Through EdWeek’s Lens: Our Top Photos of the Year

By Jaclyn Borowski — December 18, 2023 1 min read
Liliana Barrera, left, and other students in the Environmental Club at Roy DeShane Elementary School point excitedly at a mother duck and her ducklings as they make their way across a pond in Armstrong Park in Carol Stream, Ill., on May 12, 2023. The club's teacher participated in a one-year professional development program on incorporating climate change into education that's being offered by the Community Consolidated School District 93 in Bloomingdale, Ill.
Jamie Kelter Davis for Education Week
In 2023, Education Week photographers crossed the country visiting classrooms and working with educators doing noteworthy work in the field.

If there’s a trend amongst the images from the last year, it’s connection. Teachers connecting with students, school leaders connecting with teachers, students connecting with themselves and their environments.

Pictured here is an inside look at some of the connections and relationships that are the foundation of K-12 education.

Kim King, an art teacher at Mansfield Elementary School in Mansfield, Conn., works with 1st graders, from left, Declan McKee, Luke Stimson, and Aubrey Reid, in her choice-based art class, on Feb. 13, 2023. EdWeek visited King's class for a story on student engagement. She's found that incorporating choice into the work students are doing has led to a marked increase in their motivation.
Christopher Capozziello for Education Week

Students walk past pennants for various universities and colleges in the hallway at Adamson Middle School. The school is part of the Clayton County School District in Georgia where EdWeek's Leaders to Learn From finalist Tonya Clarke was recognized for her work as the district's coordinator of K-12 mathematics.
Dustin Chambers for Education Week

Shadow, a therapy dog at Morris Elementary School in Morris, Okla., greets students after their Wakin' 'n' Shakin' assembly on Jan. 17, 2023. The school has seen the benefit of incorporating therapy dogs into the mental health supports it offers students.
Michael Noble Jr. for Education Week

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona waves to members of the audience after giving an address to the American Federation of Teachers Together Educating America’s Children conference, in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2023.
Graeme Sloan for Education Week

Richard Tomko, Superintendent of Belleville Public Schools in Belleville, N.J., visits a pre-K class and participates in a dancing activity to enrich gross motor skills on January 10, 2023. One of Tomko’s main initiatives as superintendent has been to grow Belleville Public School’s “Preschool Universe,” which has seen success since the opening of the Hornblower Early Childhood Center in 2020. Tomko was recognized as an Education Week Leader to Learn from in 2023 for his work.
Sam Mallon/Education Week

Dandelion Hunt-Smith, pictured at San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Feb. 23, 2023. The transgender, non-binary teen moved across the country with their family from Columbus, Ga., to San Francisco for their senior year of high school in search of a welcoming school environment.
Nic Coury for Education Week

Students in Brooke Smith’s class dance as they participate in an exercise through the InPACT program during the school day at North Elementary School in Birch Run, Mich., on March 2, 2023. Education Week visited the school while reporting on the benefits of incorporating movement into lessons throughout the day without disrupting learning.
Emily Elconin for Education Week

Principal David Arencibia embraces a student as they make their way to their next class at Colleyville Middle School in Colleyville, Texas on April 18, 2023. Arencibia and his team have created a culture at the school that has improved teacher retention and the entire school environment.
Emil T. Lippe for Education Week

Students from the Chess Club play friendly games against each other at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Mich., on April 24, 2023. With chess experiencing a resurgence amongst children and teens, Education Week visited the school a month after they beat more than 400 students and 67 teams to win the U.S. Chess Federation National High School Championship in their category.
Emily Elconin for Education Week

Amber Nichols, a teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, W. Va., embraces a student during class on May 11, 2023. Education Week visited Nichols classroom as part of a story on an increase in teacher's job satisfaction after pandemic-era lows. According to Nichols, having a more normal school year “renewed my sense of just loving my classroom."
Rebecca Kiger for Education Week

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.

