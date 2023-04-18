How This Approach Helps Students With Dyslexia Learn to Read

The Odyssey School just outside Baltimore is an independent K-8 school for students with dyslexia and other learning differences.
To teach students to read, they utilize a reading intervention strategy called Phono-Graphix.
Here, Gaby Edwards, a speech language pathologist at the school, explains how this approach works, and discusses the results the school has seen in their students.
