Tips for Easing Students Back Into Routines After Winter Break
Teaching

By Evie Blad & Tanyon A. Duprey — January 10, 2025 2 min read
Buses parked covered with snow
iStock/Getty
The transition from card games with family to lessons in a classroom after winter break is tough for both students and teachers.

Young students who are eager to get back to school may struggle to fall back into established routines, like lining up for recess or waiting their turn to speak, teachers said. And teachers—already stretched helping students master academic content—often don’t feel like they have time to waste on easing back into classroom rhythms.

That’s even more true for teachers whose planned return after the holidays has been interrupted by snow days in the South, midwest, and East Coast, or closures because of high winds and fires in Los Angeles.

“Even a week off, for kids and adults, can be really disruptive,” said Jennifer Fredericks, a psychology professor who studies student engagement at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. “We can’t expect everything to be just as it was before break.”

Education Week asked our social media followers how (or if) they ease students back into school after the winter break. Here’s a collection of their responses, which have been lightly edited for length and clarity. Click the arrows in each section to scroll through the responses.

Reset expectations and start rolling

1 / 4
We ease in with some reflection, goal setting, data analysis, and attack the semester with evidence and a plan.
Christopher P.
Reviewing expectations and focusing on/celebrating desired behaviors.
Landa J.
Review of expectations, warm welcomes (start with a game or something more SEL than academic), and a slower pace.
Lynda-Suzanne S.
Besides reviewing some expectations, we jumped right back in.
Billie H.

Regaining momentum is key

1 / 5
The first day after a holiday break is the most difficult for all—myself included. I teach ESL to high school and college students, and we take 20-30 minutes to do a quick share in the target language about their holidays (1-2 sentences). I try to keep in mind that the “holidays” are not the same for all students, so I make it short and sweet. Then, we do something like resolutions: One personal, two academic, and share one. I set this up like a “warm up.” Everyone gets “the holidays” out of their system and we refresh some language skills by speaking/writing in the target language.
Αμαλία Σ.
I keep them on task, so they won’t get behind and that takes one-to-one help. I’ll also praise them when they complete their assignment.
Yolanda G.
Begin slower than usual and then ramp it up after a couple of classes. They’ll meet the challenge.
Michelle O.
I just got right back into the regular routine and lessons. My students groaned, but I said that the best cure for feeling lethargic and tired is to get to work.
Scott S.
Apologize ahead of time if I forget their names (I’m old). And then get straight to work.
Tina Y.

No time to ease in

1 / 2
I don't have time to “ease in.” Finals are six school days away for my half-year kids, midterms for my full year, and I teach AP, IB, and English 4. ... There's never enough time. Especially since there's no accountability put on students by admin. anymore, so I have to hunt my kids down ... so they won't fail my required courses, and then fail to graduate.
Bryan S.
Unfortunately, we do not have time to ease in, but I do spend a portion of my first week back to remind students of the classroom and building routines. I offer a few more brain breaks unless I notice that they are not needed. It is always helpful to provide opportunities for the students to share what they did over break, if they choose to do so, in whatever creative way they prefer. I am still accountable for staying on pace with lessons, IEP documentation, and accommodations, while at the same time preparing for the next round of state test prep. There are not enough hours in the day and our plate as teachers is running way over. If administrators did their jobs and managed behaviors and paperwork, our plate [might] be a little, but not a lot, lighter.
Benitta E.

Advice from an expert

Setting clear behavioral norms is important for engagement, Fredericks said. It helps students know what to expect (and what is expected of them), which gives classrooms a sense of safety and predictability that faciliates learning. That’s why teachers may find it useful to help students brush up on the routines they set at the beginning of the year.

“That’s time well spent if it helps you get back to instruction,” Fredericks said.

A variety of behavioral, cognitive, and emotional factors contribute to student engagement, and educators should consider all three, Fredericks said.

In addition to clarifying behavioral expectations, teachers may engage emotions by using their experiences as the basis for a writing assignment or classroom discussion, she said. A suggested writing prompt: What are you proud of from the first semester? What are your hopes for the rest of the year?

See also

Fairmount Elementary School principal Trey Arrington high-fives student Willow Belcher as she walks into the school for the first full day of the 2023-2024 academic year on Aug. 8, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn.
A high five! Fairmount Elementary School principal Trey Arrington welcomes student Willow Belcher as she walks into the school for the first full day of the 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 8, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn.
Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP
Student Well-Being What Principals Can Do to Get Students Excited to Learn After Winter Break
Olina Banerji, January 9, 2025
5 min read

Teachers returning to school in the cold, dark midwinter can feel disengaged, too. It’s probably not possible to “fake it until you make it,” Fredericks said. But it is possible for teachers to model a smooth transition for their students.

It’s OK for teachers to acknowledge that it’s difficult to walk through a snowy parking lot after a week in flannel pajamas. After that, teachers can tell students how they got their head back in the game, Fredericks said. They could reflect out loud on what they enjoyed about the first semester—or their happiness at seeing a colleague.

Teachers shouldn’t be alone in the work of engagement, Fredericks said. They also need support from principals and administrators to boost their own motivation and pass that energy on to students.

“We know the same things that engage kids—strong relationships, autonomy, choice, feeling like they can be successful—are the same things that motivate teachers,” Fredericks said. “We need to set up those contexts both at the school level and at the classroom level.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Tanyon A. Duprey
Social Media Producer Education Week
Tanyon is the social media producer for Education Week.

