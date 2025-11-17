How AI Is Changing Career and Technical Education
Special Report
Special Report
Artificial Intelligence

How AI Is Changing Career and Technical Education

By Kevin Bushweller — November 17, 2025 4 min read
Students in Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on projects during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offer career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district.
Students in the technology strand of Bentonville public schools’ Ignite program work on a project during class on Nov. 5, 2025, in Bentonville, Ark. The program offers career-pathway training for juniors and seniors in the district, including an emphasis on learning AI skills.
Wesley Hutt for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Much of the focus on the use of AI in K-12 instruction has been on traditional academic subjects and whether the technology is helping or hurting students’ ability to learn the subject matter.

Less attention has been paid to the role of AI in career and technical education programs. That is the case even though careers in agriculture, cooking, welding, health care, cybersecurity, and other fields are now using AI tools in a variety of ways.

But Michael Connet, the associate deputy executive director for outreach and partnerships for the Association for Career and Technical Education, is seeing rising interest in the CTE community in AI’s potential to transform that landscape. And he expects the interest to continue rising.

In a recent conversation with Education Week, Connet talked about how the technology is being used to solve problems and create opportunities, why the CTE community has embraced greater use of AI tools and platforms in general, and how to guard against unintended consequences in learning environments.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

When did CTE educators start thinking more deliberately about the role of AI?

I’d say early 2023, there was significant growth. That growth has been on a steady upward curve. About a year ago, I’d [estimate] about half of CTE programs had some use, be it preliminary or more advanced. Now the challenge is how you move beyond what I call the “Googlification” of AI, where it’s just used more or less as an advanced search tool.

Michael Connet
Michael Connet, Associate Deputy Executive Director for Outreach and Partnerships, Association for Career and Technical Education
Association for Career and Technical Education

What is an example of how CTE programs can move beyond “Googlification”?

A big problem for CTE has always been transportation to and from [school to CTE training centers]. One CTE director said they’ve been able to apply an AI-powered tool to look at all of the schedules from all of the sending schools and the times and availability of lab space at their center. It’s come up with recommendations [in minutes] for scheduling that otherwise would have taken hours, days, maybe even weeks to complete.

Is the surge of interest in AI part of a more technology-oriented approach to CTE?

By virtue of the hands-on, experiential nature of CTE instruction, there hasn’t been historically a major role for educational technology in CTE classrooms. That all changed because of the pandemic when teachers had to go remote and use the learning-management system for communication and virtual learning. Now that we’re back in person fully and doing things that are hands-on, ed tech has stayed with them.

What are some examples of rising use of AI in CTE classrooms?

Culinary. You’ve got instructors who are using the technology to do makeshift food and nutrition analyses by taking a photo of a refrigerator with items that are in there and being able to concoct what recipes on a health level would be good for a person with specific dietary needs.

HVAC tech. That’s another traditional skilled-trades area using tools that basically are designed to provide predictive analytics that help them monitor energy efficiency. Those are tools that students are now being trained on that are [used with] real products that those technicians need to deal with and helping those learners understand not just how to use [the tools], but what’s the secret sauce that’s contributing to the information that the AI is able to act upon.

AI often gets things wrong. How should schools teach students to be critical evaluators of the technology?

That’s the opportunity for CTE. It is to continue to find ways to embed that critical thinking with those applications. You’re seeing early adopters acknowledge that, and they’re successfully doing it. I liken it to what I call our light switch concept. You flip the light switch on, and the lights come on without any consideration about what’s happening either there at the switch level or even at the power-generating level.

Once a CTE program can dissect that so that you understand when you flip the light switch, there’s a circuit relay that allows electricity to flow that’s generated from transmission lines. Then you have a greater understanding of the entire ecosystem.

There has always been an inherent tension in CTE around preparing students for jobs in local companies versus helping them develop skills to go where the most lucrative job opportunities exist. How is technology influencing that debate?

If I’m out in rural Idaho, I don’t have to necessarily think only about programs that are going to meet the needs of my local employers. If there is a remote learning opportunity around a career and tech field that there’s a need for nationally, then some of those programs can be offered, whereas before, maybe they wouldn’t have been.

What about the kid who wants to stay in Idaho and work in agriculture?

A traditional farming program now needs to also talk about using drones with AI-powered sensors to teach students about soil monitoring and crop-yield optimization or sustainable farming, whereas before it was pretty perfunctory to what an individual could do physically with their hands.

Any cautionary notes about the use of AI in CTE programs?

Trust but verify. It’s so new, and a lot of us don’t really know what sits under the water line in that algorithm.

How do we sensitize learners to the privacy issues and the accuracy of the information? In a very overt way, don’t just make it a side part of the conversation or something that’s handled in one module of learning within a semesterlong course. Make sure it’s woven throughout.

See Also

Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Students engage in an AI robotics lesson in Funda Perez’ 4th grade computer applications class at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. School No. 6 in Passaic, N.J., on Oct. 14, 2025.
Erica S. Lee for Education Week
Special Report AI Is Picking Up Speed. Are Schools Keeping Pace?
October 20, 2025

Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.

Events

Mon., November 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Maximize Your MTSS to Drive Literacy Success
Learn how districts are strengthening MTSS to accelerate literacy growth and help every student reach grade-level reading success.
Content provided by Ignite Reading
Register
Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence Schools Are Fielding Complaints Generated by AI. How You Can Tell
Educators shared their experiences with this challenge in a recent EdWeek Research Center survey.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Illustration of human arm pulling on strings of robot arm with pencil.
iStock
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on AI in Education: Save Time, Scale Programs, and Prioritize The Human Connection
This Spotlight will explore how AI is helping educators save time, scale programs, and refocus on what matters most—students.
Artificial Intelligence Reports Six Big Questions About AI and K-12 Education, In Charts
This report examines AI’s impact in K-12 education. Survey results that provide insight into educators’ perspectives are presented in charts.
Artificial Intelligence From HR to Teachers to Bus Drivers: This District’s AI Policy Applies to Everyone
The use of AI is working its way into nearly all school district jobs.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Artificial Intelligence Policy concept
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