How Much Time Should Elementary Teachers Spend Reading Aloud?

It’s a quintessential part of preschool and early elementary school classrooms—kids gathering in a circle on the rug, all listening together as their teacher reads a story.

Almost all teachers in grades pre-K-3 read aloud to their students each day, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey administered in January 2026. Researchers say there are clear benefits to the practice, including building children’s vocabulary, spoken-language skills, and background knowledge.

“Storybook reading is the most powerful intervention we can do with young children,” said Susan Neuman, a professor of childhood education and literacy development at New York University.

But exactly how much time should teachers spend reading out loud in early-grade classrooms? There’s no set prescription from research, and educators vary somewhat in their approaches.

The EdWeek Research Center’s January survey asked educators in pre-K-3 how much time they spent on read-alouds. Most of them, 62%, said 15-20 minutes daily. But 1 in 5 said they allocated less than 15 minutes daily, while another 15% said they usually spend 30-60 minutes each day.

In open-ended answers, some respondents said their students had trouble focusing their attention for any read-alouds at all. “Teaching special needs pre-K students that begin at the age of 3 limits the attention span for reading,” said one educator.

“I see both 3- and 4-year-olds,” said another. “Many have trouble concentrating for even short amounts of time during a read-aloud.”

How much time to devote to read-alouds is just one question in a broader conversation about how to structure and schedule literacy blocks writ large.

As the science of reading movement has spread, more than 40 states have passed laws requiring schools adopt evidence-based approaches to literacy instruction . Most outline the components teachers are required to cover, often citing phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

But legislation doesn’t prescribe how to balance these priorities in a 90- or 120-minute reading block.

Schools should carve out some time for read-alouds—and more specifically, attend to the teaching moves educators use to engage students in the stories, said Sonia Cabell, a professor of reading education at Florida State University.

“More than the quantity of the read-aloud, the quality of it, the interactivity of the read-aloud, is extremely important,” she said.

Read-alouds should feature student-teacher discussion, experts say

Studies show that reading aloud to young children conveys a host of benefits . Research has found that the practice can improve children’s language abilities, but also their comprehension skills, vocabulary, and even phonological knowledge—their understanding of, and ability to manipulate, the sounds in words.

Reading aloud introduces children to the language and conventions of written text—patterns that are very different from those found in spoken conversation, said Neuman.

Written stories, even those for preschoolers and elementary-aged children, include words that kids might not encounter in everyday speech, she said. They also feature literary structures, like the phrase “once upon a time.”

But read-alouds don’t need to take up the whole day to build these skills, Neuman said.

In preschool classrooms, Neuman recommends teachers spend about 10-12 minutes daily, though she noted there’s no research-tested time limit. “Whole-group [time] in pre-K should be joyous and short,” Neuman said. “Kids are just learning how to sit.”

For students in grades K-3, Neuman said, teachers could extend that time frame slightly, to 15 minutes. Cabell recommended a longer read, up to half an hour.

Fifteen minutes doesn’t leave much time for teachers and students to discuss the book as they read, especially with a longer text, Cabell said.

“That interactivity is very important, so how are you doing that?” she said.

This is a point on which Neuman and Cabell agree: It’s essential for teachers to engage students in conversation about the read-aloud.

“The research is pretty compelling on the need for interactive read-alouds,” Cabell said. “It’s not just the text that they’re exposed to, but it’s the conversations they’re having before, during, and after reading that matters for their language development.”

There are guides and research-validated frameworks that can help educators plan read-alouds in advance. In general, experts say, conversation around the book should elicit students’ thinking , respond to their ideas and questions, and extend their answers.

Not every read-aloud has to be structured in the same way, Neuman said. Sometimes teachers stop as they read; sometimes there are reasons to leave conversation until the end. “Don’t stop when you have a repetitive text,” Neuman said, citing Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? as an example.

“We want children to hear the rhymes and the rhythms,” she said. “If we stop, that rhythm is disrupted.”

Curriculum choice may dictate time available for read-alouds

Teachers aren’t the only decisionmakers dictating the volume of read-alouds in classrooms. Districts’ curriculum selection likely plays a role, too.

In a study published last year, Cabell and colleagues evaluated the effect of the Core Knowledge Language Arts curriculum on kindergartners’ vocabulary, listening comprehension, and content knowledge.

As part of the study, they surveyed teachers who were taking part—both those in the control group, doing business-as-usual instruction, and those who were using the CKLA curriculum. In both groups, the majority of teachers said they read aloud for 16-30 minutes each day.

But the groups differed on the high and low ends of the spectrum. CKLA teachers were less likely to say they read aloud for only one to 15 minutes a day than teachers in the control group, and more likely to say they read aloud for 31 minutes or more.

This difference is linked to the curriculum’s design. CKLA relies heavily on read-alouds in kindergarten for vocabulary and comprehension instruction.

The study found that students in the CKLA group knew more of the vocabulary and content taught in the CKLA program than students in the control group. But there were no significant effects on standardized tests of social studies and science knowledge, or listening comprehension.