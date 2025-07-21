Why Word Problems Feel So Hard and What Teachers Can Do

Word problems are often described as “math stories” and can put complex mathematical operations into a more approachable form for students. But students often struggle when they see a combination of words and numbers together on a page—it’s just too many cognitive hoops to jump through.

In part, the challenge is that regular, operations-based math problems can feel completely divorced from word problems, which are often introduced only toward the end of a unit, said Kevin Dykema, a middle school math teacher in Mattawan, Mich., during a recent Education Week K-12 Essentials Forum .

Saving word problems to the end of a unit often gives students the impression that they are an “additional” challenge, said David Dai, an 8th and 9th grade math instructor at the Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies in Mobile, Ala., during the forum.

Word problems can be especially challenging for English learners, students with disabilities, or those who struggle to read at grade level. If students can’t break down what a word problem is asking them to do, it’s not a math problem anymore—it’s a literacy issue, Dai added.

In a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center poll, 29% of math teachers said less than a quarter of their English learners can solve word problems on their own. Most math teachers also reported difficulty teaching multi-step word problems, which can take students longer to decode.

Both Dykema and Dai offered strategies that teachers can use to demystify word problems for their students.



Getting the context right

Dykema said there’s a three-step process to decode a word problem. First, he asks students to identify a main character or event in the problem. For instance, the characters could be playing a sport.

He then asks students to read the question a second time and pay attention to what numbers stand out. Finally, students read the problem a third time to determine what it’s asking them to do.

This three-step process helps “slow students down” to think more deeply about the problem and helps them get over their hesitation around approaching a word problem, Dykema said.

It also helps to get the context of the problem right. For instance, if Dykema introduces a problem with a softball diamond, or a particular kind of fish, he draws the image for his students before they start working on the problem. Dykema also suggests using familiar cues for students when crafting word problems—students in Michigan will better understand word problems that feature snow-related activities than students in Alabama or Texas.

Beyond setting the right context, Dai said it’s also important to read word problems aloud to help students who struggle with reading.

Teachers can pair stronger readers in their class with students who don’t read at grade level, which can help the latter group decode the word problem with their peers. This strategy can help remove “barriers to accessing the math side of things,” said Dai.

To apply these strategies, teachers need to know the cultural context and background of their students. Technology can help teachers, too. For instance, an artificial intelligence tool can reframe a word problem for an 8the grade student who may not be able to read at grade level, Dai said.



How teachers can get better at teaching word problems

Both Dykema and Dai recommend that math teachers should adapt word problems they find in books to the literacy levels and context of their students. Math teachers can coordinate with other grade-level teachers to determine how well students are able to read in other classes like social studies or English.

Dykema also said teachers don’t necessarily need outside experts for professional development sessions. Collaborating with each other during planning periods can help scope out strategies that work across classrooms.

“We need to explain to [our] administrators why spending time on three word problems, instead of five, is a whole lot better [because] we can do a deep dive,” said Dykema.

Dai said when math teachers introduce word problems, they should reflect on their own practice, and how they were taught word problems as students. They ideally shouldn’t mirror their own experience of only getting to a word problem at the end of a unit.

Instead, he said, if they “change their practice, and start with the word problem and [help students] understand their context more fully and deeply, then we’d be making strides.”