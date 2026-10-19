Want Kids to Read More? An Expert Shares the Low-Cost Tips That Work

Pizza parties, book logs, gold stars—all longstanding ways schools have tried to encourage students to read. But what are some steps schools can take to help kids develop the internal motivation to read widely and read often?

In this video, Lauren Capotosto, an associate professor of education at Holy Cross University, outlines some of these steps for school leaders and educators. It starts with making books widely available—and continues with helping kids lean into the power of books, both individually and as part of their social engagement with other students.