To the Editor:

The Aug. 19 article, “First Reading. Then Math. Is the ‘Science of Writing’ Next? ,” raises an important question about whether states will turn their attention to writing after years of focus on the science of reading. The discussion of Kentucky is particularly instructive.

As a Lexington native and occupational therapist, I’m encouraged that Kentucky’s Read to Succeed Act has made writing part of its literacy framework rather than treating it as a separate initiative. As the Education Week article notes, the law emphasizes writing throughout, connects writing and reading acquisition, and recognizes the need for resources for students exhibiting characteristics of dysgraphia.

That approach is worth a closer look as other states consider how to strengthen writing instruction. Students need direct support in foundational skills such as handwriting, spelling, sentence construction, and encoding, along with opportunities to apply those skills through meaningful writing. From an occupational therapy perspective, we also know that the physical act of writing can present significant challenges for some students, affecting their ability to demonstrate what they know.

As other states consider how to build on the science of reading, they should look to Kentucky’s example. Writing shouldn’t become another initiative layered onto literacy instruction after the fact or something that is taught briefly, in one specific grade, and then ignored. It should be part of the framework from the beginning, with educators prepared to teach its foundational skills and identify students who need additional support.

The science of writing movement is coming, and we have an opportunity to make it more comprehensive than simply the next education trend. We can make writing an integral part of literacy from the start. Many literacy experts argue that instead of treating reading and writing separately, schools should think in terms of a broader science of literacy that includes both.

Christina Bretz

Senior Internal Learning & Presenter Manager

Learning Without Tears

Lexington, Ky.