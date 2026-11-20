A lot of middle schoolers don’t like reading. Only 14% of 13-year-olds say they read for fun every day , according to national data; almost a third say they never do.

Teachers of older students are most likely to say that students’ disinterest in reading stems from a lack of motivation . But the roots of the issue likely run deeper, said speakers at an Education Week panel on Nov. 4.

“We say students aren’t motivated to read, when I think sometimes we need to pull back the curtain on that, and pull back the layers,” said Jaime Johnson, a 7th grade English/language arts teacher at Dr. Mary Kay Murphy Middle School in Gwinnett County schools in Georgia.

Johnson was one of two presenters in a conversation about classroom routines that can boost middle grades students’ engagement in reading . These approaches not only aim to cultivate students’ interest in text, but also offer extra support with skills that might make it harder for them to stick with a book—skills like fluency and vocabulary knowledge.

Motivation and reading ability aren’t separate issues; they go hand in hand, said Margaret Troyer, the director of literacy research and development at the SERP Institute, a nonprofit research organization.

“You have to build the skill and the will to get them there,” she said.

Here are three takeaways from the conversation.

1. Getting struggling readers to engage with longer text is hard. But it’s an important goal

A full-length novel or nonfiction book can feel daunting for kids that already don’t love reading. But reading short passages and longer texts develop fundamentally different skills, and kids need experience with both, Troyer said.

“If you’re reading a short passage and you’re required to find the main idea, that probably means underlining the topic sentence,” she said.

“If you’re reading a 200-, 300-page novel and you have to find the main idea, that requires recalling what was read across multiple sittings, determining the relative importance of the various things that you’ve read—because there’s a whole lot of things in the novel that aren’t directly related to the main idea—and then synthesizing that information to reach a conclusion about what the main idea is.”

There’s not much research comparing the effects of whole-book reading to reading of excerpts and shorter works. But Troyer and Johnson argued that there are intangible benefits that can hook kids into the story.

“Novels bring a shared emotional experience and a shared intellectual experience,” said Johnson, as students follow the same characters together over the course of weeks or months.

“If we want kids to love reading,” Troyer added, “they’re not going to get that from reading short passages—which often are, frankly, boring.”

2. Start small, and build students’ stamina

Johnson regularly asks students to read aloud to the whole class during her lessons. Often, entire periods are spent with students taking turns reading through several chapters, with Johnson pausing every few pages to ask questions.

But what—and how much—she asks different students to read varies. She might ask a struggling reader to tackle a shorter section on just one page, for example, and then ask them to read longer and more complex selections over the course of a year.

Troyer shared some strategies from SERP’s Strategic Adolescent Reading Intervention, or STARI. In this program, teachers are often instructed to break longer texts into chunks that students read independently and then discuss together. Over time, the chunks get longer as students develop their stamina.

These tactics can help students engage with a longer book, even if they don’t have much practice doing so, Troyer said. “It’s not realistic to expect them to persist if it’s going to be a frustrating experience.”

3. Assess and model reading fluency

Asking students to read in front of the class serves a dual purpose for Johnson. If kids are reading in school, together, she knows they’re making progress through the book. And listening to students read aloud also gives Johnson a chance to monitor their fluency, a skill that many of her middle schoolers are still developing.

In STARI, Troyer said, students often read aloud to partners, another strategy that gives them practice reading aloud fluently.

When Johnson takes a turn reading aloud, she uses it as an opportunity to demonstrate what fluent, expressive reading sounds like—and to model self-correction.

“Maybe you’re reading a passage in class, and you’re like, ‘Guys, when I read this, I actually blew right past that comma,’” she said, as an example. “‘Now that I’m rereading it, I’m thinking it sounds like this.’”