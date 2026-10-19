Want Kids to Read More? An Expert Shares the Low-Cost Tips That Work
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Special Report
Reading & Literacy

Want Kids to Read More? An Expert Shares the Low-Cost Tips That Work

By Stephen Sawchuk, Marvin Joseph & Emily Wright — October 19, 2026 1 min read
Animated illustration of children's hands holding books in a circle in the center of the frame. They pop in one by one and then pop out in the opposite direction one at a time.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week
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Pizza parties, book logs, gold stars—all longstanding ways schools have tried to encourage students to read. But what are some steps schools can take to help kids develop the internal motivation to read widely and read often?

Video cover

In this video, Lauren Capotosto, an associate professor of education at Holy Cross University, outlines some of these steps for school leaders and educators. It starts with making books widely available—and continues with helping kids lean into the power of books, both individually and as part of their social engagement with other students.

Stephen Sawchuk
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Stephen Sawchuk is an assistant managing editor for Education Week, leading coverage of teaching, learning, and curriculum.
Marvin Joseph
Visual Operations Manager Education Week
Marvin Joseph is the visuals operations manager for Education Week who oversees the photography and video department.
Emily Wright
Contract Designer Education Week
Emily Wright is a contract designer for Education Week, working across print and digital platforms.
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