I Have Dyslexia. How Teachers Can Support Students Like Me

Many students with dyslexia experience a range of challenges throughout their K-12 years that negatively impact their mental health and their images of themselves. Here, adults with dyslexia offer insight and advice for educators working with students with learning differences on their experiences and the types of supports they wish they’d had.
Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.