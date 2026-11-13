How Should States Evaluate Reading Curricula? Debate in California Heats Up
Reading & Literacy

How Should States Evaluate Reading Curricula? Debate in California Heats Up

By Sarah Schwartz — November 13, 2026 6 min read
Kristen Koeller, a reading specialist in San Jose , teaches a phonics program to other teachers in San Jose, Calif. , on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025.
Reading specialist Kristen Koeller teaches a phonics program to other teachers in San Jose, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2025. The state's list of approved reading programs, created in response to science of reading legislation passed last year, has come under fire from groups that say it doesn't give districts enough detail to make informed choices.
Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via TNS
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

In California, controversy is brewing over the state’s proposed slate of recommended reading programs, a list that could shape literacy instruction for millions of elementary and middle schoolers.

A state science of reading law passed last year requires districts to use materials that take an evidence-based approach to literacy instruction. Districts don’t have to pick off the state list, but it’s the main resource that many will use to guide their choices.

But now, several groups that advocated for the legislation say the list doesn’t give districts enough information to parse the strengths and weaknesses of each curriculum.

It’s an argument that taps into broader debates in the science of reading movement nationally about how materials should be evaluated—and how prescriptive states should be in determining what counts as evidence-based.

More than 40 states have passed science of reading legislation, with many encouraging or requiring districts to adopt reading curricula from a state-approved list. But how these states create their lists, and what’s on them, varies widely.

California’s list, which the state board will vote on in January, includes more than 40 approved options in grades K-8, but doesn’t rank them.

At a state board meeting on Thursday, representatives from a host of organizations—including EdVoice, Californians Together, EdTrust-West, and the California Teachers Association—asked the board to delay the adoption and direct the state education department to re-review materials, providing more granular information about programs and the differences between them.

“We are exploring a fundamental shift there,” said Rigel Massaro, the chief of policy and programs at EdVoice, in an interview. “Under the maxim of local control, we have accepted that local education agencies have the burden of doing all the work. The state can and needs to, should, take ownership and accountability for teeing up quality.”

In an emailed statement, Scott Roark, a spokesperson for the California Department of Education, said criteria in the state’s English/language arts and English-language development framework detail how to conduct a “rigorous review, with more than 120 individual evaluation criterion statements that are considered per grade level.”

“Local educational agencies’ needs and priorities vary greatly in the state, and the approved lists seek to provide materials they can evaluate to determine if they meet local needs,” said Roark.

Advocates argue science of reading implementation is faltering

California passed its reading legislation in 2025 after a prolonged, pitched battle.

Education reform organizations and dyslexia advocates pushed for a law that would have required schools to pick curricula from a vetted list and mandated that educators take science of reading training. Teachers unions and English-learner advocacy groups pushed back, arguing that the proposed language focused too much on phonics and didn’t offer schools enough flexibility in a state where districts have long retained control over decisions about curriculum and teaching methods.

The law that Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed struck a compromise. It made professional development optional, removed some specific language around phonics, and gives districts the option of selecting curricula from a state-approved list or certifying that another curriculum they choose is evidence-based. Advocates on both sides of the debate said they were hopeful the new law would lead to better outcomes for all kids.

Now, some are raising concerns. “The implementation part is just as important, and we’re seeing that falter here. That’s a problem,” said Efrain Mercado, the chief government affairs officer at EdVoice.

For each program on the list, reviewers note evidence from within the curriculum that demonstrates where it meets the state’s English/language arts and English language development standards. But reviews don’t differentiate between programs that barely met the standard and those that passed with flying colors, which sets up a “low threshold for quality,” Massaro said.

Reviews also cite examples of program strengths in four other categories: program organization, assessment, access and equity, and instructional planning and support. But Massaro said there’s no clear or publicly available definition of what constitutes a strength, meaning the criteria could differ from reviewer to reviewer.

When asked what guidance was provided to reviewers in identifying program strengths, Roark of the CDE said they “were instructed to cite the best exemplars for each program into their reports of findings.”

On Thursday, members of the state board voted to push the vote on the list from November to January. But EdVoice and other organizations urged the board to go further, doing away with the January deadline and reworking the reviews.

“California students deserve materials that drive literacy achievement, not a minimum threshold list,” said Raquel Morales, a government affairs manager at EdTrust-West.

A revised review process should include “clear definitions of quality, strong calibrations, and multiple performance levels to assess program criteria,” said Natalie Shin, a legislative advocate at Californians Together.

Still, other organizations have urged the board to stick to the January timeline. “We have confidence in the Instructional Quality Commission’s review process,” said Lucy Edwards, the ELA/ELD chair of the California County Superintendents, in a statement to Education Week.

