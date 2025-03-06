Teaching Video

Flexible Seating Without the Chaos. This Teacher Has Figured It Out

By Jaclyn Borowski — March 6, 2025 1:36
Flexible Seating BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Colleen Metzler has an active group of students.

Her 4th graders, the largest class in her Vermont school, are constantly bursting with energy. While Metzler incorporates movement breaks throughout the day, she’s also found flexible seating to be a valuable outlet for their energy.

Throughout her classroom, office chairs (which the class calls “rollie chairs”), exercise balls, wobble stools, wooden T stools, elastic kick bands that attach to regular chair seats, and floor desks that allow students to sit and work in groups while the desk rests across their lap, are just some of the seating options.

And if that sounds like chaos, know that it hasn’t always gone smoothly.

When Metzler first brought flexible seating into her classroom as a new teacher, she simply put the options out there and waited to see what happened. She quickly realized structure was needed, and now has a clear set of expectations that she uses to ensure the seats are being used safely and appropriately. Students must follow rules around movement directions, and bouncing limits.

She starts the school year by allowing students to test the limits—bouncing and wiggling excessively—while their classmates watch from the front of the room. This way, they can see firsthand how disruptive it can be. With this approach, students learn to regulate themselves and each other, making flexible seating a cornerstone of her classroom.

Here, she explains how it all works.

See Also

Assistant Principal Beth Bearor and kindergartener Rhys Gallup practice letters and letter sounds while walking through a rope ladder during P.E. teacher Robyn Newton’s action-based learning class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Assistant Principal Beth Bearor and kindergartener Rhys Gallup practice letters and letter sounds while walking through a rope ladder during P.E. teacher Robyn Newton’s action-based learning class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Student Well-Being Video This School Keeps Kids Moving All Day. See How It Works
Jaclyn Borowski, January 28, 2025
4:11

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.

Video

Student Well-Being Video These Simple Classroom Exercises Can Improve Student Behavior
Incorporating yoga and mindfulness practices in the classroom has helped these students recover from the trauma of Hurricane Helene.
Vanessa Solis & Lauren Santucci
1 min read
Victoria Jorden, a 3rd grade teacher at Gray Court-Ownings School, leads students through a yoga exercise during class in Gray Court, S.C., on Dec. 10, 2024.
Victoria Jorden, a 3rd grade teacher at Gray Court-Ownings School, leads students through a yoga exercise during class in Gray Court, S.C., on Dec. 10, 2024.
Evan Griffith for Education Week
Student Well-Being Video Teachers, Try This: Use Dance to Boost Engagement and Learning
From physics to math, this dance teacher shows how incorporating movement can increase student engagement and understanding.
Kaylee Domzalski & Jaclyn Borowski
2:34
Members of eMotion Breakdance bring rehearsal outside during a fire drill at Bellaire High School on Nov. 21, 2024, in Houston.
Members of eMotion Breakdance bring rehearsal outside during a fire drill at Bellaire High School on Nov. 21, 2024, in Houston.
Annie Mulligan for Education Week
Student Well-Being Video Teachers, Try This: Activities to Build Classroom Culture and Connection
This theatre teacher incorporates movement into his lessons to enhance student connection. Here's how other teachers can do the same.
Kaylee Domzalski & Jaclyn Borowski
2:21
Student James Mason participates in an ice breaker during a film studies class at Weber High School taught by teacher, Mark Daniels, on Jan. 13, 2025 in Pleasant View, Utah. Daniels incorporates a lot of movement with students during all of his classes.
Student James Mason participates in an ice breaker during a film studies class at Weber High School taught by teacher, Mark Daniels, on Jan. 13, 2025 in Pleasant View, Utah. Daniels incorporates a lot of movement with students during all of his classes.
Kim Raff for Education Week
Teaching Video Teachers, Try This: Take Classroom Lessons Into the Wild
This Wisconsin district utilizes its school forest to translate classroom lessons into the outdoors.
Kaylee Domzalski & Jaclyn Borowski
2:18
Fourth grade students visit The Superior School Forest in Foxboro, Wis., on Oct. 28, 2024.
Fourth grade students visit The Superior School Forest in Foxboro, Wis., on Oct. 28, 2024.
Ackerman + Gruber for Education Week
See More Multimedia