How Digital Tools Can Spark Writing Growth in Young Students
Classroom Technology

How Digital Tools Can Spark Writing Growth in Young Students

By Alyson Klein — June 30, 2025 3 min read
Nathalie Desir, a second grade teacher at Bryant Elementary in Mableton, Ga., tests a digital tool for student writing.
Nathalie Desir, a 2nd grade teacher at Bryant Elementary in Mableton, Ga., tests a digital tool that can motivate reluctant writers.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
San Antonio

If a student writes a story or a paragraph on a piece of paper, it can easily be crumpled up, stuffed into the bottom of a backpack, and forgotten or thrown away.

But letting a 1st grader use a digital platform to draw, say, a rainbow glitter cat to illustrate a sentence they’ve written or create a digital character reading their writing back to them, and then sharing the results with classmates and parents, feels a lot more permanent and engaging, said Traci Piltz, an instructional technology coach for Montana’s Billings Public Schools at a session at the ISTELive 25 + ASCD Annual Conference 25 here, June 29 to July 2.

Piltz, a former kindergarten teacher, has been using writing tech tools with the littlest learners for more than a decade, beginning back around 2012 when iPads in classrooms were a novel idea.

These days, though, “kids are used to having a device in their hands all the time, so [the technology is] not engaging them in some way,” Piltz said. “It’s really no different than putting a worksheet in front of them.”

Piltz’s three favorite platforms for teaching writing include: Book Creator, ChatterPix, and Seesaw. Each has a free version available to teachers. And in Piltz’s mind, they’ve stood the test of time.

“They’re simple enough that our young learners can get on and use them,” Piltz said. But “they’re robust enough that it’s like the sky is the limit. [You can go] as far as your imagination can take you.”

Teaching writing with tech tools develops creativity

Letting students use technology to create and share their writing can elevate their learning, Piltz said. It gives them different ways to express their thinking and show what they’ve learned.

In Book Creator, for instance, students can add images or even their own audio to their writing. “Think about the excitement that comes along with being able to draw the rainbow glitter pen,” Piltz said.

Student can also use their cameras to add pictures and images to the page, and can click a microphone to record themselves reading. “The audio is huge” for developing readers, Piltz said.

Seesaw also includes a voice recording feature and allows students to add different background shapes or pictures.

In ChatterPix, students can “draw a little mouth, and then they make it talk,” Piltz said. “It’s literally that simple.”

Student writing can be shared with classmates and parents

Seeing their work published in some form can be a significant incentive for reluctant early writers, Piltz said.

“When students see they had an authentic audience for what they were making and writing, that is so motivating to them as young writers,” Piltz said.

As a teacher, “I was always blown away by their ability to write for long periods of time,” when they knew their work would be shared, she said. “They wanted to write. They wanted to be creating and sharing their learning. They would say, ‘Has my mom seen it yet?’ Being able to share, whether it’s with your peers in class or sharing outside of the classroom, I think, is huge.”

Teaching writing using these apps is a good way to begin introducing digital citizenship skills

Teaching digital citizenship skills has become the responsibility of everyone in a district, Piltz said. One major point to get students to hook into: Using technology doesn’t have to be passive.

“They’ve been on devices, but do they know how to use them as a tool?” Piltz said. “We want to teach them how to use the device as a tool, because we know that they’re part of their world.”

But giving students a chance to create with technology can be hard to fit around, for instance, a 90-minute reading block or a 60-minute math block.

“So [these writing tools] are a great entry point,” Piltz said.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Why AI May Not Be Ready to Write Your Lesson Plans
AI struggles to craft engaging lessons that make good use of technology and activate students’ critical thinking skills, researchers found.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Vibrant Chatbot icon on black background.
E+
Classroom Technology Exploding Chromebooks? How to Counter the Latest TikTok Trend
The social media challenge has kids damaging school-issued devices.
Jennifer Vilcarino
4 min read
Students in Lynne Martin's 5th grade class study math using Chromebooks at Markham Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. on Sept. 5, 2019.
Students in Lynne Martin's 5th grade class study math using Chromebooks at Markham Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. on Sept. 5, 2019. The least trend affecting schools is prompting students to set their Chromebooks on fire, which can lead to damage, fines, and even criminal charges.
Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Classroom Technology From Our Research Center Chromebooks or Cellphones: Which Are the Bigger Classroom Distraction?
Most schools have had 1-to-1 computing environments since 2020; others have had it since the early 2010s.
Lauraine Langreo
2 min read
Left, chromebooks, to be loaned to students in the Elk Grove Unified School District, await distribution at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on April 2, 2020. Right, a ninth grader places his cellphone into a phone holder as he enters class at Delta High School on Feb. 23, 2024, in Delta, Utah.
Students work on 3-D printing projects at Sutton Middle School in Atlanta on Feb. 13, 2020.
AP
Classroom Technology Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Leveraging EdTech to Accelerate Learning?
Answer 7 questions on effectively leveraging EdTech to accelerate student learning.
Load More ▼