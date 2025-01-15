Parents Lack Digital Know-How. Is It Schools’ Responsibility to Fix That?
Classroom Technology

Parents Lack Digital Know-How. Is It Schools’ Responsibility to Fix That?

By Alyson Klein — January 15, 2025 2 min read
Mother and son work at home on laptop.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools can play a role in improving parents’ digital know-how so they can help their children work through online class assignments at home. But they can’t do it alone, concludes a report released Jan. 14 by the State Educational Technology Directors Association.

Most parents wish they had greater digital savvy and stronger technological skills so that they could help their children with online class assignments, and in navigating the complex worlds of social media and misinformation online, the report notes.

In fact, 83 percent of families want their schools to provide more information on how to use digital tools to support their children’s learning, according to a survey by Project Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization focused on digital equity, that was cited in SETDA’s report.

A little more than half of parents—51 percent—said they felt “very comfortable” managing their children’s passwords and access to online learning sites. Half said the same of using digital textbooks and curriculum, the Project Tomorrow survey found.

Schools increasingly find themselves having to puzzle through challenges brought on by technology that affects students’ lives outside of school, said Ji Soo Song, the director of projects and initiatives at SETDA.

“Districts are facing a lot of demands when it comes to policy and practice and guidance with emerging issues like the cellphone ban [questions], digital citizenship, media literacy, and AI,” he said. “They’re facing those demands, but they don’t have the internal capacity to be able to handle them.”

Song added: “Schools, as stretched as they are, can’t just be the sole institution that teaches these skills. There needs to be a communitywide approach.”

That sentiment is echoed in the report, which recommends that “building K–12 digital skills must be a multi-sector, whole-ecosystem commitment so that the work is sustainable and not the sole responsibility of school systems.”

It suggests that family engagement be a key part of any community’s digital equity strategy and that parents be given the resources they need to support their children’s digital skill development at home.

Some states—including Delaware, Massachusetts, and New Mexico—are working to boost the digital citizenship skills of both parents and students by requiring schools to teach specific skills alongside academics to students.

Helping the parents who struggle the most with technology

Low-income parents, those with lower education levels, and those whose first language is not English are more likely to struggle in helping children use technology to complete school assignments at home, according to research conducted, in part, by Vikki Katz, a professor in the school of communication studies at Chapman University in Irvine, Calif.

That exacerbates existing inequities, Katz said.

But the gap in digital expertise between such families and those from more advantaged backgrounds began to close during the pandemic, as more parents were called on to help children navigate digital learning, her research found.

Still, Katz worries that “because we really haven’t capitalized on [that progress] where we could have absolutely, that those gaps are reopening again,” she said.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Spotlight Spotlight on EdTech
This Spotlight will help you learn how to teach digital literacy skills, evaluate edtech tools effectively, and more.
Classroom Technology Cellphones in the Classroom: The Year’s Top 5 Stories
The devices distract students from learning, disrupt sleep, and can harm mental health.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
A duotone photograph of a group of elementary students sitting together and looking at their cellphones
Canva
Classroom Technology What Does Watching All Those Videos Do to Kids’ Brains?
Video content is ubiquitous inside and outside classrooms. Educators should know how it affects students.
Arianna Prothero
5 min read
Boy Watching Video On Tablet With Headphones.
Liz Yap/Education Week and iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology U.S. Students' Computer Literacy Performance Drops
U.S. scores were on par with the international average for computer and information literacy but below average for computational thinking.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
High school student working on computer at home.
Getty
Load More ▼