way they would any other complaint.

Tips for identifying an AI-composed complaint

What clues tipped educators off that the complaints they received were written by AI? The EdWeek Research Center asked survey respondents to share their experiences.

Complaints that were overly long and detailed—or were filled with legal terms or long dashes—often raised educators’ suspicions.

“There are long hyphens in the text, and the language was too ornate,” said an Arizona high school teacher who works in a digital arts program.

See also

Customer using online service with chat bot, virtual assistant.
Getty
Artificial Intelligence Did This Parent Hire a Lawyer? Schools Face a New Challenge With AI
Arianna Prothero, September 22, 2025
6 min read

A flag for some educators was when parents’ or students’ vocabulary, tone, or grammar in the complaint didn’t match up with their previous written messages.

An assistant superintendent from California who was certain one complaint was AI-generated and indicated that it took longer than usual to respond, wrote: “The language used was much more academic and the complaint was unnecessarily complex and lengthy.”

A couple of respondents reported that they had run complaints through AI-detection tools, and one educator said a parent admitted using ChatGPT to craft a complaint.

Other red flags are responses that come too quickly or those that don’t stay on topic.

“Responses that come faster than the response could have been composed without help,” wrote a district administrator from Virginia who works in technology.

And a special education district administrator from Washington state wrote: “The language in the complaint was uncharacteristically comprehensive and did not align with the parent’s concerns. Additionally, the language was more technical than would be expected from a layperson. We responded as we would with any complaint by investigating the situation and crafting a comprehensive response.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Mon., November 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Maximize Your MTSS to Drive Literacy Success
Learn how districts are strengthening MTSS to accelerate literacy growth and help every student reach grade-level reading success.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on AI in Education: Save Time, Scale Programs, and Prioritize The Human Connection
This Spotlight will explore how AI is helping educators save time, scale programs, and refocus on what matters most—students.
Artificial Intelligence Reports Six Big Questions About AI and K-12 Education, In Charts
This report examines AI’s impact in K-12 education. Survey results that provide insight into educators’ perspectives are presented in charts.
Artificial Intelligence Congress Wants to Protect Kids Using AI. Are Their Ideas the Right Ones?
Two bills in Congress aim to build guardrails for kids' use of artificial intelligence.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Photo of the United States Capitol with overlayed computer circuitry and the letters "AI".
iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Video These Students are Learning the Math That Makes AI Tick
Rather than study how to use AI, students in this machine learning class work with the math that makes the AI work.
Alyson Klein & Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
Student Nina Dong, second from left, helps classmates with a project examining the Titanic passenger dataset in Clay Dagler's machine learning class at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on March 7, 2025.
Student Nina Dong, second from left, helps classmates with a project examining the Titanic passenger dataset in Clay Dagler's machine learning class at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on March 7, 2025.
Max Whittaker for Education Week
Load More ▼