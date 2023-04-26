Chromebooks’ ‘Short’ Lifespan Costs Schools Billions of Dollars, Report Finds
Classroom Technology

Chromebooks’ ‘Short’ Lifespan Costs Schools Billions of Dollars, Report Finds

By Lauraine Langreo — April 26, 2023 4 min read
Illustration of a broken laptop.
Uniquepixel/iStock/Getty + EdWeek
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Chromebooks’ “short” lifespans are “saddling schools with additional costs,” concludes a report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund.

“Across the 48.1 million K-12 public school students in the U.S., doubling the lifespan of Chromebooks could result in $1.8 billion dollars in savings for taxpayers, assuming no additional maintenance costs,” according to the report, published April 18.

The report’s findings come from interviews with school IT directors, technicians, journalists, repair shop owners, parts suppliers, and teachers about their experiences using Chromebooks, as well as from analyses of publicly available data.

Many school districts didn’t have a 1-to-1 computing environment at all grade levels until the pandemic led to emergency remote and hybrid learning. To provide laptops for all students, districts looked for devices that fit within their budgets. Chromebooks were the answer for most districts.

“A laptop that we were looking at was going to cost us $800 per student, versus a Chromebook, which was going to cost us $300 per student,” said Louis McDonald, the director of technology for the Fauquier County Public Schools in Virginia. “For every one laptop, I could buy two Chromebooks. And for what we saw as the majority of the operations of our students, which was in the Google ecosystem, a Chromebook made the most sense.”

The PIRG report argues that one of the biggest problems with Chromebooks is that each device comes with “a built-in expiration date,” after which software support ends. That means Chromebooks of a certain age will be denied software updates even if its hardware is still useful. Those with expired Chromebooks might not be able to access certain services, such as online state testing websites, the report found. Districts then have to purchase newer models of Chromebooks. The report argues that a four- or five-year software support isn’t long enough and that Google should extend it to 10 years so students can use the same device for the majority of their K-12 attendance.

These expiration dates can also take schools by surprise. One school official in California told PIRG researchers that “while the expiration date for a given model might be set for seven years, by the time his school buys their laptops, expiration is only four to five years away.”

The short lifespan also makes it difficult for schools to resell their devices, and instead have to pay to recycle them, the report found.

See Also

A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are in the computer lab using laptops. A little boy is watching a video and is listening to music.
FatCamera/Getty
IT Management Why Schools Struggle to Keep Track of Students' Laptops
Lauraine Langreo, April 17, 2023
4 min read

Another challenge that schools face is finding spare parts to repair their Chromebooks, according to the report. Schools need to purchase parts from third parties or use the ones from broken machines, and “the scarcity can contribute to the high price for parts, making repair uneconomical,” the report found. For example, an official from the Oakland, Calif., school district told PIRG researchers that fixing a cracked screen can cost around half the price of a new device.

District technology leaders who spoke with Education Week said that getting spare parts isn’t as difficult now compared to the beginning of the pandemic when there were major supply-chain disruptions.

Some districts work with multiple vendors to ensure there’s no delay in receiving spare parts. But the volume of repairs that districts handle does mean that buying parts can become costly.

“My parts budget originally was designed to support staff fixes, which are very limited,” said McDonald, the Fauquier County district technology director. When the 11,000-student district distributed Chromebooks to all students, “we estimated, worst-case, $70,000 in parts would be needed per year, [but] we are approaching close to $80,000 this year.”

‘Students are very hard on devices’

The PIRG report calls on Google to extend the software expiration dates of Chromebooks and for manufacturers to produce longer-lasting devices with overstock of spare parts for districts to purchase at affordable prices.

Google did not immediately respond to Education Week’s request for comment. But in a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said the company has “worked diligently with our hardware partners to increase the years of guaranteed support Chromebooks receive,” and that since 2020, they provide eight years of software updates compared to five years in 2016.

Sarah Radcliffe, the director of future-ready learning for the School District of Altoona in Wisconsin, agreed with the report’s recommendations.

“If devices could last longer, but fully functional and up to date, allow the operating system upgrades and the hardware was tough enough to withstand more wear and tear, it would be awesome!” she said in an email.

But McDonald isn’t convinced that PIRG’s recommendations would solve school districts’ problems. No matter which laptop brand schools choose, they will still need to repair and replace those devices as often as they do now, he said.

“Students are very hard on devices,” McDonald said. “I don’t care if it’s a Windows laptop or a Chromebook, they’re going to destroy it. Any device after five years of being with a middle school or high schooler is going to be in bad shape.”

The biggest challenge for school districts, he said, is how to get students to take care of the devices as if it was their own personal device.

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Mon., May 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar How Intentional Design Builds Learner Identity
Learn what positive learner identity looks like in a digital learning resource and how it benefits math and reading outcomes.
Content provided by Age of Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology What the Research Says How Teachers Choose Apps for Their Classrooms
A study examines whether educators are more likely to select apps that have educational benchmarks or ones that feature buzzwords.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
PC tablet with cloud of application icons floating from off the screen.
iStock/Getty
Classroom Technology Opinion How One English Teacher Made Peace With ChatGPT
The new technology should spur us to find the student voice that no AI can steal and the role for teachers that can’t be automated.
Chad Towarnicki
4 min read
Human hand on the rung of a ladder with a large cyborg hand reaching down from above to help the person up. Light source glowing around the cyborg hand. Bluish yellow background textured with binary data of ones and zeros.
Illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week (Image source: Getty)
Classroom Technology Q&A Using Tech to Accelerate Learning: One Teacher's Story
A 1st grade teacher in Nebraska discusses how an ed-tech product helps her accelerate learning for her students.
Lauraine Langreo
4 min read
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children working on individual laptops in the computer lab.
E+/Getty
Classroom Technology Why Educators Have Stayed on Twitter After Elon Musk's Takeover
When controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk took over Twitter last fall, educators had to decide: Should I stay or should I go?
Alyson Klein
2 min read
The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Twitter is once again adding gray “official” labels to some prominent accounts, Thursday, Nov. 10. The company, in its second chaotic week after billionaire Elon Musk took over, had rolled out the labels earlier this week, only to kill them a few hours later.
Seventy percent of educators say their use of Twitter remains unchanged since Musk’s takeover, according to a survey of 1,058 teachers, principals, and district leaders conducted by the EdWeek Research Center in January and February.
Gregory Bull/AP
Load More ▼