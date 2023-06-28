Special Education Video

How This Public School Meets the Needs of Students With Dyslexia

By Jaclyn Borowski — June 28, 2023 5:21
040723 ALLIES School 645 jb BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It’s estimated that one in every five students have dyslexia or another language-based learning difference. For those students, school can be a demoralizing experience as they struggle to learn to read and write alongside their peers.

According to Rebecca Thompson, Director of Academic Services at the ALLIES School, one of the primary accommodations students with dyslexia need is extra time. It sounds simple, but it can be difficult to provide in a classroom where students with dyslexia are learning alongside more typical peers.

Colorado Springs’ School District 49 has a school dedicated exclusively to meeting the needs of these students.

At ALLIES, the Academy for Literacy, Learning and Innovation Excellence, students with dyslexia are surrounded by peers facing similar struggles, learning in an environment that’s designed to meet their needs and provide the necessary accommodations.

Through their curriculum and their culture, the school teaches students to develop a growth mindset, and shows them that they can learn to read and write, even if they can’t do it “yet.”

This video offers a look at how this public school has made the educational experience a positive one for these students with dyslexia.

See Also

033023 Odyssey School 1089 jb BS
Jaclyn Borowski
Reading & Literacy Video How This Approach Helps Students With Dyslexia Learn to Read
Jaclyn Borowski , April 18, 2023
4:47

Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.

Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

College & Workforce Readiness Video How This Juneteenth Tradition Funds Scholarships for College-Bound Students
For nearly 50 years, an annual Juneteenth cake auction has celebrated emancipation and supported students' college dreams.
Lauren Santucci
3:26
JuneteenthCake v3.00 02 52 14.Still003 BS
Equity & Diversity Video How LGBTQ+ Students Find Community and Comfort Outside of School
In Arkansas, 3 of every 4 LGBTQ+ teens report experiencing discrimination at school. This after-school art program offers a safe space.
Lauren Santucci
3:59
FYRE Still1 BS
Equity & Diversity Video A Native Community Revitalized a Language. Here’s How a School District Carries It On
Native students' well-being and grad rates improve when they're exposed to their cultural languages. How one district is making that happen.
Kaylee Domzalski
4 min read
PLB Thumbnail 01 BS
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
English-Language Learners Video Testigos del Cambio en una Pequeña Ciudad para Latinos: La Travesía de un Estudiante
Nacido en Russellville, Alabama, de padres inmigrantes de El Salvador, Brian Santos reflexiona sobre su travesía como estudiante de EL.
Lauren Santucci & Ileana Najarro
2:48
Brian Santos, a senior at Russellville High School in Russellville, Ala., stands for a portrait at the school Dec. 9, 2022.
Brian Santos, a senior at Russellville High School in Russellville, Ala., stands for a portrait at the school Dec. 9, 2022.
Tamika Moore for Education Week
See More Multimedia