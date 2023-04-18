Reading & Literacy Video

How This Approach Helps Students With Dyslexia Learn to Read

By Jaclyn Borowski — April 18, 2023 4:47
033023 Odyssey School 1089 jb BS
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Odyssey School just outside Baltimore is an independent K-8 school for students with dyslexia and other learning differences.

To teach students to read, they utilize a reading intervention strategy called Phono-Graphix.

Here, Gaby Edwards, a speech language pathologist at the school, explains how this approach works, and discusses the results the school has seen in their students.

Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.

Coverage of students with learning differences and issues of race, opportunity, and equity is supported in part by a grant from the Oak Foundation, at www.oakfnd.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

School Climate & Safety Video Students Want to Feel Safe at School. Here’s What They’re Asking For
Students across the country worry school shootings are becoming routine. So they're walking out of school for "common sense" gun laws.
Lauren Santucci
2:20
SchoolWalkouts v3 BS
Equity & Diversity Video State Canceled School Club's Queer Alliance Drag and Donuts, Here's What Students Did Next
Scarlett Seyler, president of her Florida school's Queer and Ally Alliance club, shares her perspective on legislation restricting LGBTQ+ instruction.
Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro
2:38
Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Zack Wittman for Education Week
Teaching Video Teachers, Try This: Improve Student Engagement Through Design
Small differences in font choice and size within classroom materials can make a huge difference for students.
Jaclyn Borowski
6:00
video1688931020.00 01 05 24.Still002 BS
Families & the Community Video Reports of Radioactive Contamination Closed Their School. This PTA Is Demanding Answers
After their Missouri elementary school was closed, a group of parents have tried to engage with the district on the school’s future.
Kaylee Domzalski
5:28
202303 Ashley Burnaugh 4 BS
See More Multimedia