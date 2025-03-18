NAEP Is a School Accountability Essential
Opinion
Assessment Letter to the Editor

NAEP Is a School Accountability Essential

March 18, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

While cutting rising costs of the National Assessment of Educational Progress may be justified, the Trump administration’s cancellation of the Long-Term Trend NAEP for 17-year-olds (“Trump Admin. Abruptly Cancels National Exam for High Schoolers,” Feb. 21, 2025) and agency personnel furloughs (“NAEP Chief Peggy Carr Put on Leave by Trump Administration,” Feb. 25, 2025) mustn’t blind the executive branch to the importance of “the nation’s report card” when it comes to education reform.

The academically rigorous national tests are critical to understanding what does and doesn’t work in public schools. This year’s scores clearly highlight that our public schools are failing America’s students.

Yet, amid falling national scores, NAEP shows that some jurisdictions are succeeding. Students in District of Columbia public schools improved their proficiency in reading and writing between 2005 to 2024, raising the district’s rank among other major cities.

I believe D.C. charter schools played a role in the improvement of NAEP scores for public school students in the district. Competition from charters’ growing student enrollment—today enrolling nearly half of D.C. public school students—helped motivate the city to introduce mayoral control of traditional public schools, improving school system accountability and student outcomes. D.C. charter networks are especially successful compared with traditional D.C. public schools, according to 2023 research from Stanford University.

Without NAEP scores, how would schools know where students stand? The administration must preserve NAEP and use its highly respected exams to guide education policy toward more public school choice, accountability, and effective reforms.

Terry Eakin
Board Member
DC Prep Public Charter School
Washington, D.C.

Read the articles mentioned in this letter

Illustration concept: data lined background with a line graph and young person holding a pencil walking across the ups and down data points.
iStock/Getty
Assessment Trump Admin. Abruptly Cancels National Exam for High Schoolers
Evie Blad, February 21, 2025
3 min read
Peggy Carr, Commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press about the National Assessment of Educational Progress on Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington.
Peggy Carr, the commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, speaks about the National Assessment of Educational Progress on Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. The Trump administration placed Carr on administrative leave less than a month after the 2024 NAEP results were released.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal NAEP Chief Peggy Carr Put on Leave by Trump Administration
Evie Blad & Sarah Schwartz, February 25, 2025
4 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
NAEP Opinion

A version of this article appeared in the March 19, 2025 edition of Education Week as NAEP Is a School Accountability Essential

Events

Thu., March 20, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Fostering Productive Relationships Between Principals and Teachers
Strong principal-teacher relationships = happier teachers & thriving schools. Join our webinar for practical strategies.
Register
Wed., March 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment 3 Key Strategies for Prepping for State Tests & Building Long-Term Formative Practices
Boost state test success with data-driven strategies. Join our webinar for actionable steps, collaboration tips & funding insights.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Thu., March 27, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment Why the Pioneers of High School Exit Exams Are Rolling Them Back
Massachusetts is doing away with a decades-old graduation requirement. What will take its place?
Sarah Schwartz
7 min read
Close up of student holding a pencil and filling in answer sheet on a bubble test.
iStock/Getty
Assessment Massachusetts Voters Poised to Ditch High School Exit Exam
The support for nixing the testing requirement could foreshadow public opinion on state standardized testing in general.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Tight cropped photograph of a bubble sheet test with a pencil.
E+
Assessment This School Didn't Like Traditional Grades. So It Created Its Own System
Principals at this middle school said the transition to the new system took patience and time.
Alyson Klein
6 min read
Close-up of a teacher's hands grading papers in the classroom.
E+/Getty
Assessment Opinion 'Academic Rigor Is in Decline.' A College Professor Reflects on AP Scores
The College Board’s new tack on AP scoring means fewer students are prepared for college.
Rick Hess
4 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Load More ▼