“Local education agencies need both high-quality options and the flexibility to determine what will best serve their students. Further delaying adoption will not address the systemic challenges affecting literacy outcomes,” she said.

At the Nov. 12 meeting, state board of education member Alison Yoshimoto-Towery said she hoped there would be adequate time to discuss the list in January.

“There is a lot of discussion to be had, as we heard in public comment today, and I really believe that our priority should be achieving a high-quality list, not just meeting the deadline,” she said.

State reading curriculum lists are controversial nationally

The arguments over California’s list aren’t unique. State curriculum lists have become flashpoints across the country in the wake of science of reading legislation.

States have taken different approaches. Some lists simply outline approved materials; others rate program components against a list of criteria and rank curricula in tiers. Some offer more than a dozen choices; others offer only a handful.

In a June state board meeting, Todd Collins, an organizer of the California Reading Coalition, said California should take cues from states that designed shorter, more prescribed lists.

Long lists have “been the custom in California,” he said in June. “Just provide a list of every program that meets the minimum standard. But that’s a problem. … We need to make it very clear where the quality is. That’s what the most successful states do, like Mississippi or Louisiana.”

Mississippi, for example, has approved five programs for grades K-5. Other states, like Michigan, have greenlit more programs, but offer publicly available reports that score strengths and weaknesses against common criteria.

There are many factors that can affect curriculum quality, and a state needs to evaluate these factors against a clear rubric, said Pam Kastner, an educational consultant and the former state lead for literacy at the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network.

Kastner spoke out against Pennsylvania’s initial list of reading programs, released last year, which critics said contained errors and was hard for districts to navigate. Pennsylvania’s department of education pulled the list and now directs districts to other state and national curriculum evaluation systems.

In any state, she said, reviews would ideally provide information about what kind of teaching practices the curriculum supports, how much support is embedded in the program for teachers, and whether there are common instructional routines that the core program and intervention materials share.

If states don’t provide analyses on these questions, Kastner said, “they’re leaving a lot of detail out.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Related Tags:
Early Literacy Instructional Materials State Policy Evidence-Based Practice California

Events

Mon., November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Student Trends to Counselor Action: Turning Insight Into Impact
Find out what is changing in how students approach planning for life after graduation and how schools can help.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
Tue., November 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar McKinney-Vento Transportation Strategies: Managing Cost & Protecting Access
Explore McKinney-Vento transportation strategies to manage costs, respond quickly to changing needs, and protect student access.
Content provided by HopSkipDrive
Register
Thu., November 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Celebrate Family Engagement Day With Strategies That Work
Join National PTA and AASA to explore practical systems-wide family engagement strategies in celebration of National Family Engagement Day.
Content provided by National PTA & AASA, The School Superintendents Association
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy How Much Time Should Elementary Teachers Spend Reading Aloud?
Research doesn't offer a prescription. But quality is more important than quantity, experts say.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Kindergarten teacher Christin Labriola reads the book "Dumpling Soup" to her class, incorporating Asian American and Pacific Islander subjects in her class at Webster Hill Elementary School in West Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 2, 2025.
Kindergarten teacher Christin Labriola reads the book <i>Dumpling Soup</i> to her class at Webster Hill Elementary School in West Hartford, Conn., on Dec. 2, 2025. It's important for teachers to engage students in conversation about the books they use for read-alouds, researchers say.
Jessica Hill/AP
Reading & Literacy What's Driving the 'Southern Surge?' Report Examines Reading Gains in Alabama
The state invested in coaching and relied on top-down leadership.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Students look at books during a book fair at Schaumburg Elementary, part of the ReNEW charter network, in New Orleans, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading scores after passing a series of similar literacy reforms.
Students look at books during a book fair at Schaumburg Elementary, part of the ReNEW charter network, in New Orleans on April 19, 2023. Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana have seen a promising turnaround in their student reading scores after passing a series of similar literacy reforms.
Gerald Herbert/ AP
Reading & Literacy How One Library Is Linking Storytime to Classroom Lessons
In one county, some after-school programs use the schools' curriculum. It could boost kids' reading, experts say.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Soddy-Daisy
Kids gather in a circle to learn how to play marbles during the after school programming in the community library in Soddy-Daisy, Tenn. on Oct. 1, 2026. The library is going beyond traditional academic enrichment to connect with a school district's literacy curriculum.
Kevin Wurm for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Q&A Why This Under-the-Radar Piece of Literacy Reform Is One of the Most Important
Parent notification is a central piece of reading reform, this advocate says.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Collage of a Black female reading a book with her young daughter on her lap. Other pieces of the collage show an open book with non-legible text, speech bubbles, the letter "A" and a butterfly.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Canva