ChatGPT, Bard, Copilot, Khanmigo: What AI Tools Do Teachers Use?

Teachers are slowly trying out and embracing generative artificial intelligence tools, a year after ChatGPT ignited conversations about using AI in education.

One-third of K-12 teachers say they have used artificial intelligence -driven tools in their classroom, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, 2023.

Since it launched, teachers have used generative AI tools to create lesson plans, give students feedback on assignments, build rubrics, compose emails to parents, and write letters of recommendation. Some teachers say these tools have helped them improve their work, while others are still skeptical .

AI experts have touted the technology’s potential to transform K-12 into a more personalized learning experience , but there are downsides to the new technology. It can produce inaccurate or biased responses based on faulty data it draws from , and it could cause huge data privacy problems.

ChatGPT, created by research laboratory OpenAI, is one of the most popular generative AI tools, being the first on the scene. Since its release in November 2022, many more like it have cropped up.

Teachers have also tried other chatbots, such as Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Copilot (formerly Bing Chat); image generators, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E; and AI assistants in existing ed-tech tools, such as Khan Academy’s Khanmigo.

In the EdWeek Research Center survey, teachers who said they’ve used AI tools in the classroom weighed in on which tools they have tried out. Here’s what they said: