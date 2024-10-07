Diagnosed at 14, One Student’s Experience With Dyscalculia

Jacquelyn Taylor was diagnosed in elementary school with dyslexia.

But it wasn’t until she was 14, entering high school, and struggling with basic math that a combination of her own research, and a professional assessment, provided a dyscalculia diagnosis.

She immediately started high-dose tutoring, and began sharing her experience on social media, and through her website, mindslikemine.com , where she’s found a community united around their shared differences.

Here, she walks through what it was like to go through elementary and middle school with undiagnosed dyscalculia, and offers tips for educators looking to help students like her.