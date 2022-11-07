Teachers, Try This: An SEL Lesson That Teaches Kindness and Empathy

Casey Arensberg, an elementary school teacher in Alabama, uses a “reflections of me” lesson to teach her 4th grade students about kindness, empathy, and the power of words.

The lesson starts with watching a video. Then students share what they think is special about themselves, and their classmates follow up with what they think is special about that student.

Arensberg shared the lesson in a popular TikTok video and discussed how it helps build better relationships among the students and encourages more positive behavior.

Here, she explains how she leads the lesson, and how she prepares her class for it by teaching them about the power of their words.