What is the Goal of Civics Education? Critical Thinking, Teachers Say
Social Studies

What is the Goal of Civics Education? Critical Thinking, Teachers Say

By Ileana Najarro — October 04, 2022 3 min read
Image of a small U.S. flag in a pencil case.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Even as some states have increased their investment in civics education in K-12 schools within the last year, there’s still not nearly as much research on what happens during social studies instructional time as there is for subjects such as reading and math.

It’s why the RAND Corporation, a think tank surveyed a nationally representative sample of U.S. public school teachers last fall to get a sense of how these educators approach civic and citizenship education in their classrooms, said Julia Kaufman, a senior policy researcher who worked on the survey. It released the findings last week.

Using questions derived from an international survey of educators on civic instruction, the RAND study found that a majority of respondents, 68 percent, believed that promoting students’ critical and independent thinking was the top aim for civics education.

“That’s a big one in other countries, too,” Kaufman said. “When teachers are asked internationally about this question, that comes up all the time.”

Other popular responses were developing students’ skills and competencies in conflict resolution, and promoting knowledge of citizens’ rights and responsibilities.

Only 5 percent of educators said they believed the goal was preparing students for future political engagement.

The civics field has in general faced tensions over whether it should prioritize foundational civics knowledge—like the legislative process and development of the Constitution—or hands-on instruction that shows students how to engage in civic avenues in their own communities.

Some recent social studies standards revisions in bellwether states such as Texas and Florida seem to align, at least in part, with what survey respondents believed was the goal of civics instruction.

The Texas State Board of Education in September approved minor changes to the state’s social studies standards to ensure they align to a state law limiting how topics of race and gender can be discussed in schools. Among those changes were additions to “civics components to our social studies standards, such as understanding the founding documents, civic engagement, and an appreciation of the United States and its form of government,” said board Chair Keven Ellis as reported by CBS News.

And in Florida, a revamped approach to civics instruction approved last year emphasizes American exceptionalism while downplaying hands-on instruction.

See Also

An American flag with a grunge texture
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Social Studies Revamped Florida Civics Education Aims for ‘Patriotism.’ Will It Catch On Elsewhere?
Ileana Najarro, July 12, 2022
10 min read

The RAND survey also found variations on responses between male and female respondents. More female teachers than male teachers selected developing students’ skills and competencies in conflict resolution and supporting the development of effective strategies to reduce racism as among their top aims. Male teachers favored promoting knowledge of social, political, and civic institutions, and promoting the capacity to defend one’s point of view.

When it comes to well-rounded civics instruction, it’s not an either-or scenario for Lawrence Paska, the executive director of the National Council for the Social Studies.

“Students do need to have a grounding in basic knowledge, they need to understand how our federal versus our state versus our local systems of government work,” Paska said. “At the same time, what do you do with that information as you have it? How do you use that to be informed and thoughtful as a participant in our society?”

The RAND survey also found that elementary grade teachers were more likely to say that civics education was integrated into all subjects taught at a school. The subject, like social studies more broadly, lends itself to a cross-disciplinary approach.

But given how for decades there has been a decline in social studies instructional time, especially at the elementary level, Paska hopes the survey findings point to the need for greater investment in social studies in K-12.

“Integration shouldn’t be at the expense of civic education as a foundation of its own in the school curriculum,” Paska said.

Read more of EdWeek's award-winning civics coverage

10 Citizen Z Illustration
Stephanie Shafer for Education Week
School Climate & Safety Collection Citizen Z: An Education Week Project
March 8, 2020

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Civics Research

Events

Wed., October 05, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Transform Teaching and Learning with AI
Increase productivity and support innovative teaching with AI in the classroom.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
Thu., October 06, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Curriculum Webinar Computer Science Education Movement Gathers Momentum. How Should Schools React?
Discover how schools can expand opportunities for students to study computer science education.
Register
Tue., October 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Fostering Student Well-Being with Programs That Work
Protecting student well-being has never been more important. Join this webinar to learn how to ensure your programs yield the best outcomes.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Opinion 18 Ways to Make Social Studies Class More Culturally Responsive
Educators share ways to make students feel more welcome in the classroom while also helping them develop "critical consciousness."
Larry Ferlazzo
17 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Social Studies 4 Smart Teaching Ideas for Constitution Day
Teaching about Constitutional debates is crucial, teachers say, even as discussing politics in school is an increasingly risky act.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Janell Cinquini teaches a constitution law class at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Sept. 13, 2022.
In her constitutional law class, Janell Cinquini, a high school teacher in Lake Oswego, Ore., helps students grasp different schools of thought on how to interpret the U.S. Constitution.
Howard Lao for Education Week
Social Studies How 'Fair' Is Our Government? And Other Big Questions Teachers Are Posing for Constitution Day
The holiday is an opportunity to teach about the founding document and its relevance today. The times provide a lot of material.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Students in Janell Cinquini's constitution law class work on an assignment at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Sept. 13, 2022.
Students in Janell Cinquini's constitution law class work on an assignment at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Ore., on Sept. 13, 2022.
Howard Lao for Education Week
Social Studies Q&A How Should Asian American History Be Taught? A Scholar Explains
A high school elective course in Asian American studies is under review for approval as Texas updates its social studies standards.
Ileana Najarro
7 min read
Young Asian Americans take part in a AAPI Youth Voices for Change Rally against discrimination and racism, in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Asian American students take part in a AAPI Youth Voices for Change Rally against discrimination and racism, in Pasadena, Calif., last year.
Ringo Chiu via AP
Load More ▼