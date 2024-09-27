What Educators Have to Say About Competency-Based Education
Curriculum From Our Research Center

What Educators Have to Say About Competency-Based Education

By Kevin Bushweller — September 27, 2024 1 min read
Miles Matheny, left, and Lillian Archilla research and create a presentation on Elon Musk and Walt Disney, respectively, during class at California Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
Miles Matheny, left, and Lillian Archilla research and create presentations about Elon Musk and Walt Disney, respectively, during class at California Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Competency-based education, proficiency-based learning, mastery-based learning, personalized learning, student-centered education, and standards-based education are all terms that refer to the same instructional model: one in which students make choices about how they learn and demonstrate their knowledge, learn at a pace that might differ from their classmates’, receive individualized support based on their needs, and progress based on their mastery of course material instead of seat time.

It’s now possible in every state to put this model into action. But in a recent Education Week article, Rita Fennelly-Atkinson, the senior director of credentials at the nonprofit Digital Promise, makes an important point: “It’s really hard to create competency-based education when you’ve never experienced it yourself.”

In a recent EdWeek Research Center survey, educators expressed serious concerns about the difficulties of putting this type of learning model into action in a K-12 system that has been typically slow to change. But many also see real benefits in having a model like this replace the traditional seat-time approach still in place in most schools around the country. Most also want to learn more.

See Also

Collage illustration of the backs of two students wearing bookbags and walking over a large computer keyboard with collage pieces like sky, numbers, checkmarks, letters, lines, and shapes.
Nadia Radic for Education Week
Special Report Competency-Based Education: What It Is and How to Pull It Off
September 16, 2024

The following open-ended responses from the survey show the wide range of opinions about the idea of competency-based education and whether it is realistic to put in place for K-12 students.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Competency-based learning is an update for an ‘on-demand’ world

   We have undergone a districtwide transition to standards-based grading and reporting over the last five years. Grades better reflect what students know, and students and parents can see which learning targets students have mastered and on which targets students need intervention.

—High School Principal | Arizona

   We have just begun to explore the idea of demonstrating proficiency rather than seat time. The struggle we have found is changing mindsets about grades and then how does this affect scholarships, valedictorians, etc.?

—District-Level Administrator | Arkansas

   Times have changed significantly and the pandemic exacerbated this. We are essentially an on-demand society. We stream our entertainment, order food delivery, buy our clothing online, etc. Our educational systems are as traditional as the assembly lines at a factory. We need to adapt our systems so they are a better reflection of society.

—High School Teacher (science) | California

   We are currently piloting competency-based education in our alternative program and the increase in engagement and motivation from students has increased.

—District Superintendent | Missouri

See Also

From left, Amora Grillo, Mia Naughton, Ally Neil, work on a project in the Moonshot Program at California New Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
From left, Amora Grillo, Mia Naughton, and Ally Neil work on a project in the Moonshot Program at California Area Elementary School in Coal Center, Pa., on May 16, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Personalized Learning Inside One District's Experiment With Competency-Based Education
Alyson Klein, September 16, 2024
14 min read

   I truly believe that elementary school should be based on skills-based learning and students should not have grade levels. I wrote many papers about this. Then you wouldn’t have high school students who can’t read, write, or do arithmetic.

—High School Teacher (social studies/humanities/civics/history) | Nevada

   The U.S. needs educational reform. For decades, I have seen many costly programs implemented, high-stakes testing mandatory, and other changes. Not many have had a great impact. I believe competency-based education is worth a try.

—Middle School Teacher (English/language arts/literacy/reading) | West Virginia

Schools can adjust pedagogy, but students have to attend

   I’m not sure I understand why the concept of mastery has to be disconnected from grades. Couldn’t grades be driven by mastery? I think grades are important data assuming used correctly—i.e. to reflect skills acquisition and true mastery—and not inflated to please students and parents.

—District-Level Administrator (finance/business operations) | California

   This competency-based education model is utter BS. No deadlines, endless retakes. We are not teaching them habits of life after school.

—High School Teacher (social studies/humanities/civics/history) | Colorado

   We can adjust pedagogical styles, types, and approaches continually, but unless we require students to actually attend school, we will be unsuccessful. I teach about 125 students per day, and absences average 10-12 per day. I am constantly giving, collecting, and grading makeup work. It doesn't matter what or how I teach if students aren't here to learn.

—High School Teacher (English/language arts/literacy/reading) | Florida

Grading needs to change, but change requires sound implementation

   As teachers, we know how broken the grading system is and would much prefer ways to give feedback and show proficiency over giving an arbitrary B—when, what does a B actually mean?

—High School Teacher (fine arts) | Idaho

   I think standards-based grading is a great idea, but if it's not implemented smoothly, it could be a disaster.

—Middle School Teacher (special education) | Illinois

   Our kindergartners receive grades based on standards-based assessments. It would be nice to see more of this rather than traditional report cards. Teachers are opposed to this mostly due to lack of knowledge or not wanting to change. I feel the same issues would undermine competency-based evaluations.

—Elementary School Teacher (special education) | Illinois

See Also

A collage of two faceless students sitting on an open book with a notebook and laptop. All around them are numbers, math symbols and pieces of an actual student transcript.
Nadia Radic for Education Week
Assessment Explainer What Is Standards-Based Grading, and How Does It Work?
Matthew Stone, September 16, 2024
11 min read

   We tried more standards-based grading, which I compare to competency-based grading, and it did not work well at all. Students were not prepared for the high stakes of needing to actually know information.

—High School Teacher (English language arts/literacy/reading) | Iowa

   My school is currently utilizing standards-based grading. Our students have no motivation to do any of the work because they don't see any value in it. The amount of students who don't try at all has increased since we have instituted the change. Parents do not understand our grading system and because of that they don't push their child to do better. I want to have a place where students learn what they want and at their own pace but based on what I am currently seeing in the classroom, I'm not sure it is possible.

—Middle School Teacher (science) | Michigan

The traditional structures in place make it hard to adopt competency-based learning

   My district has sponsored several cohorts for training competency-based learning, and I was fortunate to be able to participate in that. Unfortunately, the things that middle management is pressuring building principals to do related to data collection and monitoring are not compatible with implementing competency-based learning schoolwide or districtwide. Also, it's difficult to abandon traditional grades when colleges want to see student transcripts with GPAs as part of the admissions process.

—High School Teacher (fine arts) | Kentucky

   Seat time is an outdated concept. So much time is just burned for no purpose (last several days of the year, time after standardized exams like AP, busy work rather than applied learning.)

—High School Teacher (English language arts/literacy/reading) | Massachusetts

   My district is small so we have only one class at each grade level. At the MS/HS level, each course is offered one time during the day. While competency-based learning has merit, it would appear to be difficult to implement across our school. However, if a small rural district with limited staff has done this well across K-12 levels it would be beneficial to view this model.

—Principal | Nebraska

See Also

A collage of a faceless student sitting and writing in notebook with stacks of books, math equations, letter grades and numbers all around him.
Nadia Radic for Education Week
Assessment From Our Research Center It's Hard to Shift to Competency-Based Learning. These Strategies Can Help
Mark Lieberman, September 16, 2024
6 min read

   Years ago, the school that I was working at tried switching over to a mastery-learning approach. We had some setbacks due to the way grades are calculated for end-of-year reports. Even though we attempted to move away from numbers grading, in the end we had to convert final grades to a number-based system. There were a lot of factors outside of our control in relation to moving forward with mastery-based competencies. In addition, parents and students still wanted a final numeric grade. They were not as concerned about mastering a given topic.

—High School Principal | North Carolina

   Traditional grades are a bad tradition that we should move away from. However, students, parents, and teachers are so entrenched in the tradition of A to F grades that it is nearly impossible to move away from it. On my own in-class level, I have some success by not fixating on 'how to get a good grade on this.' Instead, I emphasize 'how to do a good job on this.'

—High School Teacher (English language arts/literacy/reading) | Ohio

   The consistency of teaching to learn the subject and move on is great in theory but a scheduling nightmare in high school. If they pass Algebra I in six weeks instead of nine, would they move on to geometry but with their Algebra I teacher?

—High School Teacher (physical education/health) | South Carolina

   Mastery learning breaks the mold of the walls of education. We are paid for 13 years for kids on a per-student basis. If that student finishes in 11 years, they put significant financial hurt on the home district.

—District Superintendent | South Dakota

   Parents are the biggest barrier to changing educational practices in grading. Parent groups organize on social media and will spread misinformation. We offer many parent workshops and forums for in-person dialogue. Very few parents show up. Most will come to be entertained at athletic events, concerts, plays or see their child get recognized, but important education policy issues get scant attention.

—District-Level Administrator (student services) | Virginia

Districts have tried adopting competency-based learning

   Our elementary school is transitioning to standards-based grading. It started with our kindergarten group two years ago, and followed them into 1st grade, then will continue into 2nd grade next school year. I am a huge fan of this shift in mindset and grading policy, where it reveals each student's mastery level of each state standard, versus the traditional assignment of an overall letter/number grade. I feel that this shift is a much better representation of a child's knowledge. There has been pushback from some parents, but overall it has been a positive experience.

—Elementary School Teacher (math/computer science/data science) | Texas

   Our district leaders did once have a great deal of support for standards-based grading. They even implemented it in several schools. Teachers and students seemed to thrive but parents were not happy as it did not allow the traditional way for the school to track the upper students’ grades for college admission, scholarships, etc.

—District-Level Administrator (curriculum and/or instruction) | Texas

   Standards-based grading was implemented in a school in our community, and there was poor rollout from the school—parents did not understand what the report cards meant, and other schools in the area (including mine) didn’t know how to interpret student achievement or content mastery.

—District-Level Administrator | Utah

education week logo subbrand logo RC RGB

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Wed., October 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar How to Use Data to Combat Bullying and Enhance School Safety
Join our webinar to learn how data can help identify bullying, implement effective interventions, & foster student well-being.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum Opinion There’s a Better Way to Teach Digital Citizenship
Many popular resources for digital-citizenship education only focus on good online behavior. That’s a problem.
Alexandra Thrall & T. Philip Nichols
5 min read
digital citizenship computer phone 1271520062
solarseven/iStock/Getty
Curriculum Letter to the Editor Christian Nationalism vs. Spirituality in America’s Schools
A retired teacher responds to the Oklahoma state schools superintendent's guidance on teaching the Bible in public schools in the state.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Curriculum How Oklahoma's Superintendent Wants Schools to Teach the Bible
Oklahoma's state superintendent directed schools to teach the Bible and to place a copy in every classroom.
Evie Blad
4 min read
A hand holding a magnifying glass hovers over a Bible opened to the Ten Commandments.
Marinela Malcheva/iStock/Getty
Curriculum Should the Bible Be Taught in Public Schools?
Are recent pushes to include the Bible about cultural literacy—or a pretext for politicians who want Christianity in public schools?
Evie Blad
10 min read
bible lying on a school desk with a lesson plan and calendar
tamaw/E+
Load More ▼